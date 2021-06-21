Clear

Carl Nassib of Las Vegas Raiders is first active NFL player to announce he is gay

Carl Nassib, a defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders, has played in the NFL for five years and said he "agonized over the decision" to announce that he is gay.

Posted: Jun 21, 2021 10:40 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2021 10:40 PM
Posted By: By Jill Martin and Steve Almasy, CNN

Carl Nassib, a defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders, became the first active NFL player in league history to announce that he is gay.

"What's up, people," Nassib said Monday in a video on Instagram. "I'm Carl Nassib. I'm at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest."

Nassib, 28, has played five years with three teams and is entering his second season with the Raiders. He said in a statement accompanying the video that he had agonized over the decision to announce he was gay for 15 years.

Nassib added that he was a private person and wasn't seeking publicity.

"I just think that representation and visibility are so important," he said. "I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary. But until then, I'm going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting, that's compassionate."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell lauded the announcement.

"The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today," Goodell said. "Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season."

The defensive end was drafted out of Penn State by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. He played for the Browns from 2016-2017, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 and 2019 and was signed by the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent on March 23, 2020.

Nassib said he was donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth. He wrote in his statement that it saddened him that LGBTQ youth are at an elevated risk for suicide.

Amit Paley, CEO and executive director of The Trevor Project, said the donation will help scale up crisis services.

"The Trevor Project is grateful to Carl Nassib for living his truth and supporting LGBTQ youth," Paley said in a statement emailed to CNN. "Coming out is an intensely personal decision, and it can be an incredibly scary and difficult one to make. We hope that Carl's historic representation in the NFL will inspire young LGBTQ athletes across the country to live their truth and pursue their dreams.

"At a time when state lawmakers are actively trying to restrict transgender and nonbinary youth's participation in school sports, this news should serve as a clarion call for greater LGBTQ inclusion in the locker room and on the field."

Nassib's decision can have profound impact, LGBTQ organization says

Jason Collins, who became the first openly gay NBA player when he suited up for the Brooklyn Nets in 2014, was cheering Nassib on social media.

"Very proud of Carl Nassib! Incredibly happy for him and can't wait to watch him play this upcoming season!," he tweeted.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King tweeted her support.

"The ability to live an authentic life is so important," she wrote.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said Nassib's announcement was "a strong message."

"Carl Nassib's powerful coming out is a historic reflection of the growing state of LGBTQ visibility and inclusion in the world of professional sports, which has been driven by a long list of brave LGBTQ athletes who came before him," said Ellis in a statement.

"As an accomplished athlete who is now the first out gay active player in the NFL, Carl Nassib's story will not only have a profound impact on the future of LGBTQ visibility and acceptance in sports, but sends a strong message to so many LGBTQ people, especially youth, that they too can one day grow up to be and succeed as a professional athlete like him," the statement said.

Penn State Head Coach James Franklin said his former player had a huge heart.

"I am very proud of Carl for his courage and voice. This announcement doesn't surprise me because if you know Carl, you know his strength. Carl's story continues to add chapters which will have an impact well beyond the field of play," he said in a statement. "His care and love for those around him, particularly those in need, has always been obvious. ... Carl's brave announcement will forge a path for others to be true to their authentic self. "

The Raiders also tweeted they were proud of Nassib.

Pro football Hall of Famer Warren Moon added to the chorus of people proud of him, and the former NFL and CFL quarterback added that he played with some guys who were gay but didn't feel comfortable coming out.

"As long as they helped us win and were great teammates- their sexual preference was never a issue," he wrote on Twitter.

"We live in a different time now where diversity is much more accepted. Cheers Carl, and I hope this lets other athletes know, its OK to say who you are."

Nassib says players' support helped him

In his Instagram statement, Nassib thanked family and friends. He also thanked the league, his coaches and other players.

"I would not have been able to do this without them," he wrote. "From the jump, I was greeted with the utmost respect and acceptance."

Nassib wrote that he was standing on the shoulders of people who paved the way.

"I do not know all the history behind our courageous LGBTQ community," he said, "but I am eager to learn and to help continue the fight for equality and acceptance."

Michael Sam came out before 2014 draft

In 2014, Michael Sam became the first openly gay player to be selected in the NFL draft when the St. Louis Rams chose him in the seventh round as the 249th overall pick. The Rams cut Sam just before the season started.

Sam signed with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad but never was on the active roster. He was cut after six weeks.

In 2015, he appeared in one game with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League before leaving the team.

Other NFL players have come out after they retired, including former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jeff Rohrer, who married Joshua Ross in 2018.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 604509

Reported Deaths: 7638
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1249671779
Ramsey52513897
Dakota46840471
Anoka42774458
Washington27428291
Stearns22557225
St. Louis18138313
Scott17551136
Wright16379149
Olmsted13399102
Sherburne1202095
Carver1067448
Clay826192
Rice8202110
Blue Earth762644
Crow Wing681795
Kandiyohi667985
Chisago619952
Otter Tail585884
Benton582998
Goodhue483874
Douglas475581
Mower470533
Winona461351
Itasca459763
Isanti440064
McLeod430661
Morrison424762
Beltrami407861
Nobles407650
Steele397816
Polk389072
Becker386755
Lyon363853
Carlton353056
Freeborn347033
Pine334923
Nicollet331245
Mille Lacs311854
Brown307840
Le Sueur297326
Cass286232
Todd285633
Meeker263443
Waseca238023
Martin235332
Roseau211221
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196641
Dodge18783
Renville182446
Redwood176539
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163323
Fillmore157610
Faribault154719
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13579
Rock128719
Jackson122712
Pipestone116726
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift106918
Koochiching95418
Stevens92411
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83220
Wilkin83213
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371101

Reported Deaths: 6053
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58263640
Linn21221339
Scott20308248
Black Hawk16157312
Woodbury15240230
Johnson1462385
Dubuque13510211
Dallas1129199
Pottawattamie11228174
Story1071648
Warren583791
Clinton561593
Cerro Gordo554095
Sioux517574
Webster515894
Muscatine4882106
Marshall486976
Des Moines467672
Wapello4338122
Buena Vista426940
Jasper421172
Plymouth403181
Lee382356
Marion366076
Jones300957
Henry294637
Bremer288461
Carroll287152
Boone268634
Crawford268240
Benton259855
Washington257351
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232651
Jackson225242
Clay216727
Kossuth216166
Tama212071
Delaware211143
Winneshiek198735
Page194522
Buchanan194033
Cedar192423
Hardin187544
Fayette186643
Wright186040
Hamilton181951
Harrison180073
Clayton171057
Butler166335
Madison164619
Mills163824
Floyd163442
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek157036
Allamakee152952
Hancock150334
Iowa149824
Winnebago144531
Cass139255
Calhoun138913
Grundy137233
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131837
Sac130920
Union130035
Louisa129649
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124917
Franklin123523
Guthrie123332
Humboldt119626
Palo Alto113623
Howard105022
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96732
Monroe96431
Unassigned9540
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola78916
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7618
Taylor66812
Fremont6269
Decatur6169
Ringgold56424
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon53311
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
More storm chances this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MILLION DOLLAR HOLE-IN-ONE SHOOTOUT GOLFER SAYS THIS MONEY GOES TO A GREAT CAUSE

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/21/21)

Image

Qualifiers underway for Million Dollar Hole-in-One Shootout

Image

Restaurant has trouble finding workers

Image

Rochester City Council holds study session

Image

Affordable Housing Project Moving Forward

Image

The rain our area received over the weekend is welcome news for our lawns - and fields.

Image

Silver Lake Park Suffers Storm Damage

Image

Strawberry picking season is almost up

Image

Walz expected for Rochesterfest parade

Community Events