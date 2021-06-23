Clear
5 things to know for June 23: Voting rights, US violence, Covid-19, Hong Kong, Brexit

The heat is returning to the Pacific Northwest where more heat records are likely to be broken. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

The Amazon rainforest may be headed for another devastating fire season. After a destructive 2020 and with drought conditions in Brazil, the forest has rarely been drier than it is right now.

1. Voting rights

The sweeping voting rights bill championed by Democrats failed to advance in the Senate yesterday after a dead-even 50-50 vote, falling short of the 60 votes needed to move it forward. This wasn't too much of a surprise, since Senate Republicans signaled they wouldn't support it. Still, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Republicans' united block of the bill "indefensible" and "ridiculous." The bill aimed to counter efforts by GOP-led state legislatures to pass restrictive voting laws after the 2020 presidential election. Now, Democrats will take on the issue from other angles. The Senate Rules Committee plans to hold a series of hearings, including in Georgia, calling for passage of new legislation. Dems also may look to push the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, a different bill that shores up provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

2. Violence & policing

Violent crime is on the rise in cities across the US, and the White House has listened with alarm as local authorities warn of an even deadlier summer. President Biden is due to address the spike in shootings, armed robberies and assaults today after a meeting with state and local officials, law enforcement representatives and other experts. The Biden administration hopes to come up with a comprehensive crime reduction plan to curtail any Republican efforts to use the spike as a reason to run to a "law and order" campaign during next year's midterm elections. Major American cities saw a 33% increase in homicides last year alone. Some police officers say they're worried about increased scrutiny of their profession and how it will affect police responses to the predicted rise in violence.

3. Coronavirus

Experts now say that dangerous Delta variant could cause a full-on resurgence of coronavirus in the US in the coming months. The most recent model finds that a highly contagious variant, even coupled with 75% of eligible Americans getting vaccinated, could result in more than 3,000 Covid-19 deaths per week at various points during the fall and winter -- a huge increase over recent summer lows. And a 75% vaccination rate is a far-off dream right now. The country will likely fall short of Biden's goal of a 70% partial vaccination rate among adults by July 4. College students and workers around the country are also starting to balk at vaccine requirements set by their schools or employers.

4. Hong Kong

Apple Daily, Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper, has announced it will close after several of its journalists were arrested and millions of dollars in assets frozen. The closure is the latest consequence of the national security law imposed last year by Beijing, and it has sent a deep chill through Hong Kong's media industry. The law punishes anything the authorities deem to be subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison. While Hong Kong's leaders assured that press freedom would be protected, for many journalists in the region, a closure like this seemed all but inevitable. Since the law took effect, Apple Daily's founder has been arrested and charged with collusion, police officers have twice raided the publication's newsroom and its bank accounts were recently frozen.

5. Brexit

It's been five years since the UK's Brexit vote sent shockwaves across the globe and put the country on a divisive and rocky path out of the European Union. Many of those divisions remain, including tensions with Northern Ireland and an ongoing independence push by Scotland, which voted overwhelmingly against Brexit. Meanwhile, the UK government has begun talks on joining a Pacific trade partnership that it sees as one of its biggest opportunities to forge economic alliances beyond Europe after Brexit. However, trade experts say such alliances will yield only modest economic benefits and won't make up for the hit to Britain's trade caused by its break from the European Union.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Carl Nassib's jersey instantly became Fanatics' top seller after the NFL player announced he's gay

You love to see it. 

Man arrested after 42,000 pounds of pistachios are stolen

Apparently this isn't the first time someone has tried to make off with a truckload of pistachios. You really do learn something new every day.

Emmys will let winners remove gender-specific terms from statues

Instead of "Actor" or "Actress," they can choose, simply, "Performer."

Avril Lavigne partners with real-life 'Sk8er Boi' Tony Hawk in TikTok debut

The year is 2002. Modern smartphones don't exist. People wear ties with T-shirts. All is well. 

McDonald's will launch its first-ever nationwide loyalty program July 8

Don't lie, you probably assumed McDonald's already had a loyalty program. It's been around since 1955, after all!

TODAY'S NUMBER

4%

That's how much the US birth rate fell last year, much of it likely due to the pandemic. It's "the largest annual decline in the number of births since 1973," CDC researchers said.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Students across all grade levels have experienced learning loss. And it's not just the learning loss for this current year. Many of them have lost ground developmentally, particularly younger kids."

Sandy Addis, chairperson of the National Dropout Prevention Center, who says education challenges brought on by the pandemic and remote learning will have long-term consequences on some students

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

How the sound happens 

What, you think splashing water and footsteps in movies just sound like that? No way -- thank a Foley artist! (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 604687

Reported Deaths: 7643
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1250161780
Ramsey52519898
Dakota46852471
Anoka42789458
Washington27436291
Stearns22561225
St. Louis18146313
Scott17553137
Wright16383149
Olmsted13406102
Sherburne1202795
Carver1067448
Clay826592
Rice8204110
Blue Earth762744
Crow Wing681895
Kandiyohi668185
Chisago620152
Otter Tail586284
Benton582998
Goodhue484074
Douglas475781
Mower470533
Winona461451
Itasca460163
Isanti440364
McLeod430961
Morrison424962
Beltrami407962
Nobles407750
Steele397816
Polk389072
Becker386755
Lyon363853
Carlton353056
Freeborn347133
Pine334923
Nicollet331345
Mille Lacs311854
Brown308040
Le Sueur297326
Cass286332
Todd285633
Meeker263543
Waseca238023
Martin235333
Roseau211221
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196641
Dodge18783
Renville182846
Redwood176539
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163423
Fillmore157610
Faribault155219
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13579
Rock128719
Jackson122812
Pipestone116726
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift106918
Koochiching95518
Stevens92411
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83220
Wilkin83213
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48393
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371226

Reported Deaths: 6056
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58274641
Linn21241339
Scott20311248
Black Hawk16180312
Woodbury15241230
Johnson1462285
Dubuque13515211
Dallas1129499
Pottawattamie11233174
Story1072048
Warren583891
Clinton561593
Cerro Gordo554196
Sioux517674
Webster516094
Muscatine4884106
Marshall487176
Des Moines467672
Wapello4337122
Buena Vista427040
Jasper421172
Plymouth403181
Lee382556
Marion366176
Jones301057
Henry294537
Bremer288761
Carroll287252
Boone268534
Crawford268340
Benton260355
Washington257551
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232751
Jackson225242
Clay216727
Kossuth216166
Tama212271
Delaware211143
Winneshiek198935
Page194522
Buchanan194133
Cedar192323
Hardin187544
Fayette186943
Wright186140
Hamilton182051
Harrison179973
Clayton171157
Butler166535
Madison164519
Mills163924
Floyd163542
Cherokee159338
Lyon158941
Poweshiek157136
Allamakee152852
Hancock150334
Iowa149724
Winnebago144531
Cass139255
Calhoun138813
Grundy137433
Emmet135841
Jefferson133335
Shelby131637
Sac130920
Union130035
Louisa129849
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw124917
Franklin123523
Guthrie123332
Humboldt119626
Palo Alto113523
Howard105022
Montgomery103638
Clarke101124
Keokuk96832
Monroe96431
Unassigned9550
Ida91635
Adair87432
Pocahontas85822
Davis85325
Monona83431
Osceola78917
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont6279
Decatur6169
Ringgold56424
Van Buren56418
Wayne54423
Audubon53411
Adams3444
Rochester
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Storm chances increasing for Thursday and Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

