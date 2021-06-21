Clear

High school seniors breathe a sigh of relief that they made it to graduation. But school administrators fear the fall semester

The Lower Richland High School Class of 2021 in Columbia, South Carolina, breathed a sigh of relief as they took the stage for graduation following two tumultuous school years impacted by the pandemic. CNN's Evan McMorris-Santoro reports.

Posted: Jun 21, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Jun 21, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Evan McMorris-Santoro and Devon M. Sayers, CNN

Joel Gilmore is wise beyond his years. When the salutatorian for the Lower Richland High School Class of 2021 took the stage before his classmates and family, he spoke with the confidence of a man who has been through a lot.

"This graduating class is very special and very remarkable," he said, his words echoing through the school's sweltering football stadium, in the southeastern suburbs of Columbia, South Carolina.

Few could argue with the sentiment -- all high school graduates this year have been through two school years disrupted by the pandemic. Two years of sporadically closed classrooms, canceled sports and educational upheaval. And that's just the school day.

These have also been years of fear and pain and loss for many students. Gilmore is one of them. His mother contracted Covid-19 and lost her job during the pandemic. She's got a new one now, but the strains of the recent past have brought other pressures to the family. Gilmore's life has been buffeted by car accidents, deaths and mental health crises in the family.

Reflecting on pandemic life at the dining room table, where he had attended virtual school with many of his eight siblings when classrooms were closed, Gilmore told CNN he'd been rocked by the unexpected.

"[It] wasn't like back in a few years ago when we had school," he said. "It's just new for everybody."

Gilmore made it through to graduation, wearing a gown weighted down with multiple tassels and medals marking academic and other in-school achievements. His advice to his siblings, who are headed back to another uncertain school year, was simple.

"Push through it," he said. "And make sure you stay focused on your end goal."

Many of Gilmore's classmates, like students across the county, have fought similar odds. The on-stage speeches at the graduation celebrated student resilience and an expectation that these students are especially ready for whatever comes next.

Graduation day was part celebration, part huge sigh of relief.

"We were not certain we would make it to this point," Lower Richland Principal Ericka Hursey told CNN. Surging pandemic numbers last fall and winter shut classrooms down, and had administrators worried they might lose another full semester of in-person learning to Covid-19.

"We are happy to be here and are elated that the kids had the opportunity to have a traditional graduation," Hursey said.

Getting 'back to normal' is raising concerns

Richland One school district, serving around 24,000 students in the Columbia area, was able to return to in-person schooling in the spring, but classrooms were emptier than before to allow for pandemic social distancing requirements and because of the students who continued virtual learning.

Now, school leaders in South Carolina are being pushed to get everything back to normal for the next academic year, which starts in just a few weeks.

And that's where the worry comes in.

"We've got to get more folks vaccinated and get those numbers up so we can be safe," said Craig Witherspoon, superintendent of the Richland One school district. "And if we want to get back to a sense of normalcy, this how we do it."

The morning after Gilmore's speech and that quick sigh of relief, Richland One district leaders were back to holding their breath. At W.A. Perry Middle School, cars lined up for a drive-thru vaccination site run, in part, by the school district. Richland County, and South Carolina overall, are not doing very well when it comes to vaccinations. As of the morning after graduation, roughly 40% of people here were fully vaccinated, according to state numbers. The drive-thru is the district's attempt to boost those numbers.

See how your state and county are doing with vaccinations

It's also one of the few tools they have to keep the virus in check next year. Republican elected leaders in South Carolina have been pushing hard for a full economic reopening statewide, and pushing back hard against any ongoing efforts to mitigate the virus' spread.

Gov. Henry McMaster has already ordered all schools open for five days per week and in-person instruction in the fall, though parents will be able to opt out. McMaster has banned vaccine requirements and given caregivers the option to opt students out of mask requirements at school.

The pandemic is not history for Richland One school district. The principal at W.A. Perry, site of the drive-thru vaccination, lost her mother to Covid. Other schools have lost teachers. Students have lost family members. Everyone knows what a new surge could bring.

Even as one Covid-altered school year ends, another one could be coming. And that means there's not much time for relief.

"That's the role of a superintendent, especially in Covid," said Witherspoon. "We're planning for the fall, already taking everything that we can into account and make the best decisions possible."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 604509

Reported Deaths: 7638
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1249671779
Ramsey52513897
Dakota46840471
Anoka42774458
Washington27428291
Stearns22557225
St. Louis18138313
Scott17551136
Wright16379149
Olmsted13399102
Sherburne1202095
Carver1067448
Clay826192
Rice8202110
Blue Earth762644
Crow Wing681795
Kandiyohi667985
Chisago619952
Otter Tail585884
Benton582998
Goodhue483874
Douglas475581
Mower470533
Winona461351
Itasca459763
Isanti440064
McLeod430661
Morrison424762
Beltrami407861
Nobles407650
Steele397816
Polk389072
Becker386755
Lyon363853
Carlton353056
Freeborn347033
Pine334923
Nicollet331245
Mille Lacs311854
Brown307840
Le Sueur297326
Cass286232
Todd285633
Meeker263443
Waseca238023
Martin235332
Roseau211221
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196641
Dodge18783
Renville182446
Redwood176539
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163323
Fillmore157610
Faribault154719
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13579
Rock128719
Jackson122712
Pipestone116726
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift106918
Koochiching95418
Stevens92411
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83220
Wilkin83213
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371101

Reported Deaths: 6053
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58263640
Linn21221339
Scott20308248
Black Hawk16157312
Woodbury15240230
Johnson1462385
Dubuque13510211
Dallas1129199
Pottawattamie11228174
Story1071648
Warren583791
Clinton561593
Cerro Gordo554095
Sioux517574
Webster515894
Muscatine4882106
Marshall486976
Des Moines467672
Wapello4338122
Buena Vista426940
Jasper421172
Plymouth403181
Lee382356
Marion366076
Jones300957
Henry294637
Bremer288461
Carroll287152
Boone268634
Crawford268240
Benton259855
Washington257351
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232651
Jackson225242
Clay216727
Kossuth216166
Tama212071
Delaware211143
Winneshiek198735
Page194522
Buchanan194033
Cedar192423
Hardin187544
Fayette186643
Wright186040
Hamilton181951
Harrison180073
Clayton171057
Butler166335
Madison164619
Mills163824
Floyd163442
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek157036
Allamakee152952
Hancock150334
Iowa149824
Winnebago144531
Cass139255
Calhoun138913
Grundy137233
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131837
Sac130920
Union130035
Louisa129649
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124917
Franklin123523
Guthrie123332
Humboldt119626
Palo Alto113623
Howard105022
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96732
Monroe96431
Unassigned9540
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola78916
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7618
Taylor66812
Fremont6269
Decatur6169
Ringgold56424
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon53311
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Sunshine to start the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Working through post-pandemic living

Image

Sean's Weather 6/21

Image

One local Rochester FC athlete competes locally and internationally

Image

Century track and field sophomore Maddy Habberstad making some noise at the state tournament

Image

Dining on Father's Day

Image

Rochesterfest activities cancelled because of weather

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (6/20/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/20/21)

Image

Aaron's Sunday Forecast (6/20/21)

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (6/20/21)

Community Events