Why we're nervously celebrating Pride this month

Article Image

CNN's Jessica Schneider and Jeffrey Toobin explain the Supreme Court's unanimous decision to rule Philadelphia violated the First Amendment when it froze the contract of a Catholic foster care agency that refused to work with same-sex couples as potential foster parents.

Posted: Jun 18, 2021 12:00 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2021 12:00 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Allison Hope

The whiplash this week is dizzying, as the LGBTQ community processes two critical government moves on back-to-back days. On Wednesday, the Department of Education issued guidance that instructs jurisdictions to interpret Title IX protections as covering discrimination against transgender children in schools. Thursday, the US Supreme Court handed down a narrowly drawn decision siding with a religiously affiliated adoption and foster care agency that turned away same-gender couples.

The 24 hours that encompass these developments -- one a step forward, the other a setback -- are an impeccable reflection of where those who advocate for LGBTQ equality stand as a movement during this 2021 Pride Month: we simultaneously have so much to celebrate, and yet so much still to fight for.

In a unanimous ruling by the Supreme Court on Thursday, the justices deemed that the defendant, the city of Philadelphia, was violating the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment to the US Constitution by denying a contract to Catholic Social Services (CSS) after the latter refused on religious grounds to extend their foster and adoption services to LGBTQ couples.

"The City's actions burdened CSS's religious exercise by forcing it either to curtail its mission or to certify same-sex couples as foster parents in violation of its religious beliefs," the decision read. The decision further read that Philadelphia's non-discrimination laws, which would generally protect LGBTQ people from being turned away from services on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity, did not apply here because the law allows for discretionary exceptions.

In other words, the highest court affirmed that it's OK for religious entities to take government money -- our tax dollars -- to provide services that they do not offer to all. They can, in fact, turn people away simply because of who they are or who they love. Some call it government-funded discrimination. That was just made perfectly acceptable.

What's more, decisions like these have ripple effects that extend beyond just the group most immediately named. The Supreme Court ruling, for instance, could open the door for religious entities taking government dollars to turn away unwed mothers from doctor's offices, Jews or Muslims from homeless shelter spots and any number of other scenarios.

On the flip side, the Education Department just reversed former President Donald Trump's previous reversal of former President Barack Obama's original guidance on Title IX. This move brings that guidance into line with last year's Supreme Court ruling protecting LGBTQ people in the workplace by extending those protections to transgender students in school.

This move could have far-reaching positive impact on transgender and nonbinary students who have long faced discrimination because of their gender identity or expression, and who have faced on onslaught of coordinated legislative attacks on their rights, including curtailed access to medical care and participation in sports.

While the Education Department guidance is most welcome news, it will likely also spur a barrage of lawsuits that aim to uphold recently enacted state laws that restrict transgender students' rights. The hope is that the federal policy usurps the state laws, otherwise we may find ourselves back in the Supreme Court on this matter.

A 2020 Supreme Court case brought by Gavin Grimm, a then-high school student from Virginia who is transgender and was denied access to the restrooms and facilities the other students used at school, was decided in his favor. But that happened only after four years of legal battling and a great toll on Grimm and other students who suffered from unequal treatment in the meantime because of their gender.

Still, the Education Department guidance is a welcome refrain following four years with a constant shroud of fear and danger that hung over our heads during the Trump administration, which weaponized agencies like the Education Department and other arms of the federal government that were supposed to protect our children to instead attack them.

Indeed, this guidance serves as an immediate and gargantuan exhale for the thousands of students and their parents and loved ones across the country, and particularly for those in places where transgender protections are lacking, and where kids fear engaging in seemingly mundane and simplistic tasks like going to pee.

The Education Department guidance, along with recent acts like the passage of the Equality Act in the House, the White House proclamation for Pride Month and the appointment of Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health at the Department of Health and Human Services, the highest-ranking transgender woman to serve in a federal position, are all signposts that we are again pointing in the right direction.

Still, the Supreme Court ruling and the dozens of anti-LGBTQ laws that are working their way through state and local legislatures threaten our freedom. And because there are no clear and sweeping federal laws -- like the Equality Act, which has passed the House but remains stalled in the Senate -- that protect LGBTQ and specifically trans people in places of housing, education and public accommodations, we will continue to feel vulnerable and be subject to the whims of the current administration and localities that do not always have our best interests in mind.

As it stands, so many of our rights as individuals and as families rest on the beliefs of whoever has power in the White House and in Congress, and whether the Supreme Court -- as it did this week and has in the recent past -- opts for narrowly drawn decisions over the destruction of precedent.

To be LGBTQ in today's America continues to feel like walking through a field with legal land mines. It means researching each city or town or state before taking a new job or even booking a vacation to understand where you might find yourself a victim of legal discrimination.

Why live somewhere where you risk being kicked out of your home or denied a child a loving home you are trying to provide? Why travel somewhere where you might be turned away from a hospital or doctor or refused access to a bathroom or other public space?

This patchwork legal landscape creates a treacherous and hazardous map for LGBTQ people to navigate, all while just trying to live our everyday lives, raise our families and stay safe through a pandemic and whatever may come next.

Pride was started as a protest against a long history of violence and discrimination against LGBTQ people. It has since evolved into a celebratory parade with support from entities large and small. This year is a clear reminder why we need both celebration and protest in equal measure -- we have good reason to dance in the streets while we also clutch our protest signs and continue to fight for our rights.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 604052

Reported Deaths: 7616
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1248161773
Ramsey52466895
Dakota46797470
Anoka42724458
Washington27406291
Stearns22552224
St. Louis18134312
Scott17544135
Wright16405148
Olmsted13390102
Sherburne1200195
Carver1066148
Clay825692
Rice8187110
Blue Earth762443
Crow Wing681494
Kandiyohi667585
Chisago619652
Otter Tail585684
Benton582998
Goodhue483474
Douglas475381
Mower470733
Winona461151
Itasca459263
Isanti439964
McLeod430161
Morrison424362
Nobles407950
Beltrami407561
Steele397616
Polk389072
Becker386555
Lyon363853
Carlton352756
Freeborn346932
Pine335023
Nicollet331045
Mille Lacs311454
Brown307840
Le Sueur297225
Cass286032
Todd285632
Meeker263142
Waseca238023
Martin235032
Roseau211021
Wabasha20783
Hubbard196241
Dodge18773
Renville182446
Redwood176338
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena162823
Fillmore157410
Faribault154319
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138737
Watonwan13579
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching95117
Stevens92411
Clearwater89116
Marshall88817
Lake83120
Wilkin83112
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4017
Traverse3765
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370840

Reported Deaths: 6048
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58221639
Linn21202339
Scott20303247
Black Hawk16106312
Woodbury15237230
Johnson1461485
Dubuque13505211
Dallas1128899
Pottawattamie11219174
Story1071148
Warren583791
Clinton561493
Cerro Gordo553693
Sioux516974
Webster515194
Muscatine4878106
Marshall486576
Des Moines467271
Wapello4337122
Buena Vista426940
Jasper420972
Plymouth402881
Lee382356
Marion366076
Jones300857
Henry294237
Bremer288161
Carroll286752
Boone268434
Crawford268240
Benton259655
Washington256951
Dickinson249444
Mahaska232352
Jackson225242
Clay216627
Kossuth216166
Tama211871
Delaware210943
Winneshiek198135
Page194522
Buchanan193433
Cedar192223
Hardin187544
Fayette186543
Wright185840
Hamilton181851
Harrison180073
Clayton171057
Butler166135
Madison164619
Mills163724
Floyd163242
Cherokee159438
Lyon158841
Poweshiek157036
Allamakee152752
Hancock150234
Iowa149824
Winnebago144431
Cass139155
Calhoun138913
Grundy137133
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131537
Sac130920
Union129935
Louisa129649
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124717
Franklin123323
Guthrie123132
Humboldt119526
Palo Alto113523
Howard104922
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96432
Monroe96230
Unassigned9540
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola78916
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7598
Taylor66812
Fremont6269
Decatur6169
Ringgold56324
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon53511
Adams3444
Community Events