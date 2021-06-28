Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Condo owners in Surfside building were facing assessments for $15 million worth of repairs

Miami Herald reporter Sarah Blaskey shares photos taken by a contractor just 36 hours before the Champlain Towers condo building collapsed showing damage and standing water in the basement-level parking garage.

Posted: Jun 28, 2021 10:20 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2021 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Casey Tolan, CNN

Condo owners in the South Florida tower that collapsed last week were facing assessments for millions of dollars worth of repairs -- with payments set to begin a week after the building's deadly fall.

The Champlain Towers South condo association approved a $15 million assessment in April to complete repairs required under the county's 40-year recertification process, according to documents obtained by CNN.

The documents show that more than two years had passed after association members received a report about "major structural damage" in the building before they started the assessment process to pay for necessary repairs.

Owners would have to pay assessments ranging from $80,190 for one-bedroom units to $336,135 for the owner of the building's four-bedroom penthouse, a document sent to the building's residents said. The deadline to pay upfront or choose paying a monthly fee lasting 15 years was July 1.

An itemized list of planned repairs included new pavers, planter landscape and waterproofing -- addressing some of the issues noted in a 2018 engineer's report, which warned how leaking water was leading to deteriorating concrete. The most costly project listed was "facade, balcony and railing repairs," for $3.4 million.

The 2018 report, prepared for the condo association, had previously estimated that necessary repairs to the Surfside, Fla. building would cost about $9.1 million. It's unclear whether the issues identified by Frank Morabito, the structural engineer who produced the report, contributed to the disaster.

The big assessment bill came as an unwelcome surprise to some owners of the building's 136 units.

"We struggled with it and everything," said Isabel Aguero, who owns an 11th-floor condo in the part of the building that stayed standing. She said she thought most of the line items appeared to be more for aesthetic improvements instead of structural fixes to the building -- such as $722,000 for "hallway and public area renovations."

Aguero and her husband decided to go with the monthly payment, and sent in the paperwork on June 23 so the association would start adding $593 to their homeowner fees, they said. Early the next morning, the building collapsed.

The couple bought their condo two years ago with plans to retire there. But they said they hadn't spent much time in it, as their renovations and furniture deliveries were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Their son, Albert Aguero, was in the tower vacationing with his wife and two children when it collapsed. They woke up to a horrific noise and shaking, and "when we opened the door, we realized just how much damage had occurred," he said. "The apartment to the left looked like it had been sheared in half."

He said that there had been work on the building's roof since earlier this year "that would wake us up every morning with drilling." But larger structural construction had not yet begun, according to a statement from the engineering firm that conducted the 2018 report.

Albert said he was distressed reading the warnings in the 2018 report, which he never saw until after the building fell.

"I was pretty angry at that point, angry that innocent lives had to be lost," he said.

Condo association under scrutiny

Since the collapse, the condo association has received scrutiny for the years-long delay between the alarming 2018 report and the building's overhaul. Its representatives have noted that they were delayed by the pandemic and had to take the time to issue competitive bids for the work.

"We have board members who are living here, had their families living here, and are among the missing, so if they knew there was a hazardous issue, they certainly would have taken care of it," Donna DiMaggio Berger, an attorney for the Champlain Towers condo association, told CNN on Friday.

One official from the town of Surfside had previously assured the association that their building was "in very good shape" in November 2018, meeting minutes obtained by CNN show -- even though he had received the report about structural damage two days earlier.

Rosendo Prieto, who worked as the town's building official at the time, made the comments at a meeting of the tower's condo association more than two years before the building's collapse, according to minutes from the November 15, 2018 meeting.

"Structural engineer report was reviewed by Mr. Prieto," the minutes said, in an apparent reference to the Morabito report. Although Prieto noted that the report "was not in the format for the 40 year certification he determined the necessary data was collected and it appears the building is in very good shape," the minutes say.

A resident of the condo, Susana Alvarez, told NPR that she attended the meeting -- which took place in the building's recreation room -- and remembered a representative of the town saying, "the building was not in bad shape."

Prieto no longer works for Surfside and has not responded to requests for comment from CNN.

Two days before the meeting took place, on November 13, 2018, a member of the condo board, Mara Chouela, forwarded Prieto a copy of the structural engineer's report, according to an email released by the town on Saturday.

And the day after the meeting, Prieto sent another email to Guillermo Olmedillo, the former town manager, saying the condo board meeting "went very well."

"The response was very positive from everyone in the room," Prieto wrote in the Nov. 16 email, which was released by the town Sunday. "All main concerns over their forty year recertification process were addressed."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605137

Reported Deaths: 7675
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1251251785
Ramsey52546902
Dakota46896472
Anoka42825461
Washington27451292
Stearns22565226
St. Louis18157318
Scott17566138
Wright16392149
Olmsted13416102
Sherburne1203395
Carver1068048
Clay827092
Rice8211110
Blue Earth763544
Crow Wing682597
Kandiyohi668985
Chisago621352
Otter Tail586785
Benton583098
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471233
Winona461552
Itasca460564
Isanti440764
McLeod432061
Morrison425162
Nobles408350
Beltrami408062
Steele398318
Polk389272
Becker387056
Lyon363954
Carlton353756
Freeborn347433
Pine335023
Nicollet331545
Mille Lacs311855
Brown308040
Le Sueur297626
Cass286832
Todd286233
Meeker263743
Waseca238323
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196741
Dodge18773
Renville183046
Redwood176740
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163723
Fillmore157710
Faribault155819
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13579
Rock128619
Jackson122812
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift107018
Koochiching95818
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Wilkin83413
Lake83320
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48593
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371585

Reported Deaths: 6072
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58309642
Linn21270340
Scott20318249
Black Hawk16256315
Woodbury15245230
Johnson1463585
Dubuque13527211
Dallas1129899
Pottawattamie11239175
Story1072448
Warren584392
Clinton561593
Cerro Gordo554797
Webster518294
Sioux517874
Muscatine4888106
Marshall488076
Des Moines468673
Wapello4341122
Buena Vista426940
Jasper421473
Plymouth403181
Lee383657
Marion366176
Jones301157
Henry295237
Bremer289062
Carroll287052
Crawford268741
Boone268534
Benton260955
Washington257351
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232851
Jackson225242
Clay216727
Kossuth216266
Tama212471
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199535
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192323
Hardin187844
Fayette187243
Wright186340
Hamilton182051
Harrison180073
Clayton171257
Butler166635
Madison164719
Mills164124
Floyd163742
Cherokee159738
Lyon159541
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee152952
Hancock150434
Iowa150024
Winnebago144631
Cass139155
Calhoun138913
Grundy137533
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131837
Sac130820
Union130135
Louisa129949
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125117
Franklin123623
Guthrie123332
Humboldt119726
Palo Alto113523
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101224
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9600
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas77923
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont6279
Decatur6189
Van Buren56518
Ringgold56424
Wayne54423
Audubon53311
Adams3474
Rochester
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Multiple chances for showers and storms this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Reviewing Rochester's finances

Image

Ryan's Rain and Drought Report

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/28/21)

Image

July 4th Preparations

Image

Law Enforcement Bill

Image

Salvation Army teams up with laundromat

Image

Rochesterfest reworking canceled events

Image

Missing Clear Lake teen located

Image

How the Delta variant could impact Fourth celebrations

Image

The Essential Worker Emergency Leave Act just passed in the Minnesota house

Community Events