Clear

Seven things to know about the NYC mayoral race

Article Image

In the New York City mayoral primary, voters are ranking their choices. Could this new system change the outcome? And why did it cause two candidates to campaign together?

Posted: Jun 20, 2021 1:40 AM
Updated: Jun 20, 2021 1:40 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Errol Louis

The fiercely contested Democratic primary for mayor of New York is the most consequential election in years. There's no incumbent running: Mayor Bill de Blasio is departing after eight years as required by New York's term limits law, and has not endorsed a successor. That has created a political free-for-all with 13 candidates vying for the keys to City Hall.

The race offers a window into issues of crime, race, social justice and economic inequality that will resonate well beyond the confines of the city and could end up setting the agenda of a Democratic Party seeking to satisfy and expand its restive, politically potent urban base. Furthermore, winning the Democratic primary normally spells victory in November given the city's political makeup.

Here are seven important things to know about the contest.

1. Crime is the number one issue voters are concerned about

New York is in the middle of a crime spike, with homicides up 53% over the last two years and shootings up by more than 100%. Democrats have told pollsters that crime and public safety are their top concerns by a wide margin -- giving a huge boost to candidate Eric Adams, a former state senator who spent 22 years in the New York Police Department before going into politics.

Adams, the Brooklyn borough president since 2014, has vowed to create a specialized unit to tackle gun violence and would reassign detectives from lower-crime districts into areas where violence is surging. His rivals have tried to change the subject from public safety, with some claiming his proposed crackdown on gun violence would bring back controversial stop-and-frisk tactics that a federal court ruled unconstitutional in 2013.

"The worst idea I've ever heard is bringing back stop and frisk and the anti-crime unit from Eric Adams," candidate Maya Wiley said in the final televised debate last week. "Which, one, is racist, two, is unconstitutional, and three, didn't stop any crime, and four, it will not happen in a Maya Wiley administration."

Wiley, a progressive civil rights attorney endorsed by US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and US Sen. Elizabeth Warren, is calling for sharp cuts to the NYPD budget and the creation of an all-civilian board to oversee the department. The high-profile battle between Wiley and Adams is a microcosm of a national debate over whether it's best to quell street violence through targeted policing or by investing in jobs, education, mental health treatment and other services that erode the causes of violent crime.

2. The winner will almost certainly be a woman or person of color

All but one of the city's 109 mayors -- dating back to 1665 -- have been white men, and none have been women. The sole Black mayor, David Dinkins, was voted out of office in 1993 after serving a single term. This year, the top four contenders, according to the polls, include two Black candidates, two women and one Asian-American.

3. Candidates in the campaign's crowded left lane suffered crippling mishaps

New York isn't as progressive as many outsiders think: from 1994 to 2002, across five consecutive terms, the city elected Republicans to City Hall. This year, contenders running from the left included city comptroller Scott Stringer, a political veteran running as a progressive with solid knowledge of how to get things done, and Dianne Morales, a former teacher and social services executive.

Both candidates ran into serious problems. Stringer was accused of harassing behavior by two different women and saw endorsements rescinded by key political supporters, including the left-leaning Working Families Party. Stringer saw his fund raising dry up: in the final period before the primary, he raised less than $50,000. The city comptroller has categorically denied the accusations. Morales suffered a staff revolt that included resignations by key aides, a strike by campaign staffers demanding to form a union and ultimately the summary firing of dozens of workers by Morales to get the effort back on track.

Wiley has tried to assemble the broken pieces of both candidacies, touting herself as the most progressive contender who can actually win. The outcome on primary day will tell whether she succeeded.

4. Andrew Yang has energized a new coalition that includes New York's fast-growing Asian population

As a former presidential candidate, Yang started the race with high name recognition and was initially leading in opinion polls, but that advantage has evaporated in recent weeks. Yang's problems stemmed from a lack of political experience: not only has he never run for public office other than the presidency, records show he never voted in municipal elections during the 20-plus years he has lived in the city, and was attacked by his rivals for leaving the city during the pandemic to stay with his family in a vacation home.

But Yang is still very much in the hunt. With many of the city's powerful officials and unions already committed to other candidates, Yang has built an unusual coalition that includes young voters -- an extension of his presidential policies like lowering the voting age to 16. Yang has also made inroads with Orthodox Jews and has stirred excitement in Chinatown and other neighborhoods with the prospect of becoming the city's first-ever Asian-American mayor. "He's our Shirley Chisholm" is how one Taiwanese-born state senator, John Liu, put it -- a reference to Chisholm's history-making feat of becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress.

The last census showed Asian-Americans to be the fastest-growing ethnic group in New York -- one that has been mobilized in reaction to an alarming wave of anti-Asian hate crimes in the last year. Yang is banking on converting that growth and energy into votes.

5. Several heavy-hitters in the race have never run for office before

Some of the best-funded candidates, with unusually impressive management credentials, are new to politics. Ray McGuire, a former ex-head of investment banking at Citigroup, has raised more than $10 million for the race and is asking voters to think outside the box when picking a mayor. "We need leadership that meets the moment. And today we don't have that leadership," McGuire told me. "It is very clear that this city has been ineptly managed."

Shaun Donovan served as secretary of Housing and Urban Development and director of the Office of Management and Budget under President Barack Obama; before that, he was New York's housing commissioner under Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Those sterling credentials -- plus a multi-million-dollar donation by his father to a political organization that supports Donovan -- have not lifted him out of the single digits in polling, where he remains with McGuire.

6. New York's primary is happening at an unusual time of year, under brand new rules

New York is, for the first time, using ranked-choice voting (RCV) for citywide races. Under ranked choice, voters will select their top five candidates in order of preference. If no candidate wins 50% or more of the vote, the lowest vote-getter is eliminated and their votes are reallocated to whoever his or her supporters ranked second. The numbers then get recalculated, and the process repeats until a candidate gets more than 50%.

RCV has been used in Oakland, San Francisco and the state of Maine, but never in a jurisdiction even half the size of New York City. We've already encountered bureaucratic delays and conflicting laws that raise fears a winner won't be declared for weeks after the primary.

7. The logic of ranked choice voting has led rival candidates to team up

Katherine Garcia, a former sanitation commissioner who ran New York's emergency food program during the pandemic, has been critical of Yang, and he has returned the attacks. But in the final days, the two have teamed up, campaigning together before the primary in the hope that core supporters will rank the aligned candidate as No. 2 on the ballot -- a strategy that occasionally helps second-place finishers gather enough votes to move up in subsequent rounds and win ranked-choice elections.

8. The bottom line

Adams heads into the primary with a firm but not commanding lead. Wiley and Garcia have been rising in recent polls, raising the possibility of New York electing its first woman mayor. Yang may end up re-writing the script of how mayors get elected. And the overall uncertainty of ranked choice voting makes it hard to predict the political direction of post-pandemic New York.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 604291

Reported Deaths: 7624
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1248921775
Ramsey52491895
Dakota46818470
Anoka42758458
Washington27421291
Stearns22554224
St. Louis18137313
Scott17548135
Wright16370149
Olmsted13393102
Sherburne1201395
Carver1066548
Clay825992
Rice8199110
Blue Earth762543
Crow Wing681794
Kandiyohi667985
Chisago619852
Otter Tail585884
Benton582898
Goodhue483874
Douglas475481
Mower470733
Winona461251
Itasca459363
Isanti439964
McLeod430461
Morrison424662
Beltrami407761
Nobles407750
Steele397716
Polk389072
Becker386755
Lyon363853
Carlton352756
Freeborn346932
Pine335023
Nicollet331145
Mille Lacs311854
Brown307840
Le Sueur297226
Cass286132
Todd285633
Meeker263342
Waseca238023
Martin235332
Roseau211021
Wabasha20783
Hubbard196441
Dodge18783
Renville182446
Redwood176539
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163323
Fillmore157410
Faribault154619
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13579
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116726
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching95217
Stevens92411
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83220
Wilkin83213
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370988

Reported Deaths: 6048
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58247640
Linn21212339
Scott20307247
Black Hawk16129312
Woodbury15239230
Johnson1461885
Dubuque13508211
Dallas1128799
Pottawattamie11225174
Story1071448
Warren583891
Clinton561593
Cerro Gordo554093
Sioux517174
Webster515494
Muscatine4881106
Marshall486676
Des Moines467271
Wapello4337122
Buena Vista427040
Jasper421072
Plymouth402981
Lee382356
Marion366076
Jones300957
Henry294437
Bremer288361
Carroll287052
Boone268634
Crawford268340
Benton259755
Washington257151
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232451
Jackson225242
Clay216627
Kossuth216166
Tama211871
Delaware211043
Winneshiek198735
Page194522
Buchanan193733
Cedar192323
Hardin187544
Fayette186643
Wright185940
Hamilton181951
Harrison179973
Clayton171257
Butler166335
Madison164519
Mills163824
Floyd163342
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek157036
Allamakee152652
Hancock150234
Iowa149724
Winnebago144531
Cass139255
Calhoun138913
Grundy137333
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131737
Sac130920
Union130035
Louisa129749
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124717
Franklin123523
Guthrie123232
Humboldt119626
Palo Alto113623
Howard104922
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96632
Monroe96430
Unassigned9560
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola78916
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7618
Taylor66812
Fremont6269
Decatur6169
Ringgold56424
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon53411
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Sun today, but storms likely for Father's Day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Morning Forecast (6/20/21)

Image

Million Dollar Hole-In-One shootout begins Saturday

Image

Juneteenth Jubilee

Image

Hayfield baseball team wins state

Image

Flavor Fest

Image

Ryan's 6 PM Weather

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (6/19/21)

Image

Organizers put finishing touches on Rochesterfest preparations

Image

Med City leaders consider adding security cameras downtown

Image

City Council weighs adding more camera downtown

Community Events