Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Condo residents saw pool deck and garage collapse before tower crumbled to the ground

CNN's Drew Griffin reports.

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 2:51 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2021 2:51 PM
Posted By: By Eliott C. McLaughlin and Rebekah Riess, CNN

Sara Nir and her two children were in their ground-floor condo at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, moments before it partially collapsed. She was checking emails when they heard knocking sounds, she said.

The knocking grew louder before she heard a "smash," as if a wall had collapsed in the unit above hers. She thought it was construction, she said. It didn't make sense, not at 1:10 in the morning.

Nir eventually found the building's security guard, and as she complained about the noise, she said, they heard a boom. She ran toward the sound and witnessed the building's underground garage collapse. It was like something out of a movie, she said.

The mother's account is the latest to suggest last week's deadly collapse began in the lower reaches of the building. Several engineers have told CNN that video of the collapse suggests the failure began near the structure's foundation, and a 2018 survey prepared ahead of the building's mandated 40-year certification cited problems in the pool area and the garage beneath it.

Thinking the commotion was an earthquake, Nir told her children, "Run as fast as you can," and they took off, leaving the property and crossing Collins Avenue, the one-way thoroughfare hosting hotel and condo towers on the eastern edge of the barrier island that is home to Surfside.

"God was waiting for us to leave the building -- and then another big boom," Nir told CNN. "Then we didn't see anything. It was suddenly white after the big boom and with white clouds all over."

Did the pool area present signs of danger?

Nir's story jibes with what Michael Stratton's wife told him just before the collapse. According to the Miami Herald, Cassondra Stratton was in their fourth-floor condominium when she called her husband, who was in Washington, DC, around 1:30 a.m.

She was frantic and told him the building was shaking, Michael Stratton told the Herald. She reported that a sinkhole had opened up where the pool used to be, he said. Then, the line went dead.

Stratton's wife is among the 147 people still unaccounted for as rescuers comb through the foothill of rubble that once composed dozens of apartments. The death toll from Thursday's disaster stands at 16 after four more bodies were found overnight.

A pool contractor who was at the tower the Tuesday before the collapse said that while the pool deck area looked fine from the surface, he observed standing water in the garage and cracks in the pool maintenance room, the Herald reported.

The contractor has not been named, but Herald reporter Sarah Blaskey spoke to him.

His initial thought was, "Wow, why haven't they maintained this building better?" and took a photo to send to his boss, Blaskey recounted. He was on-site for what he thought was "cosmetic stuff" to spruce up the pool area, but once he went below he felt, "This is going to be a bigger job," the reporter told CNN.

Forensic engineer Stephanie Walkup, a professor at Villanova University, said the deterioration seen in the photo "does look significant," but she emphasized the contractor's photo came from the pool maintenance area, which is not where the building appears to have begun caving in -- an observation echoed by the Herald reporter.

"But it is clear that water has been infiltrating the concrete deck in that area for some time to the point of extensive corrosion," Walkup said.

She would not have sounded any alarms based on the contractor's photo alone, she told CNN, but "if that distress was observed throughout the entire structure, that's the point where it becomes extensive. That's the point where it becomes concerning."

A representative of the Champlain Towers South condo association declined to comment.

Report noted deteriorating concrete, rebar

Mehrdad Sasani, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Northeastern University, and Joel Figueroa-Vallines, president of SEP Engineers, have said the available information about the building, along with video of the collapse, suggest something may have failed near the foundation of the building. They've also said that, rather than a single smoking gun, a combination of factors likely compromised the building's integrity.

Those factors could include vibrations from nearby construction work, heavy equipment placed on the concrete roof for repairs, water damage and exposure to corrosive salt in the seawater and air.

On Wednesday, Sasani shared another hypothesis. The building's floor system was made of 8-inch-thick concrete plates atop columns, he said.

"Given the sudden nature of collapse, one potential mode of failure is so-called 'punching' failure," in which the column punches through the slab and "potentially progress(es) from there," the professor said.

Investigators should be looking for any instability in the foundation, possibly including weak points within the 200 or so precast piles that help support the building, or perhaps corrosion in the steel rebar used to reinforce the concrete.

Morabito Consultants in 2018 conducted a survey of the building for its 40-year certification, a stringent process for updates and improvements enacted after Hurricane Andrew in 1992. The firm found spalling, or deterioration, of the concrete, though engineers have differed on what that ultimately means.

"Abundant cracking and spalling of various degrees was observed in the concrete columns, beams and walls," the survey found. "Several sizeable spalls were noted in both the topside of the entrance drive ramp and underside of the pool/entrance drive/planter slabs, which included instances with exposed, deteriorating rebar. Though some of this damage is minor, most of the concrete deterioration needs to be repaired in a timely fashion."

The waterproofing below the pool deck and entrance drive was failing and causing "major structural damage," said the report, which did not indicate the structure was at risk of collapse.

The report also cited a "major error" it found in contracting documents drawn up by two architectural firms before the building was constructed in 1981. The waterproofing below the pool deck and entrance drive was placed on a flat surface with no slope, which caused the water to pool until it evaporated, the report said.

At least one structural engineer -- Jason Borden, who examined the building last year -- said he saw cracks in the building's facade and plaza level, but it was nothing alarming. The 2018 report, he added, was "very typical of what we see in buildings of this age and condition."

Morabito Consultants provided the condominium association with an estimate for "extensive" repairs, including cracks and breaks in the concrete, "which required repairs to ensure the safety of the residents and the public," it said in a statement.

Condo owners were told the building needed $15 million in repairs, which the building association approved in April, according to documents obtained by CNN. An itemized list of planned repairs included new pavers, planter landscape and waterproofing -- some of the issues raised in the 2018 report -- along with $3.4 million in "facade, balcony and railing repairs."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605297

Reported Deaths: 7680
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1251811787
Ramsey52559902
Dakota46908472
Anoka42841461
Washington27459292
Stearns22568226
St. Louis18160318
Scott17567138
Wright16396150
Olmsted13421102
Sherburne1203495
Carver1068448
Clay827192
Rice8213111
Blue Earth763544
Crow Wing682897
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621452
Otter Tail587185
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471333
Winona461652
Itasca460764
Isanti440864
McLeod432261
Morrison425162
Nobles408350
Beltrami408162
Steele398318
Polk389272
Becker387056
Lyon364054
Carlton353857
Freeborn347533
Pine335023
Nicollet331545
Mille Lacs311955
Brown308040
Le Sueur297626
Cass286832
Todd286533
Meeker263743
Waseca238523
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196741
Dodge18773
Renville183046
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163823
Fillmore157610
Faribault156019
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13579
Rock128619
Jackson122812
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift107018
Koochiching95818
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83320
Wilkin83313
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48793
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371741

Reported Deaths: 6073
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58324642
Linn21279340
Scott20326249
Black Hawk16283315
Woodbury15249230
Johnson1463785
Dubuque13535211
Dallas1130199
Pottawattamie11240175
Story1072548
Warren584792
Clinton561793
Cerro Gordo554797
Webster519194
Sioux517874
Muscatine4888106
Marshall488376
Des Moines468673
Wapello4343122
Buena Vista427340
Jasper421473
Plymouth403181
Lee383857
Marion366176
Jones301157
Henry295237
Bremer289062
Carroll287152
Crawford268741
Boone268534
Benton261455
Washington257451
Dickinson249444
Mahaska232851
Jackson225242
Clay216827
Kossuth216366
Tama212471
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199935
Page194522
Buchanan194234
Cedar192423
Hardin188344
Fayette187443
Wright186640
Hamilton182051
Harrison180173
Clayton171257
Butler166735
Madison164719
Mills164224
Floyd163842
Cherokee159938
Lyon159741
Poweshiek157136
Allamakee152952
Hancock150534
Iowa150024
Winnebago144631
Calhoun139113
Cass139155
Grundy137633
Emmet135941
Jefferson133635
Shelby131737
Sac130920
Union130135
Louisa129949
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125117
Franklin123623
Guthrie123432
Humboldt120026
Palo Alto113523
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101324
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9630
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85822
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont62710
Decatur6209
Van Buren56518
Ringgold56424
Wayne54523
Audubon53411
Adams3484
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunshine and heat arrives for the 4th of July weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 6/30

Image

July is the deadliest month out on the roads

Image

Extra law enforcement for the 4th of July

Image

Future Amtrak expansion could include connection to Rochester

Image

Community members honor legacy of Jim Sursely

Image

Threshold Arts Gives Downtown Some Color

${item.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Rochester still in ICU

Image

Rochester Roadrunners ranked #1

Image

kimt--Tue_Jun_29_21_58 - selection

Image

The Rochester Roadrunners are ranked #1 in the Twin Rivers League

Community Events