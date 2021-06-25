Clear

This bill is a win-win for Democrats and Republicans

Article Image

President Joe Biden said he has agreed to a deal on infrastructure with a bipartisan group of senators after White House officials and the senators had a massive breakthrough the night before in their infrastructure negotiations. CNN's Manu Raju reports.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 12:00 AM
Updated: Jun 25, 2021 12:00 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Lanhee J. Chen

After many failed efforts, it may finally be infrastructure week in America. A bipartisan group of US Senators has agreed to a roughly $1.2 trillion package of infrastructure reforms that President Joe Biden said he will support. The package has a long way to go -- including more detailed discussions of the specific "pay-fors" or funding mechanisms for the reforms -- but the fact that the President has weighed in with his support increases the likelihood that success is on the horizon.

Americans should be excited about these developments. During a time of extreme partisan polarization, when, according to Gallup, just one in four people approve of Congress, the news that members of both parties have come together to support critical priorities should be celebrated. It's a bit of throwback to the time when bipartisanship wasn't a dirty word and productivity was valued over ideology. As Biden noted in a press conference today, "This reminds me of the days when we used to get an awful lot done up in the United States Congress."

Indeed, the infrastructure deal is a rare win-win for both Democrats and Republicans in Washington, DC. Both sides stand to gain some political advantage from getting this deal through Congress and onto Biden's desk for his signature.

But there is opposition bubbling up from both Republicans, who believe it best to deny Biden a legislative victory ahead of next year's midterm elections, and Democrats, who want Biden to go bigger and press for up to $6 trillion in progressive reforms that extend far beyond improvements to bridges, roads and physical infrastructure.

For Democrats, the reasons to support this package should be obvious. Legislative wins have been few and far between for Biden since he used only Democrat votes to pass a $1.9 trillion spending package in the spring. Since then, efforts to pass a January 6 commission and federal voting rights legislation have failed after facing Republican opposition.

It's unclear where else Biden could look for support from the GOP in Congress beyond infrastructure issues. Bipartisan negotiators on policing reform have put forth a framework for legislation, but much work still remains to be done. And a bipartisan win is important for Biden personally, given the image he cultivated during his campaign as someone who would reach across the political divide to find common ground on challenges that face the country.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has argued that the infrastructure deal will not be considered until a larger set of progressive reforms that Biden and Democrats have supported is passed by the Senate first. This is a recipe for failure. Insisting on the passage of what Biden calls his "human infrastructure" package (investments in child care and paid leave) first will torpedo any likelihood of Republican support for a package of physical infrastructure reforms.

Republicans, for their part, should recognize that there are advantages that come from working with Democrats and Biden to pass this package of changes. Namely, voters will look kindly upon efforts to make badly needed infrastructure improvements.

Ten Republican Senators will need to support the compromise to get reforms through the regular legislative process. Five GOP Senators -- Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio and Mitt Romney of Utah -- participated in negotiations over the deal. So, the support of an additional five will be needed to get this package across the finish line.

The difficult sticking point for the infrastructure package has been -- and will continue to be -- how it will be financed. Republicans have argued that tax increases are a red line they are unwilling to cross. Fortunately, the proposed sources of funding issued by the bipartisan group that negotiated the package does not include tax hikes but rather focuses on other sources of money, including more aggressive enforcement by the IRS to close the so-called "tax gap" and the formation of new public-private partnerships.

The bipartisan deal may be of greatest political relevance to the 15 Senate Republicans who may run for reelection in 2022. (A total of 20 GOP Senators are up for reelection in 2022, but five -- including Portman, who has been central to the bipartisan infrastructure discussions -- have said they are not running next year.)

Some have argued that Republicans are better off politically if they stonewall all of Biden's agenda and deny him a legislative win. At this point, it's hard to see how standing in the way of a bipartisan agreement will benefit Republicans, particularly those who are either running for reelection in 2022 or Republicans who are running for open seats in swing states like Ohio and Pennsylvania.

In fact, infrastructure reform is the rare example of an issue where there can be wins on both sides of the aisle. Even Republican incumbents stand to win if they can demonstrate they did their part in bringing infrastructure spending home to their districts and states.

There are still many steps between now and final passage of a bipartisan infrastructure package. And while it's not exactly the policy that either Republicans or Democrats would have drafted alone, members of Congress on both sides of the aisle should not let the perfect be the enemy of the good in this case. They should take the win that is in front of them and give the American people faith that legislators can legislate together again.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 604758

Reported Deaths: 7648
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1250271781
Ramsey52525898
Dakota46864471
Anoka42797458
Washington27437291
Stearns22563225
St. Louis18145314
Scott17554138
Wright16385149
Olmsted13406102
Sherburne1202895
Carver1067648
Clay826592
Rice8207110
Blue Earth762944
Crow Wing681995
Kandiyohi668485
Chisago620752
Otter Tail586484
Benton583098
Goodhue484074
Douglas475881
Mower470533
Winona461452
Itasca460263
Isanti440364
McLeod431261
Morrison424862
Beltrami408062
Nobles407850
Steele397817
Polk389072
Becker386755
Lyon363953
Carlton353056
Freeborn347133
Pine334923
Nicollet331345
Mille Lacs311854
Brown308040
Le Sueur297426
Cass286532
Todd285733
Meeker263643
Waseca238023
Martin235333
Roseau211221
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196641
Dodge18783
Renville182846
Redwood176639
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163423
Fillmore157610
Faribault155319
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146710
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13579
Rock128719
Jackson122812
Pipestone116726
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift106918
Koochiching95618
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83220
Wilkin83213
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned47793
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371318

Reported Deaths: 6059
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58281641
Linn21248339
Scott20311248
Black Hawk16200312
Woodbury15240230
Johnson1462685
Dubuque13517211
Dallas1129399
Pottawattamie11233174
Story1071948
Warren584091
Clinton561593
Cerro Gordo554297
Sioux517774
Webster516594
Muscatine4883106
Marshall488076
Des Moines468172
Wapello4340122
Buena Vista427140
Jasper421273
Plymouth403281
Lee382557
Marion366176
Jones301157
Henry294937
Bremer288861
Carroll287052
Boone268534
Crawford268440
Benton260455
Washington257251
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232651
Jackson225242
Clay216727
Kossuth216166
Tama212371
Delaware211143
Winneshiek198935
Page194522
Buchanan194233
Cedar192323
Hardin187444
Fayette187143
Wright186140
Hamilton182051
Harrison180073
Clayton171257
Butler166535
Madison164619
Mills163924
Floyd163542
Cherokee159438
Lyon159241
Poweshiek157136
Allamakee152952
Hancock150334
Iowa149924
Winnebago144531
Cass139255
Calhoun138813
Grundy137533
Emmet135741
Jefferson133435
Shelby131837
Sac130920
Union130135
Louisa129649
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw124917
Franklin123523
Guthrie123332
Humboldt119626
Palo Alto113523
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101124
Keokuk97032
Monroe96431
Unassigned9570
Ida91635
Adair87532
Pocahontas85822
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas77923
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont6279
Decatur6169
Ringgold56424
Van Buren56418
Wayne54423
Audubon53411
Adams3454
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Rain chances through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (6/24/21)

Image

Groundbreaking ceremony marks milestone in construction of Law Enforcement Memorial of SE Minnesota

Image

Breaking ground on law enforcement memorial

Image

Folks enjoy Rochesterfest

Image

A shortage of movers

Image

Volunteers recognized for service at clinics

Image

Rochester preps for 4th of July

Image

First at Four Live at Rochesterfest

Image

First At Four Live At Rochesterfest

Image

Rochesterfest food vendors return

Community Events