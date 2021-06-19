Clear

Priest: The big question for Catholic bishops is not really about Joe Biden and Communion

Article Image

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has proceeded with a plan that would deny communion to public figures who support abortion rights, setting up a potential public rebuke of President Joe Biden.

Posted: Jun 19, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Father Edward Beck

Every time I place Communion in someone's hand or tongue, it is an act of faith -- on my part and on that of the communicant. I say the words, "the body of Christ," to which the response is "Amen," meaning "it is true" or "let it be so" -- not always said with certainty but, often, with hope.

This revered sacrament of Communion is meant to signify what the word means: with oneness, with unity. The contentious debate of this week's American Catholic bishops' meeting threatens to have this sacrament become a symbol of division and a political and religious weapon. I wonder what the Jesus who prayed, "Father, may they all be one," would think.

The division among the American bishops became readily apparent soon after the election of President Joe Biden, when the bishops' conference formed a working group to deal with Biden's public stance favoring abortion rights, which collides with the teaching of the Roman Catholic Church.

On Inauguration Day, the US Bishops' Conference president, Archbishop Jose Gomez, of Los Angeles, issued a statement that warned: "Our new President has pledged to pursue certain policies that would advance moral evils." Some of his fellow bishops decried the statement as a "weaponization of the Eucharist" for political purposes.

The virtual bishops' meeting this week brought the issue front and center as they debated whether to draft a document regarding the Eucharist. Some bishops maintain that such a document should confront what to do about Communion and Catholic politicians. The result of the meeting -- a lopsided vote of 24% opposed and 73% in favor of pressing ahead with the document -- was as evident a display of disunity among the episcopacy as we have seen, with some openly questioning their fellow bishops' motives.

Pope Francis has been quoted as saying, "The Eucharist is not a prize for the perfect but a powerful medicine and nourishment for the weak." A letter from the Vatican had appealed for "extensive and serene dialogue" and suggested that the bishops consult with other episcopal conferences before making any decision on drafting a document on the Eucharist.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, summarized the feelings of bishops who opposed drafting the document: "The proposal before us presents us with a stark and historic choice. Voting in the affirmative will produce a document, not unity. Voting against it will allow us to work together in dialogue to forge a broad agreement on the serious questions embedded in the issue of Eucharistic worthiness."

The sentiment of the "pro-Francis" bishops like Tobin was not heeded. That 75% of the bishops voted to draft the document, solidifying a veritable schism among American bishops that will continue to play out until their next meeting in November, when they will gather in person for the first time in two years to debate and vote on the still-to-be-drafted document.

The almost hostile display of disunity among the bishops has been disheartening for many of the faithful. Where, they wonder, was the ire of some of these "pro-document" bishops with the flagrantly objectionable behavior of the former President, who openly opposed teachings of the Catholic Church on issues such as immigration, capital punishment, poverty, racism and climate change, and who was cruel toward the weak, the poor, people of color and people with disabilities? Where was their outrage when Trump attacked Pope Francis as being "disgraceful" and a "political pawn?"

Yes, Donald Trump is not Roman Catholic and was not receiving Communion, but is that the only litmus test we have by which to call politicians to act as moral agents? If they are not one of us, are we saying, who cares?

Joe Biden is a practicing Catholic who goes to Mass even when he is traveling in foreign countries, as we saw last week when he attended Mass in Cornwall during the G7 summit. In his 2007 book, "Promises to Keep," he wrote that while he is "personally opposed to abortion," he didn't feel he had the "right to impose (his) view on the rest of society,'" the same argument made by former New York governor, Mario Cuomo, in his famous Notre Dame University speech. (He risked excommunication for his views on abortion rights but was not barred from Communion.)

While I think that Biden's abortion stance is a politically expedient one that is inconsistent with other pro-life issues that he has championed, I think the issue of his reception of Communion is a private matter between him and his confessor. Can anyone else truly know the heart and intent of someone? One's reception of Communion is in accord with personal deliberation based on one's informed moral conscience. The person makes the decision, not the bishops or even the Pope.

In the Gospels, Jesus chooses to eat more with sinners than with saints. His actions demonstrated that inclusion was one of the most efficacious vehicles of conversion and unity. The Body of Christ. Amen. It is true. Let it be so.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 604291

Reported Deaths: 7624
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1248921775
Ramsey52491895
Dakota46818470
Anoka42758458
Washington27421291
Stearns22554224
St. Louis18137313
Scott17548135
Wright16370149
Olmsted13393102
Sherburne1201395
Carver1066548
Clay825992
Rice8199110
Blue Earth762543
Crow Wing681794
Kandiyohi667985
Chisago619852
Otter Tail585884
Benton582898
Goodhue483874
Douglas475481
Mower470733
Winona461251
Itasca459363
Isanti439964
McLeod430461
Morrison424662
Beltrami407761
Nobles407750
Steele397716
Polk389072
Becker386755
Lyon363853
Carlton352756
Freeborn346932
Pine335023
Nicollet331145
Mille Lacs311854
Brown307840
Le Sueur297226
Cass286132
Todd285633
Meeker263342
Waseca238023
Martin235332
Roseau211021
Wabasha20783
Hubbard196441
Dodge18783
Renville182446
Redwood176539
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163323
Fillmore157410
Faribault154619
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13579
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116726
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching95217
Stevens92411
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83220
Wilkin83213
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370988

Reported Deaths: 6048
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58247640
Linn21212339
Scott20307247
Black Hawk16129312
Woodbury15239230
Johnson1461885
Dubuque13508211
Dallas1128799
Pottawattamie11225174
Story1071448
Warren583891
Clinton561593
Cerro Gordo554093
Sioux517174
Webster515494
Muscatine4881106
Marshall486676
Des Moines467271
Wapello4337122
Buena Vista427040
Jasper421072
Plymouth402981
Lee382356
Marion366076
Jones300957
Henry294437
Bremer288361
Carroll287052
Boone268634
Crawford268340
Benton259755
Washington257151
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232451
Jackson225242
Clay216627
Kossuth216166
Tama211871
Delaware211043
Winneshiek198735
Page194522
Buchanan193733
Cedar192323
Hardin187544
Fayette186643
Wright185940
Hamilton181951
Harrison179973
Clayton171257
Butler166335
Madison164519
Mills163824
Floyd163342
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek157036
Allamakee152652
Hancock150234
Iowa149724
Winnebago144531
Cass139255
Calhoun138913
Grundy137333
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131737
Sac130920
Union130035
Louisa129749
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124717
Franklin123523
Guthrie123232
Humboldt119626
Palo Alto113623
Howard104922
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96632
Monroe96430
Unassigned9560
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola78916
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7618
Taylor66812
Fremont6269
Decatur6169
Ringgold56424
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon53411
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Father's Day is looking rather stormy
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Organizers put finishing touches on Rochesterfest preparations

Image

Med City leaders consider adding security cameras downtown

Image

City Council weighs adding more camera downtown

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast (6/18/21)

Image

Family Service Rochester looking for volunteers

Image

Rochester Preps

Image

Hole In One

Image

Vaccine rate slowing in MN

Image

Minnesota DNR says we can all double-down on water safety this year

Image

There's a nationwide blood shortage

Community Events