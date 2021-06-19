Clear

Gunman shoots man next to 2 children in broad daylight in the Bronx

The NYPD released surveillance video showing a man shot in broad daylight next to two children in the Bronx.

Posted: Jun 19, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Laura Ly and Mallika Kallingal, CNN

New York City police are looking for two individuals in connection with a brazen daytime assault in which a 24-year-old man was shot next to two children on a Bronx sidewalk on Thursday.

One of the individuals shot the man before fleeing on a scooter operated by the second individual, according to the New York Police Department. The victim was brought to an area hospital and is now in stable condition, the NYPD said.

The two children, a 10-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, were not shot and were not brought to the hospital, according to NYPD Detective Arlene Muniz.

In surveillance video released by the NYPD, the victim can be seen running down a sidewalk before crashing into the two children and falling to the ground. Other people on the sidewalk are seen running away and into nearby buildings.

The victim and the two children struggle to get up as the gunman, dressed in black clothing and wearing a black facial covering, runs up to them and fires several shots at the victim before running away. The victim was shot in the back and both his legs, according to the NYPD.

Police said the gunman got on the scooter operated by a second individual and they fled the scene.

The second individual was seen wearing a white baseball cap, red shirt and dark-colored shorts, the NYPD said.

More than 9,100 people have died from gun violence and there have been more than 280 mass shootings in the US in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 604291

Reported Deaths: 7624
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1248921775
Ramsey52491895
Dakota46818470
Anoka42758458
Washington27421291
Stearns22554224
St. Louis18137313
Scott17548135
Wright16370149
Olmsted13393102
Sherburne1201395
Carver1066548
Clay825992
Rice8199110
Blue Earth762543
Crow Wing681794
Kandiyohi667985
Chisago619852
Otter Tail585884
Benton582898
Goodhue483874
Douglas475481
Mower470733
Winona461251
Itasca459363
Isanti439964
McLeod430461
Morrison424662
Beltrami407761
Nobles407750
Steele397716
Polk389072
Becker386755
Lyon363853
Carlton352756
Freeborn346932
Pine335023
Nicollet331145
Mille Lacs311854
Brown307840
Le Sueur297226
Cass286132
Todd285633
Meeker263342
Waseca238023
Martin235332
Roseau211021
Wabasha20783
Hubbard196441
Dodge18783
Renville182446
Redwood176539
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163323
Fillmore157410
Faribault154619
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13579
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116726
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching95217
Stevens92411
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83220
Wilkin83213
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370988

Reported Deaths: 6048
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58247640
Linn21212339
Scott20307247
Black Hawk16129312
Woodbury15239230
Johnson1461885
Dubuque13508211
Dallas1128799
Pottawattamie11225174
Story1071448
Warren583891
Clinton561593
Cerro Gordo554093
Sioux517174
Webster515494
Muscatine4881106
Marshall486676
Des Moines467271
Wapello4337122
Buena Vista427040
Jasper421072
Plymouth402981
Lee382356
Marion366076
Jones300957
Henry294437
Bremer288361
Carroll287052
Boone268634
Crawford268340
Benton259755
Washington257151
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232451
Jackson225242
Clay216627
Kossuth216166
Tama211871
Delaware211043
Winneshiek198735
Page194522
Buchanan193733
Cedar192323
Hardin187544
Fayette186643
Wright185940
Hamilton181951
Harrison179973
Clayton171257
Butler166335
Madison164519
Mills163824
Floyd163342
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek157036
Allamakee152652
Hancock150234
Iowa149724
Winnebago144531
Cass139255
Calhoun138913
Grundy137333
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131737
Sac130920
Union130035
Louisa129749
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124717
Franklin123523
Guthrie123232
Humboldt119626
Palo Alto113623
Howard104922
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96632
Monroe96430
Unassigned9560
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola78916
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7618
Taylor66812
Fremont6269
Decatur6169
Ringgold56424
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon53411
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Father's Day is looking rather stormy
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Organizers put finishing touches on Rochesterfest preparations

Image

Med City leaders consider adding security cameras downtown

Image

City Council weighs adding more camera downtown

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast (6/18/21)

Image

Family Service Rochester looking for volunteers

Image

Rochester Preps

Image

Hole In One

Image

Vaccine rate slowing in MN

Image

Minnesota DNR says we can all double-down on water safety this year

Image

There's a nationwide blood shortage

Community Events