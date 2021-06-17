Clear

5 things to know for June 17: Biden trip, voting laws, coronavirus, Myanmar, climate

Severe storms could bring some relief for the record heat which has been pushed into the Plains. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the temperature forecast.

Posted: Jun 17, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Jun 17, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The first tropical system of the season could be headed our way by the end of the week. If the storm materializes, it will be named Claudette and is expected to bring nearly a foot of rain to parts of the southern US.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Biden trip

After months of anticipation and diplomatic preparation, President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met yesterday for the first time since Biden took office. How did it go? "Positive" and "constructive" were two words used by the leaders. While there were some small advancements, like a decision to return each countries' ambassador back to their posts and the establishment of task forces on cyberattacks, Biden has said the point of the summit was to reestablish dialogue with Russia, not to spark some immediate diplomatic breakthrough. Still, firm words were exchanged. Biden said he warned Putin of "devastating consequences" if jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny were to die in prison. He also confronted Putin about a spate of recent cyberattacks believed to originate in Russia, but Putin was evasive, saying of one attack, "What do Russian authorities have to do with this?" Yesterday's summit marked the conclusion of Biden's first trip abroad.

2. Voting laws

Vice President Kamala Harris met with a group of Democratic Texas lawmakers who successfully killed a state bill intended to restrict voting access -- one of many similar pieces of legislation that have been circulating through state governments across the country. Harris has been charged with leading the Biden administration's effort to bolster voting rights across the nation. While in Washington, DC, the Texas lawmakers put pressure on Congress to pass the For the People Act, a comprehensive federal voting rights bill that would counteract a number of voting restrictions put in place by Republicans at the state level. The bill has stalled in the Senate after passing the House, but there may be new movement soon. For one, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has said he wouldn't rule out supporting it with some changes.

3. Coronavirus

Covid-19 cases may be going down in the US, and in some areas, life may feel like it's back to normal, but there are still sobering reminders that the pandemic isn't over yet. The US has now surpassed 600,000 coronavirus-related deaths, and concern is growing about the Delta variant and the danger it could pose to unvaccinated communities. One former White House adviser called the variant "like Covid on steroids." How much should you worry about it? If you're fully vaccinated, you're protected against the variant, the CNN Health team says. But if you're only partially vaccinated, you're still at risk.

4. Myanmar

Members of Myanmar's military junta set ablaze a village of about 800 people after clashing with opponents of their rule, witnesses said. Most of the village's residents remained in hiding in nearby forests after much of the area was reduced to ash. As security forces continue violent crackdowns in the wake of February's military coup, tens of thousands of Myanmar residents have taken to the country's jungles to escape the violence. There is a precedent for this kind of incident: Human rights groups have accused Myanmar's forces of burning hundreds of villages in 2017 during an offensive that drove about 700,000 minority Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh. One activist group estimates the junta has killed about 860 people since February's coup. Myanmar's security forces have denied that figure and have also denied burning villages in the past.

5. Climate

The heat wave in the Western US is hitting historic proportions. About 300 high temperature records could be broken this week, and more than an eighth of the US population -- over 40 million people -- is on alert for potentially deadly conditions. The heat and an exceptional drought are also fueling one of Arizona's largest wildfires. There have always been heat waves, but climate change is making them worse, and not just in the US. The UK's Climate Change Committee warned that heat-related deaths could triple in the country by 2050 unless urgent efforts to tackle climate change are made.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Doctors warn of pavement burns as record heat wave scorches several states

If it's sweltering outside, now is NOT the time to test out your summer feet.

Rihanna's lingerie line is offering crotchless, butt-revealing leggings. The internet isn't sure it wants them

Leggings ... or chaps? Cheggings?

Joe Jonas crashed a Jonas Brothers-themed spin class

New goal: Crash a self-themed spin class. (OK, well first: Acquire a self-themed spin class.)

By the way, the three 1970s moon buggies are still up there.

That's gonna be one heck of a parking ticket.

Facebook is testing AI to get you to stop fighting in its groups

If anything can flummox AI technology, it's a bunch of angry strangers online.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$500,000

That's how much the Department of Education is canceling in student loan debt for 18,000 former ITT Tech students defrauded by the now defunct for-profit college. The Biden administration has been taking on a backlog of more than 100,000 student loan forgiveness claims.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Microsoft is under intense public scrutiny due to numerous claims of sexual harassment and an alleged failure to address them adequately and transparently. Reports of Bill Gates' alleged inappropriate relationships and sexual advances towards Microsoft employees have only exacerbated concerns, putting in question the culture set by top leadership."

A statement from activist investment firm Arjuna Capital, also a Microsoft shareholder. The firm is urging Microsoft to do more to combat sexual harassment following misconduct allegations against its founder Bill Gates.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Dream when you're feelin' blue (or orange or white ...)

Octopi have all kinds of miraculous talents, like, say, changing colors while they sleep. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 604052

Reported Deaths: 7616
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1248161773
Ramsey52466895
Dakota46797470
Anoka42724458
Washington27406291
Stearns22552224
St. Louis18134312
Scott17544135
Wright16405148
Olmsted13390102
Sherburne1200195
Carver1066148
Clay825692
Rice8187110
Blue Earth762443
Crow Wing681494
Kandiyohi667585
Chisago619652
Otter Tail585684
Benton582998
Goodhue483474
Douglas475381
Mower470733
Winona461151
Itasca459263
Isanti439964
McLeod430161
Morrison424362
Nobles407950
Beltrami407561
Steele397616
Polk389072
Becker386555
Lyon363853
Carlton352756
Freeborn346932
Pine335023
Nicollet331045
Mille Lacs311454
Brown307840
Le Sueur297225
Cass286032
Todd285632
Meeker263142
Waseca238023
Martin235032
Roseau211021
Wabasha20783
Hubbard196241
Dodge18773
Renville182446
Redwood176338
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena162823
Fillmore157410
Faribault154319
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138737
Watonwan13579
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching95117
Stevens92411
Clearwater89116
Marshall88817
Lake83120
Wilkin83112
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4017
Traverse3765
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370840

Reported Deaths: 6048
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58221639
Linn21202339
Scott20303247
Black Hawk16106312
Woodbury15237230
Johnson1461485
Dubuque13505211
Dallas1128899
Pottawattamie11219174
Story1071148
Warren583791
Clinton561493
Cerro Gordo553693
Sioux516974
Webster515194
Muscatine4878106
Marshall486576
Des Moines467271
Wapello4337122
Buena Vista426940
Jasper420972
Plymouth402881
Lee382356
Marion366076
Jones300857
Henry294237
Bremer288161
Carroll286752
Boone268434
Crawford268240
Benton259655
Washington256951
Dickinson249444
Mahaska232352
Jackson225242
Clay216627
Kossuth216166
Tama211871
Delaware210943
Winneshiek198135
Page194522
Buchanan193433
Cedar192223
Hardin187544
Fayette186543
Wright185840
Hamilton181851
Harrison180073
Clayton171057
Butler166135
Madison164619
Mills163724
Floyd163242
Cherokee159438
Lyon158841
Poweshiek157036
Allamakee152752
Hancock150234
Iowa149824
Winnebago144431
Cass139155
Calhoun138913
Grundy137133
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131537
Sac130920
Union129935
Louisa129649
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124717
Franklin123323
Guthrie123132
Humboldt119526
Palo Alto113523
Howard104922
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96432
Monroe96230
Unassigned9540
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola78916
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7598
Taylor66812
Fremont6269
Decatur6169
Ringgold56324
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon53511
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Strong thunderstorms possible on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Medical experts are concerned with new Delta variant

Image

The Summer Meal Program is back at RPS

Image

2 months later, north Iowa woman recalls being saved after accident

Image

Sean's Weather 6/17

Image

RPD works with local businesses to curb catalytic converter thefts using spray paint

Image

Water sports offer a sea of endless opportunity

Image

Preventing catalytic converter thefts with paint

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/16/21)

Image

Care Center Contains COVID-19 Outbreak

Image

Howard Co Fair Queen Competition

Community Events