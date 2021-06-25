Clear
5 things to know for June 25: Condo collapse, infrastructure, LGBTQ rights, Russia-UK

CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 6:30 AM
Updated: Jun 25, 2021 6:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and the Rev. William Barber II were among a handful of people arrested this week during a protest on Capitol Hill as more high-profile figures call for new voting rights action.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Florida condo collapse

The partial collapse of a residential building near Miami has left 99 people unaccounted for and one confirmed dead. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and officials are trying to stay hopeful that the missing can be recovered. Nearly 55 of the 136 units at Champlain Towers South crumbled around 1:30 a.m. yesterday, leaving huge piles of rubble and materials dangling from what remained of the structure. The cause of the collapse is still unknown. The tragedy has reached past the US as nationals from Paraguay, Venezuela, Argentina, Uruguay and possibly Colombia are among the missing. This includes Paraguayan First Lady Silvana López Moreira's sister, brother-in-law and their three children. Members of the city's Jewish community are also among the missing, according to faith leaders. Follow live updates here.

2. Coronavirus

A new and slightly different version of the Delta coronavirus variant is spreading in countries including the United Kingdom, the United States and India, health officials say. It's called the Delta Plus variant, and it could be even more contagious than the Delta version. So far, about 200 cases in 11 countries have been identified. Meanwhile, more than 1 in 10 people who got one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine in the US have missed their second dose, according to CDC data. That could leave people more vulnerable to dangerous coronavirus strains like the Delta variant.

3. White House

We're learning more about the bipartisan infrastructure deal struck between the White House and Senate lawmakers. The $1.2 trillion plan includes $109 billion for roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects, $55 billion for water infrastructure and $73 billion for the nation's power structure. Other areas of spending include transit, airports, broadband internet and electric vehicles. The bill still falls far short of President Biden's original $2.25 trillion plan, and how to fund and pass it is still being worked out. Still, the deal is seen as a big win in Washington because of the hard-won bipartisan cooperation. More promising news: Congressional negotiators working to overhaul the nation's policing laws say they've "reached agreement on a framework" for a bill.

4. LGBTQ rights 

New anti-LGBTQ crackdowns in Hungary and Malaysia are drawing international condemnation. Hungary's parliament this month passed legislation banning all educational materials and programs for children that are considered to promote homosexuality, gender reassignment or similar concepts. The Dutch Prime Minister now says Hungary "has no place in the EU anymore" because of the new law. In Malaysia, a government task force has proposed amendments that would allow social media users to be punished for "promoting the LGBT lifestyle," as well as insulting Islam. Same-sex acts are illegal under Islamic law in the Muslim-majority country, though convictions are rare. The proposal comes amid concern over growing intolerance toward the LGBTQ community in Malaysia in recent years.

5. UK & Russia

The UK and Russia exchanged a few tense moments this week after a flare-up between a Royal Navy warship and Russian forces near Crimea, and Britain's allies and adversaries are taking note. The Royal Navy sailed the destroyer HMS Defender through waters near Crimea, and British ministers insisted it was legal passage. But Russia accused the UK of "deliberate, planned provocation." It was rough timing for a conflict between the two nations, since the United States and its partners, including Britain, will kick off the annual Sea Breeze exercises in the Black Sea region in the coming days. The tense exchange also comes as some EU members are considering new and open dialogue with Russia.

HAPPENING LATER

Ex-officer in George Floyd case will learn his punishment

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who killed George Floyd last year on a Minneapolis street, is set to be sentenced today to a potentially lengthy prison stay. Chauvin, 45, was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

TODAY'S NUMBER

230,000

That's how many people have been displaced by fighting in Myanmar, the United Nations said, since the country's military staged a coup and took over the government in February.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We conclude that respondent's conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law ..."

A New York appellate court ruling suspending Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in the state. The court found Giuliani made "demonstrably false and misleading statements" about the 2020 election.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Going into the weekend like ...

This monkey has incredible balance and seems to be having the time of its life. What more could you want? (Click here to view.)

