Clear

Biden's frantic weekend saves infrastructure deal but leaves him on thinner political ice

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney tells CNN's Jake Tapper that President Biden is a "man of honor" and "I do take the president at his word."

Posted: Jun 28, 2021 12:50 AM
Updated: Jun 28, 2021 12:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

That Joe Biden's cherished bipartisan infrastructure plan was nearly destroyed by a few of his own ill-chosen words highlights both the fragility of the deal and his own hopes for a productive domestic presidency.

Biden's extraordinary weekend effort to walk back his own remark on Thursday, interpreted as a threat to veto the bill if it did not arrive at his desk alongside a multi-trillion dollar Democratic spending plan, appears, for now, to have succeeded. Republican senators publicly accepted that his comment linking the two bills -- "If this is the only thing that comes to me, I'm not signing it" -- was a flub. But the President still gave other GOP opponents an opening to portray the two measures as a deceptive two-step.

Biden's damage control added to the mountain of issues for a presidency born in multiple crises, including the pandemic. On Sunday, US forces carried out airstrikes against Iran-backed militia on the Iraq-Syria border accused by the Pentagon of threatening US facilities and personnel in Iraq. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Europe building the US front against China. And ex-President Donald Trump's wild Saturday night rally in Ohio added fuel to delusional claims of voter fraud dominating the GOP and further straining hopes of bipartisanship in Washington.

On the infrastructure bill, much will now depend on whether Republicans who support spending more than $1 trillion on infrastructure repairs still also perceive a political upside to their continued support. It's unclear whether there are 10 Republican votes needed to vault the measure over a Senate filibuster to send it to an uncertain fate in the House, where progressives think it's insufficient.

The parallel tracks of the two bills add up to a complicated formula constructed in order to get a 60-vote majority in the 50-50 Senate for infrastructure while offering an incentive to those Democrats who think the deal is far too small.

It reflects the fact that the political balance in Washington is too narrow for Biden to guarantee passing big bills. He faces trouble from his right among Republicans and moderate Democrats in the Senate and from the left of his own party, which has the capacity to rupture a narrow House majority.

Still, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" on Sunday that he now believed Biden would sign the infrastructure measure if it alone navigated a tricky trip through the Congress.

"I do trust the President," Romney said, and referred to the highly unusual statement Biden issued over the weekend, which almost rallied the support of GOP senators against his Democratic "Families Plan."

Washington maneuvering

There, is of course, some classic Washington smoke and mirrors here.

"I'm not just signing the bipartisan bill and forgetting about the rest," is what Biden had said Thursday.

But despite his efforts to walk that back, everyone understands the President will seek to pass a second bill -- the White House has mentioned a figure of $4 trillion -- containing much of the "human infrastructure" social spending taken out of the narrower deal to appease Republicans.

But the illusion that they are not linked is necessary to politically shield Republican senators who stuck out their necks as Biden pursues a bipartisan deal that is critical to honoring a central thematic thrust of his administration -- bringing the country together and not treating opponents like enemies. The President almost inadvertently deprived his GOP partners of the deniability they need.

The positioning is also necessary to court moderate Democratic senators like West Virginia's Joe Manchin and Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema who are already worried about the cost of a companion bill that some progressives want to reach $6 trillion.

Several other Republican senators joined Romney in vouching for the President's sincerity after his weekend clean-up effort.

"It was a surprise to say the least that those two got linked, and I'm glad they've now been de-linked," Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said on ABC "This Week." Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy was, however, less categorical on NBC's "Meet the Press," saying that he "hoped" Biden's walk back was enough.

A frantic summer looms on Capitol Hill

The problem for the President is that semantic nuances cannot disguise the fact that there is zero room for error in a frantic summer as Democrats try to maximize what could be a narrow window of power.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is already adamant that if there isn't a new Democratic spending bill there "ain't" going to be an infrastructure bill. Her comments reinforced the impression that Biden was speaking the truth to liberal Democrats in tying the two measures together.

The episode when the infrastructure bill appeared to be teetering on the edge of destruction was all the more surprising since the author of the threatened disaster was none other than the President -- a lonely voice for bipartisanship who spent months trying to build a coalition that many believe is unviable.

Thus, the feeling of celebration at a rare agreement between two parties, which have migrated to ever more radical poles, lasted only a matter of hours.

The comment alarmed Republicans who spent days talking with the White House and Democrats on an infrastructure deal covering roads and bridges, rail travel, clean energy and replacing lead water pipes in schools and houses. They were left exposed to claims from the right that they were acquiescing in a massive "socialistic" Democratic plan to raise taxes.

The situation was especially vexing since the President was using words like "trust" and "friends" to refer to his fellow dealmakers and held a joint photo-op with them outside the West Wing of the White House on Thursday.

In addition to releasing his statement on Saturday, the President called senators in the group to repair the damage. It is a testament to his sincerity in pursuing bipartisan solutions that many of them are willing to give him another chance.

But the group will face a forcefield of pressure from conservative media and activists who would like to deprive Biden of a victory and the approval of voters if he keeps his promise to work with the other side.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is highly motivated by an effort to win back the Senate for his party next year, quickly used Biden's comment to portray the President as hostage to left-wing Democrats. Such a strategy may allow him to derail the infrastructure package within his own conference if he thinks it's not politically advantageous, while laying blame on Democrats.

Any bill that makes the tortuous passage through a divided Congress needs luck and will experience near-death moments. The longer a measure waits to get passed, the more the inherent divides in Washington and outside political incentives erode its chances. So this may only be the first existential moment for the infrastructure bill.

Biden has work to do with Democrats as well

In this case, trust is not just at a premium between Biden and Republicans. One consequence of this flap may be that there has to be greater separation between the Democratic spending bill and the bipartisan infrastructure package than party leaders on the Hill would like.

That will require progressive Democrats -- who warned they will not vote for infrastructure without trillions in new spending -- to develop their own faith in a more moderate President's capacity to enact a bill they see as a vital payoff for their trifecta of power in the House, the Senate and the White House.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most visible progressives in the House, offered Biden some cover on Sunday -- though some might read a hint of political pressure into her remarks.

"I think it's very important for the President to know that ... the Democratic caucus is here to ensure that he doesn't fail, and we're here to make sure that he is successful in making sure that we do have a larger infrastructure plan," Ocasio-Cortez said on "Meet the Press." She also offered a little wiggle room on the dollar size of the package that Biden hopes to use to secure spending for items like home health care for sick and elderly Americans.

While Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, laid out an opening bid for around $6 trillion, Ocasio-Cortez said the exact dollar figure was not the issue. "Although I do think that there is a level where we do go too small," she said.

There were also signs on Sunday of flexibility from Manchin, who balked at linking the two bills together as the infrastructure talks concluded. The West Virginian, without whom Democrats cannot pass anything in the Senate, signaled openness to some corporate and capital gains tax increases.

A frantic weekend underscored how despite celebrations over a rare bipartisan deal at the White House last week, the fate of Biden's domestic agenda remains vulnerable.

His senior adviser Cedric Richmond insisted, however, on "State of the Union" that "people have underestimated President Biden since day one."

"We passed the rescue plan. We're going to pass the Jobs Plan and we're going to pass the American Families Plan."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605040

Reported Deaths: 7671
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1251001785
Ramsey52537901
Dakota46884471
Anoka42819461
Washington27448292
Stearns22565226
St. Louis18155318
Scott17566138
Wright16391149
Olmsted13412102
Sherburne1203095
Carver1068048
Clay827092
Rice8210110
Blue Earth763344
Crow Wing682397
Kandiyohi668985
Chisago621152
Otter Tail586584
Benton583098
Goodhue483974
Douglas476081
Mower470933
Winona461552
Itasca460363
Isanti440664
McLeod431661
Morrison425162
Nobles408350
Beltrami408062
Steele398018
Polk389272
Becker387056
Lyon363954
Carlton353756
Freeborn347433
Pine335023
Nicollet331445
Mille Lacs311855
Brown308040
Le Sueur297626
Cass286832
Todd286233
Meeker263743
Waseca238323
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196741
Dodge18773
Renville183046
Redwood176640
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163523
Fillmore157610
Faribault155719
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13579
Rock128619
Jackson122812
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift107018
Koochiching95818
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83320
Wilkin83313
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371534

Reported Deaths: 6070
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58299642
Linn21264340
Scott20320248
Black Hawk16250314
Woodbury15243230
Johnson1463385
Dubuque13525211
Dallas1129699
Pottawattamie11235175
Story1072448
Warren584092
Clinton561593
Cerro Gordo554597
Webster518194
Sioux517874
Muscatine4886106
Marshall488176
Des Moines468773
Wapello4341122
Buena Vista427040
Jasper421473
Plymouth403181
Lee383757
Marion366176
Jones301157
Henry295137
Bremer288962
Carroll287152
Boone268634
Crawford268341
Benton260955
Washington257351
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232951
Jackson225242
Clay216727
Kossuth216266
Tama212471
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199435
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192323
Hardin187744
Fayette187243
Wright186240
Hamilton182051
Harrison180173
Clayton171257
Butler166535
Madison164719
Mills163924
Floyd163742
Cherokee159538
Lyon159541
Poweshiek157136
Allamakee152852
Hancock150434
Iowa150024
Winnebago144631
Cass139155
Calhoun139013
Grundy137533
Emmet135741
Jefferson133535
Shelby131737
Sac130920
Union130135
Louisa129949
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125017
Franklin123623
Guthrie123332
Humboldt119726
Palo Alto113523
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101224
Keokuk97032
Monroe96432
Unassigned9600
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas77923
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont6279
Decatur6179
Van Buren56518
Ringgold56424
Wayne54423
Audubon53311
Adams3474
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Rain chances continue to start the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

John Marshall graduates plays for Rochester United

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester took the field against the Rochester Roadrunners

Image

Greek revival house

Image

Public safety spending package

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (6/27/21)

Image

Ryan's Sunday Forecast (6/27/21)

Image

Rochesterfest ends early

Image

Med City FC goalie on the road to recovery

Image

Stage Coach days still on this weekend

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (6/26/21)

Community Events