Clear

AOC's master class in crushing Trumpian lies

Article Image

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan was on the scene at former President Donald Trump's rally in Wellington, Ohio, where he spoke with diehard supporters who remain convinced that Trump won the 2020 election (he didn't) and claim that Democrats and the FBI are to blame for the Capitol insurrection (they aren't).

Posted: Jun 27, 2021 8:30 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2021 8:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Dean Obeidallah

It must have been a dream come true for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Georgia Republican got a standing ovation as one of former President Donald Trump's opening acts on Saturday night at the kick-off of his "revenge" tour in Wellington, Ohio. Yet Greene's reception from the crowd of rabid Trump supporters should have been no surprise: she had truly earned this spot with her open bigotry, embrace of dangerous conspiracy theories and playing on White victimhood -- all things that are a big part of Trumpism.

And Greene didn't' disappoint those Trump fans by failing to serve up the rancid red meat they clearly crave. Furthering "The Big Lie," Greene said to the adoring crowd: "Let me ask you a question -- who is president?" In response the crowd yelled back: "Trump! Trump! Trump!" She called for infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci -- a man seen as a villain to many in Trump world -- to be fired, eliciting roars of approval.

Then Greene went after one of Trump's favorite targets, New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC). In 2019, Trump said the progressive congresswoman should "go back" to the country she came from -- along with three other US-born Democratic female representatives of color. (AOC was born in the Bronx.)

Taking a page from Trump's bigoted playbook, Greene told the Ohio audience about AOC: She's "the little communist from New York City," adding, "She's not an American. She really doesn't embrace our American ways." In response, the crowd booed AOC with someone yelling, "Lock her up," to which Green responded, "Yeah, Lock her up, too. That's a good idea."

Greene had to be feeling pretty good about her "performance." At least until later that night, when AOC tweeted her response to a video clip of Greene calling her "a little communist." Did AOC lash out with righteous rage against the smears and lies Greene had spewed? Nope, instead AOC responded to Greene's smears and words with seven words: "First of all, I'm taller than her.

And boom -- that tweet went wildly viral. By early Sunday afternoon it had over 470,000 likes and more than 47,000 retweets. For perspective, Greene's "Thank you for having me, President Trump!" rally tweet, which embedded a video clip of Trump speaking, had about 9,400 likes. Ouch, that had to hurt Greene

AOC gave us a master class in the use of comedy being an effective tool in crushing the lies and smears of some in Trump world. Instead of engaging angrily -- as Greene likely hoped for--AOC's seven-word response caused far more people to laugh at Greene (based on Twitter likes) than those who cheered the attack lines at the Trump rally.

If Greene has any questions about how bad the witty putdown was, she can simply ask her favorite insurrection inciter, Trump. He fully grasped the power of comedy in the world of politics. Trump loved to mock and malign people with demeaning nicknames so that others would laugh at that person. Trump understood that helped him and hurt the person he made the butt of his joke.

It's also why Trump was so often angrily triggered when shows like Saturday Night Live or late-night comedians made him a punchline. Trump even called for SNL to be canceled in the closing days of the 2016 campaign for mocking him and as president in early 2019, he was so incensed by "Saturday Night Live" comedy at his expense he tweeted: "Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this?" (Adding to Trump's outrage is that he's cut from the same cloth as authoritarian leaders, the so-called "strongmen" who want to be feared -- not laughed at.)

Of course, jokes alone of course are not the answer to people like Greene when they spew bigotry and dangerous conspiracy theories. There's absolutely nothing funny to be said about her comments in May comparing mask mandates with the Holocaust. Nor would it have been enough only to tell jokes ridiculing Greene in April for her plan to start the "America First" caucus in Congress to celebrate "Anglo-Saxon political traditions." Sure it was funny when Stephen Colbert raised the issue for his late-night show audience, doing an impression of an invader from centuries ago and holding up a roasted chicken on a skewer while playfully agreeing that, "Anglo-Saxon culture demands we go back to the traditions established by a tribe of Germanic invaders who settled with the Britons in an attempt to flee the Norse ... by Odin's beard!!"

But it was important that elected officials -- including a few Republicans -- slammed Greene's plan to create a White nationalist caucus and that she later faced a censure resolution in the House for her mask remarks. After the firestorms, she canceled plans for the caucus and apologized for her "offensive" comments about the Nazi treatment of Jews.

Can facts and comedy be the kryptonite to Trump and Greene's lies? Probably not when it comes to their supporters. But it can be effective to reach the rest of America. And since there are far more of us than them, let the facts and jokes fly. It's time to turn Greene into the human punchline that she deserves to be.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605040

Reported Deaths: 7671
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1251001785
Ramsey52537901
Dakota46884471
Anoka42819461
Washington27448292
Stearns22565226
St. Louis18155318
Scott17566138
Wright16391149
Olmsted13412102
Sherburne1203095
Carver1068048
Clay827092
Rice8210110
Blue Earth763344
Crow Wing682397
Kandiyohi668985
Chisago621152
Otter Tail586584
Benton583098
Goodhue483974
Douglas476081
Mower470933
Winona461552
Itasca460363
Isanti440664
McLeod431661
Morrison425162
Nobles408350
Beltrami408062
Steele398018
Polk389272
Becker387056
Lyon363954
Carlton353756
Freeborn347433
Pine335023
Nicollet331445
Mille Lacs311855
Brown308040
Le Sueur297626
Cass286832
Todd286233
Meeker263743
Waseca238323
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196741
Dodge18773
Renville183046
Redwood176640
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163523
Fillmore157610
Faribault155719
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13579
Rock128619
Jackson122812
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift107018
Koochiching95818
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83320
Wilkin83313
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371534

Reported Deaths: 6070
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58299642
Linn21264340
Scott20320248
Black Hawk16250314
Woodbury15243230
Johnson1463385
Dubuque13525211
Dallas1129699
Pottawattamie11235175
Story1072448
Warren584092
Clinton561593
Cerro Gordo554597
Webster518194
Sioux517874
Muscatine4886106
Marshall488176
Des Moines468773
Wapello4341122
Buena Vista427040
Jasper421473
Plymouth403181
Lee383757
Marion366176
Jones301157
Henry295137
Bremer288962
Carroll287152
Boone268634
Crawford268341
Benton260955
Washington257351
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232951
Jackson225242
Clay216727
Kossuth216266
Tama212471
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199435
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192323
Hardin187744
Fayette187243
Wright186240
Hamilton182051
Harrison180173
Clayton171257
Butler166535
Madison164719
Mills163924
Floyd163742
Cherokee159538
Lyon159541
Poweshiek157136
Allamakee152852
Hancock150434
Iowa150024
Winnebago144631
Cass139155
Calhoun139013
Grundy137533
Emmet135741
Jefferson133535
Shelby131737
Sac130920
Union130135
Louisa129949
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125017
Franklin123623
Guthrie123332
Humboldt119726
Palo Alto113523
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101224
Keokuk97032
Monroe96432
Unassigned9600
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas77923
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont6279
Decatur6179
Van Buren56518
Ringgold56424
Wayne54423
Audubon53311
Adams3474
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Rain chances continue to start the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (6/27/21)

Image

Ryan's Sunday Forecast (6/27/21)

Image

Rochesterfest ends early

Image

Med City FC goalie on the road to recovery

Image

Stage Coach days still on this weekend

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (6/26/21)

Image

Mason City Emergency Management on the move

Image

North Iowa swimmers get some help from an Olympian

Image

Toxic algae blooms in Fountain Lake in Albert Lea

Image

Continuing to work on criminal justice

Community Events