Clear

His wife died by suicide after a 13-month battle with long-haul Covid. He hopes help is on the way for others

Nick Guthe said his wife Heidi Ferrer, a well-known Hollywood screenwriter, had been battling debilitating symptoms for more than a year before she died by suicide. Guthe tells CNN's Alisyn Camerota about his late wife's struggle as a Covid-19 "long hauler." If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Posted: Jun 23, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Filmmaker Nick Guthe says in the months before his wife, Heidi Ferrer, died by suicide, she suffered debilitating long-haul Covid symptoms.

It started last summer, with "excruciating, unexplained" pain in her feet, Guthe told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Wednesday.

Digestive problems followed. She suffered body aches and her heart would race every time she got out of bed. And several weeks before her death last month, neurological tremors began that wouldn't let her sleep for more than an hour at a time, Guthe said.

They tried to get answers, but doctors pointed to other causes instead, none which seemed to fit with what Ferrer was experiencing, Guthe told CNN.

It took months to get more advanced and accurate testing that eventually led Ferrer to be referred to a long-haul Covid clinic. The referral letter for that facility arrived a day before she died, her husband said.

"That's how hard it is to get people to pay attention to people with long-haul Covid," he said.

Ferrer was one of what some experts say could be millions of "long haulers" -- people who have faced lingering symptoms after a bout with Covid-19. National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said earlier this year preliminary research found about 10 to 30% of people who had Covid-19 may develop long-term health issues.

There are potentially hundreds of symptoms, including fatigue, shortness of breath, sleep disorders, anxiety, fevers and gastrointestinal symptoms -- all of which can last for months, and "can range from mild to incapacitating," Collins wrote in February, when he announced an initiative to identify the cause, prevention, and treatments for the post-Covid condition.

For now, almost everything about it remains a mystery: There's no diagnostic test, no specific treatment and doctors can't predict who will have symptoms and what they will be.

'Just hang on'

Guthe said his wife got the Covid-19 vaccine in March, after hearing from other long haulers that it helped improve some of their symptoms. But in her case, Guthe said, it didn't help.

Neurological tremors continued to keep her up at night and in the last month of her life, Guthe said she had brain fog that made even reading a book "almost impossible."

"She had indicated that if things got really bad she didn't know how she could continue, she didn't know how she could keep going, and I just kept saying, you know, 'Just hang on, you know, hang on, medical science is moving at the quickest rate it ever has,'" Guthe said.

"But I think she just felt that she was only going to diminish, she was going to lose the ability to walk, end up in a wheelchair, not be able to bathe herself," he said.

On Wednesday, Guthe said he had the same message for others who are facing what his wife did: Hang on.

"I believe that help is on the way, but we need our government to step in now and fund research right away and provide mental health support services for people like her," he said.

"We need to pay attention, and it's not just about suicide. It's about people re-entering the workforce. This is an economic issue. We have trained people... who are not going to be able to go back to their jobs because they are exhausted, they are bedridden."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 604687

Reported Deaths: 7643
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1250161780
Ramsey52519898
Dakota46852471
Anoka42789458
Washington27436291
Stearns22561225
St. Louis18146313
Scott17553137
Wright16383149
Olmsted13406102
Sherburne1202795
Carver1067448
Clay826592
Rice8204110
Blue Earth762744
Crow Wing681895
Kandiyohi668185
Chisago620152
Otter Tail586284
Benton582998
Goodhue484074
Douglas475781
Mower470533
Winona461451
Itasca460163
Isanti440364
McLeod430961
Morrison424962
Beltrami407962
Nobles407750
Steele397816
Polk389072
Becker386755
Lyon363853
Carlton353056
Freeborn347133
Pine334923
Nicollet331345
Mille Lacs311854
Brown308040
Le Sueur297326
Cass286332
Todd285633
Meeker263543
Waseca238023
Martin235333
Roseau211221
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196641
Dodge18783
Renville182846
Redwood176539
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163423
Fillmore157610
Faribault155219
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13579
Rock128719
Jackson122812
Pipestone116726
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift106918
Koochiching95518
Stevens92411
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83220
Wilkin83213
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48393
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371226

Reported Deaths: 6056
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58274641
Linn21241339
Scott20311248
Black Hawk16180312
Woodbury15241230
Johnson1462285
Dubuque13515211
Dallas1129499
Pottawattamie11233174
Story1072048
Warren583891
Clinton561593
Cerro Gordo554196
Sioux517674
Webster516094
Muscatine4884106
Marshall487176
Des Moines467672
Wapello4337122
Buena Vista427040
Jasper421172
Plymouth403181
Lee382556
Marion366176
Jones301057
Henry294537
Bremer288761
Carroll287252
Boone268534
Crawford268340
Benton260355
Washington257551
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232751
Jackson225242
Clay216727
Kossuth216166
Tama212271
Delaware211143
Winneshiek198935
Page194522
Buchanan194133
Cedar192323
Hardin187544
Fayette186943
Wright186140
Hamilton182051
Harrison179973
Clayton171157
Butler166535
Madison164519
Mills163924
Floyd163542
Cherokee159338
Lyon158941
Poweshiek157136
Allamakee152852
Hancock150334
Iowa149724
Winnebago144531
Cass139255
Calhoun138813
Grundy137433
Emmet135841
Jefferson133335
Shelby131637
Sac130920
Union130035
Louisa129849
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw124917
Franklin123523
Guthrie123332
Humboldt119626
Palo Alto113523
Howard105022
Montgomery103638
Clarke101124
Keokuk96832
Monroe96431
Unassigned9550
Ida91635
Adair87432
Pocahontas85822
Davis85325
Monona83431
Osceola78917
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont6279
Decatur6169
Ringgold56424
Van Buren56418
Wayne54423
Audubon53411
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms possible Thursday through Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/23/21)

Image

Summer travel guidance as the pandemic winds down

Image

Lions Avenue of Flags Program

Image

Biker advocacy group talks about safety following crash

Image

Mason City Housing Survey

Image

Biodiversity effort

Image

New addition to Ronald McDonald House Plaza

Image

Seans Weather 6/23

Image

Fewer students are going into the education field

Image

Return of Rochesterfest particularly sweet for local food vendors

Community Events