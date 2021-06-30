Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bill Cosby to be released after Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacates conviction and judgment

CNN senior legal analyst Elliot Williams says the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to overturn Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction is a "dark day in the history of American law."

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Sonia Moghe, Ray Sanchez and Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

Bill Cosby is to be released from prison after Pennsylvania's highest court vacated his sexual assault conviction and judgment of sentence, saying his due process rights were violated in the first major case of the #MeToo era.

The panel of Pennsylvania State Supreme Court judges said in their opinion released Wednesday that when former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor investigated allegations of drugging and rape against Cosby in 2005, the prosecutor's decision to not prosecute him in return for his deposition in a civil case was ultimately used against him at trial.

"In light of these circumstances, the subsequent decision by successor D.A.s to prosecute Cosby violated Cosby's due process rights," the judges wrote.

Cosby was sentenced in 2018 to 3 to 10 years in a state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

The stunning decision in the case of the man once known as "America's Dad" reverses what was the first high-profile celebrity criminal trial of the #MeToo era.

For the victims who sought closure in the resolution of the case, the decision represented "a slap in the face" in the words of Lisa Bloom, the attorney for three accusers.

Bloom said she thinks it could be "a very hard day" for all the women who accused him of sexual assault.

"I want to thank the Supreme Court who saw the light and saw the truth," Cosby's family said in a statement released by their press representative, Andrew Wyatt.

Wyatt said Cosby will be released Wednesday and he was at the prison to pick him up and take him his Pennsylvania home.

"Mr. Cosby was originally given a deal by Bruce Castor in which he was granted immunity. He gave up his fifth amendment rights in hopes that he would get back to work, back to life. And he always showed up for any legal matters and questions on his own accord. Charges should never have been brought against Mr. Cosby," the statement said.

"I want to thank the attorneys who successfully argued his appeal and especially Mrs. Cosby who stood strong and was here for Mr. Cosby every step of the way and supported every idea and strategy from the attorneys and the team and she always knew that Mr. Cosby was innocent."

Maria Bivens, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections in a statement to CNN said, "The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is in receipt of today's court decision. Work is underway to complete the necessary paperwork, and Mr. Cosby will be released as soon as practical."

Cosby denied parole in May by the Pennsylvania Parole Board, which cited a number of reasons for its decision, according to a letter from the board obtained by CNN.

The letter said Cosby had to "participate in and complete additional institutional programs." The board cited Cosby's "failure to develop a parole release plan" and a "negative recommendation by the Department of Corrections" as factors that contributed to the decision.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court last December heard arguments regarding an appeal filed by Cosby's legal team to overturn the conviction.

This story is breaking and being updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605297

Reported Deaths: 7680
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1251811787
Ramsey52559902
Dakota46908472
Anoka42841461
Washington27459292
Stearns22568226
St. Louis18160318
Scott17567138
Wright16396150
Olmsted13421102
Sherburne1203495
Carver1068448
Clay827192
Rice8213111
Blue Earth763544
Crow Wing682897
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621452
Otter Tail587185
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471333
Winona461652
Itasca460764
Isanti440864
McLeod432261
Morrison425162
Nobles408350
Beltrami408162
Steele398318
Polk389272
Becker387056
Lyon364054
Carlton353857
Freeborn347533
Pine335023
Nicollet331545
Mille Lacs311955
Brown308040
Le Sueur297626
Cass286832
Todd286533
Meeker263743
Waseca238523
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196741
Dodge18773
Renville183046
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163823
Fillmore157610
Faribault156019
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13579
Rock128619
Jackson122812
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift107018
Koochiching95818
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83320
Wilkin83313
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48793
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371741

Reported Deaths: 6073
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58324642
Linn21279340
Scott20326249
Black Hawk16283315
Woodbury15249230
Johnson1463785
Dubuque13535211
Dallas1130199
Pottawattamie11240175
Story1072548
Warren584792
Clinton561793
Cerro Gordo554797
Webster519194
Sioux517874
Muscatine4888106
Marshall488376
Des Moines468673
Wapello4343122
Buena Vista427340
Jasper421473
Plymouth403181
Lee383857
Marion366176
Jones301157
Henry295237
Bremer289062
Carroll287152
Crawford268741
Boone268534
Benton261455
Washington257451
Dickinson249444
Mahaska232851
Jackson225242
Clay216827
Kossuth216366
Tama212471
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199935
Page194522
Buchanan194234
Cedar192423
Hardin188344
Fayette187443
Wright186640
Hamilton182051
Harrison180173
Clayton171257
Butler166735
Madison164719
Mills164224
Floyd163842
Cherokee159938
Lyon159741
Poweshiek157136
Allamakee152952
Hancock150534
Iowa150024
Winnebago144631
Calhoun139113
Cass139155
Grundy137633
Emmet135941
Jefferson133635
Shelby131737
Sac130920
Union130135
Louisa129949
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125117
Franklin123623
Guthrie123432
Humboldt120026
Palo Alto113523
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101324
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9630
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85822
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont62710
Decatur6209
Van Buren56518
Ringgold56424
Wayne54523
Audubon53411
Adams3484
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunshine and heat arrives for the 4th of July weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 6/30

Image

July is the deadliest month out on the roads

Image

Extra law enforcement for the 4th of July

Image

Future Amtrak expansion could include connection to Rochester

Image

Community members honor legacy of Jim Sursely

Image

Threshold Arts Gives Downtown Some Color

${item.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Rochester still in ICU

Image

Rochester Roadrunners ranked #1

Image

kimt--Tue_Jun_29_21_58 - selection

Image

The Rochester Roadrunners are ranked #1 in the Twin Rivers League

Community Events