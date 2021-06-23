Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

He was fatally shot in the head trying to drive away from brazen robbers on a New York City street

CNN's John Berman speaks to the fiancée of New York City murder victim Milton Grant about his death and the spike in violent crime in the city.

Posted: Jun 23, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

A robbery turned fatal when three gunmen approached two men in New York City and demanded their property, police said.

Milton Grant, 34, was shot in the head early Monday morning as he tried to drive away from the robbers, according to a news release from the New York City Police Department.

Grant's car then crashed on the side of the street and the man who shot him removed Grant's watch, ring and a chain from his neck, according to police.

Two other suspects forcibly removed a second, unnamed 33-year-old victim's chain from his neck and he was shot in the groin as he was trying to run from the scene.

Surveillance video released by NYPD shows what happened from the time the gunmen approached Grant and the 33-year-old victim on a Manhattan street to the moment where one of the suspects entered Grant's car to take his jewelery after shooting him. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

The killing comes amid a nationwide surge in violent crime that's an area of growing concern for the White House. President Joe Biden on Wednesday was set to unveil a comprehensive strategy on violent crime prevention, signing executive actions with a particular focus on tamping down gun crime, according to administration officials.

"My husband liked nice things, Grant's fiancée, Nixia Jordan told CNN's John Berman on Wednesday.

"He worked hard for his jewelry, his shoes, his clothes, his cars and for someone to just murder him for his belongings instead of working hard for getting his own, it's just, it's a slap in the face, to take a life, just for his jewelry, just for his things," she said.

The three suspects got into a gray, four-door Honda Accord that was driven by a fourth individual, the NYPD said.

First responders transported the 33-year-old male victim to a local hospital and he was said to be in stable condition.

The early Monday shooting was one of eight that day, including two homicides. This came after a particularly bloody Sunday that saw 10 shooting incidents and 11 victims, according to the NYPD.

'We talked about having forever together'

"I never thought that my husband would be taken from me in this way," Jordan said. "We talked about having forever together about raising our kids, we just put them in sports, so now I'm thinking how am I supposed to take them to practice without their dad accompanying me, how am I going to do family vacations without him."

Jordan described Grant as a very confident man. He would always tell you he's the greatest cook and was a great father who was a family man and constantly put his kids and family first, she said.

"He always was around his kids, I don't even know how I'm going to go on. He picked them up from school, he was just a very hands-on father and a very hands-on son. Him and his father's relationship, they're thick as thieves and that's how I wanted my kids to be with him and now they've been robbed of that opportunity."

'It's not even safe to go outside the house anymore'

"I have no idea what needs to be done, but something needs to be done," she said. "It's not even safe to go outside the house anymore."

Though not near the rate of the early 1990s, crime in New York City is spiking once again. Shooting incidents this May were up 73% compared to the same period last year, according to the NYPD.

"I think many people are struggling due to Covid, due to unemployment rates, even though we have jobs available, people don't want to work, they'd rather just collect unemployment," Jordan said.

"I feel the government needs to put a stop to people making the claims that have the ability to work."

"Go out and work for your money, go out and work to buy your own things, don't steal, and don't kill just to get those things. Work for them just like my husband did."

In an effort to reduce gun violence and stop the flow of illegaly guns into New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the NYPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are forming a partnership.

The program will allow ATF agents to be embedded directly within the NYPD, permit members of the NYPD working with the ATF's gun-tracing team to have federal agent privileges, and will facilitate the sharing of intelligence information between the two agencies, de Blasio said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 604687

Reported Deaths: 7643
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1250161780
Ramsey52519898
Dakota46852471
Anoka42789458
Washington27436291
Stearns22561225
St. Louis18146313
Scott17553137
Wright16383149
Olmsted13406102
Sherburne1202795
Carver1067448
Clay826592
Rice8204110
Blue Earth762744
Crow Wing681895
Kandiyohi668185
Chisago620152
Otter Tail586284
Benton582998
Goodhue484074
Douglas475781
Mower470533
Winona461451
Itasca460163
Isanti440364
McLeod430961
Morrison424962
Beltrami407962
Nobles407750
Steele397816
Polk389072
Becker386755
Lyon363853
Carlton353056
Freeborn347133
Pine334923
Nicollet331345
Mille Lacs311854
Brown308040
Le Sueur297326
Cass286332
Todd285633
Meeker263543
Waseca238023
Martin235333
Roseau211221
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196641
Dodge18783
Renville182846
Redwood176539
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163423
Fillmore157610
Faribault155219
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13579
Rock128719
Jackson122812
Pipestone116726
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift106918
Koochiching95518
Stevens92411
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83220
Wilkin83213
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48393
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371226

Reported Deaths: 6056
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58274641
Linn21241339
Scott20311248
Black Hawk16180312
Woodbury15241230
Johnson1462285
Dubuque13515211
Dallas1129499
Pottawattamie11233174
Story1072048
Warren583891
Clinton561593
Cerro Gordo554196
Sioux517674
Webster516094
Muscatine4884106
Marshall487176
Des Moines467672
Wapello4337122
Buena Vista427040
Jasper421172
Plymouth403181
Lee382556
Marion366176
Jones301057
Henry294537
Bremer288761
Carroll287252
Boone268534
Crawford268340
Benton260355
Washington257551
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232751
Jackson225242
Clay216727
Kossuth216166
Tama212271
Delaware211143
Winneshiek198935
Page194522
Buchanan194133
Cedar192323
Hardin187544
Fayette186943
Wright186140
Hamilton182051
Harrison179973
Clayton171157
Butler166535
Madison164519
Mills163924
Floyd163542
Cherokee159338
Lyon158941
Poweshiek157136
Allamakee152852
Hancock150334
Iowa149724
Winnebago144531
Cass139255
Calhoun138813
Grundy137433
Emmet135841
Jefferson133335
Shelby131637
Sac130920
Union130035
Louisa129849
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw124917
Franklin123523
Guthrie123332
Humboldt119626
Palo Alto113523
Howard105022
Montgomery103638
Clarke101124
Keokuk96832
Monroe96431
Unassigned9550
Ida91635
Adair87432
Pocahontas85822
Davis85325
Monona83431
Osceola78917
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont6279
Decatur6169
Ringgold56424
Van Buren56418
Wayne54423
Audubon53411
Adams3444
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms possible Thursday through Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 6/23

Image

Fewer students are going into the education field

Image

Return of Rochesterfest particularly sweet for local food vendors

Image

Dispute over structural issues at Downtown Rochester parking ramp headed to trial

Image

Mason City business owner searches for a way to deter crime

Image

Downtown Rochester parking ramp dispute heads to court

Image

Food vendors are glad to be back at Rochesterfest

Image

New Cable Provider

Image

Bike Fatal

Image

Nashua-Plainfield student wins national history award

Community Events