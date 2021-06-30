Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bill Cosby is a free man after Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturns sex assault conviction

Attorney Lisa Bloom reacts to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania vacating Bill Cosby's 2018 conviction.

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Sonia Moghe, Ray Sanchez and Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

Bill Cosby was released from prison Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction, saying the disgraced actor's due process rights were violated.

The stunning decision in the case of the man once known as "America's Dad" reverses the first high-profile celebrity criminal trial of the #MeToo era.

The panel of Pennsylvania State Supreme Court judges said in their opinion that the former Montgomery County district attorney's decision to not prosecute Cosby in 2005 in return for his deposition in a civil case was ultimately used against him at trial, the judges said.

"In light of these circumstances, the subsequent decision by successor D.A.s to prosecute Cosby violated Cosby's due process rights," the judges wrote.

Cosby was sentenced in 2018 to 3 to 10 years in a state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cosby was released from a prison outside of Philadelphia and picked up by his press representative. Cosby served three years in prison. His attorney Brian Perry said the comedian and his legal team were headed to his Pennsylvania home to "celebrate."

"I want to thank the Supreme Court who saw the light and saw the truth," Cosby's family said in a statement released by the press representative, Andrew Wyatt.

For victims who sought closure in the case's resolution, the ruling represented "a slap in the face" in the words of Lisa Bloom, the attorney for three accusers.

Bloom said she thinks it could be "a very hard day" for all the women who accused him of sexual assault.

One accsuer, Victoria Valentino, said in a statement: "I am outraged! Outraged! Stunned! My stomach is in knots. The work that we have done to uplift women has been overturned by a legal glitch. We now have a serial predator on the street."

Gloria Allred, who represented other accusers, said the overturning of the conviction on technical grounds did not vindicate Cosby.

"My heart especially goes out to those who bravely testified in both of his criminal cases. I represented a majority of the prior bad act accusers who testified," Allred said in a statement.

"Despite the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision, this was an important fight for justice and even though the court overturned the conviction on technical grounds, it did not vindicate Bill Cosby's conduct and should not be interpreted as a statement or a finding that he did not engage in the acts of which he has been accused."

Indeed, the Montgomery County district attorney who prosecuted Cosby, Kevin Steele, said the actor was free on a procedural issue that is "irrelevant to the facts of the crime."

"I want to commend Cosby's victim Andrea Constand for her bravery in coming forward and remaining steadfast throughout this long ordeal, as well as all of the other women who have shared similar experiences," Steele said.

"My hope is that this decision will not dampen the reporting of sexual assaults by victims. Prosecutors in my office will continue to follow the evidence wherever and to whomever it leads. We still believe that no one is above the law — including those who are rich, famous and powerful."

One of Constand's attorneys, Dolores Troiani, said in a statement that they were reviewing the decision and had no comment at this time.

Judges on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court last December heard arguments that Cosby sat for a civil deposition only because former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor had promised he would not prosecute him criminally. In that deposition, Cosby admitted that he procured Quaaludes for women he wanted to have sex with.

In their decision Wednesday, the judges wrote that Castor felt that "he would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Cosby drugged and raped Constand."

"Seeking 'some measure of justice' for Constand, D.A. Castor decided that the Commonwealth would decline to prosecute Cosby for the incident involving Constand, thereby allowing Cosby to be forced to testify in a subsequent civil action, under penalty of perjury, without the benefit of his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination," the judges wrote.

That civil deposition that Cosby gave was revealed in 2014, and one of Castor's successors later used statements he made in the deposition as part of the criminal trial.

The judges wrote that they weighed different remedies -- including having another trial for Cosby -- but felt there was only one proper remedy.

"He must be discharged, and any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred," the judges wrote. "We do not dispute that this remedy is both severe and rare. But it is warranted here, indeed compelled."

Elie Honig, a CNN senior legal analyst and former federal and state prosecutor, said the only place to appeal an opinion from the Pennsylvania's highest court is the US Supreme Court.

"There is no way the US Supreme Court will take this case... The court says you cannot retry him for this particular victim," he said of Constand. "We know that the stature of limitations has passed for many of these victims."

Cosby "has been released" from prison, Pennsylvania Department Of Corrections spokesperson Maria Bivens said Wednesday afternoon.

Wyatt met Cosby to drive him home.

"Mr. Cosby was originally given a deal by Bruce Castor in which he was granted immunity. He gave up his fifth amendment rights in hopes that he would get back to work, back to life. And he always showed up for any legal matters and questions on his own accord. Charges should never have been brought against Mr. Cosby," the statement said.

"I want to thank the attorneys who successfully argued his appeal and especially Mrs. Cosby who stood strong and was here for Mr. Cosby every step of the way and supported every idea and strategy from the attorneys and the team and she always knew that Mr. Cosby was innocent."

Cosby denied parole in May by the Pennsylvania Parole Board, which cited a number of reasons for its decision, according to a letter from the board obtained by CNN.

The letter said Cosby had to "participate in and complete additional institutional programs." The board cited Cosby's "failure to develop a parole release plan" and a "negative recommendation by the Department of Corrections" as factors that contributed to the decision.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605297

Reported Deaths: 7680
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1251811787
Ramsey52559902
Dakota46908472
Anoka42841461
Washington27459292
Stearns22568226
St. Louis18160318
Scott17567138
Wright16396150
Olmsted13421102
Sherburne1203495
Carver1068448
Clay827192
Rice8213111
Blue Earth763544
Crow Wing682897
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621452
Otter Tail587185
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471333
Winona461652
Itasca460764
Isanti440864
McLeod432261
Morrison425162
Nobles408350
Beltrami408162
Steele398318
Polk389272
Becker387056
Lyon364054
Carlton353857
Freeborn347533
Pine335023
Nicollet331545
Mille Lacs311955
Brown308040
Le Sueur297626
Cass286832
Todd286533
Meeker263743
Waseca238523
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196741
Dodge18773
Renville183046
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163823
Fillmore157610
Faribault156019
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13579
Rock128619
Jackson122812
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift107018
Koochiching95818
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83320
Wilkin83313
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48793
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371741

Reported Deaths: 6073
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58324642
Linn21279340
Scott20326249
Black Hawk16283315
Woodbury15249230
Johnson1463785
Dubuque13535211
Dallas1130199
Pottawattamie11240175
Story1072548
Warren584792
Clinton561793
Cerro Gordo554797
Webster519194
Sioux517874
Muscatine4888106
Marshall488376
Des Moines468673
Wapello4343122
Buena Vista427340
Jasper421473
Plymouth403181
Lee383857
Marion366176
Jones301157
Henry295237
Bremer289062
Carroll287152
Crawford268741
Boone268534
Benton261455
Washington257451
Dickinson249444
Mahaska232851
Jackson225242
Clay216827
Kossuth216366
Tama212471
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199935
Page194522
Buchanan194234
Cedar192423
Hardin188344
Fayette187443
Wright186640
Hamilton182051
Harrison180173
Clayton171257
Butler166735
Madison164719
Mills164224
Floyd163842
Cherokee159938
Lyon159741
Poweshiek157136
Allamakee152952
Hancock150534
Iowa150024
Winnebago144631
Calhoun139113
Cass139155
Grundy137633
Emmet135941
Jefferson133635
Shelby131737
Sac130920
Union130135
Louisa129949
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125117
Franklin123623
Guthrie123432
Humboldt120026
Palo Alto113523
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101324
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9630
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85822
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont62710
Decatur6209
Van Buren56518
Ringgold56424
Wayne54523
Audubon53411
Adams3484
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunshine and heat arrives for the 4th of July weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 6/30

Image

July is the deadliest month out on the roads

Image

Extra law enforcement for the 4th of July

Image

Future Amtrak expansion could include connection to Rochester

Image

Community members honor legacy of Jim Sursely

Image

Threshold Arts Gives Downtown Some Color

${item.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Rochester still in ICU

Image

Rochester Roadrunners ranked #1

Image

kimt--Tue_Jun_29_21_58 - selection

Image

The Rochester Roadrunners are ranked #1 in the Twin Rivers League

Community Events