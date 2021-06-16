Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Paul Pogba follows Cristiano Ronaldo's lead by removing display drink during a press conference

Cristiano Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola bottles during a Euro 2020 press conference. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 12:00 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2021 12:00 PM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

Some of the brands sponsoring Euro 2020 -- Europe's ongoing international football tournament -- aren't having an easy time of it.

First it was Cristiano Ronaldo with two bottles of Coca-Cola, then it was Paul Pogba with a Heineken.

Before Portugal's game against Hungary, Ronaldo moved the two drinks on display out of view as he sat down to take questions from the media. He then picked up a bottle of water -- saying, "Water!" -- seemingly encouraging people to drink that instead.

Then after France's 1-0 victory against Germany Tuesday, Pogba, who was named man of the match, removed a bottle of non-alcoholic Heineken beer that was placed in front of him.

Pogba said on Twitter in 2017 that he does not drink alcohol. Both Heineken and Coca-Cola are official sponsors of Euro 2020.

Coca-Cola said it would not be commenting on Ronaldo's removal of the bottles when contacted by CNN and pointed towards a statement from UEFA, European football's governing body.

"Coca-Cola offers a range of drinks to suit different tastes and needs, which are available to players throughout the tournament," said UEFA's statement.

"This includes waters, isotonic sports drinks and juices, coffee and tea, as well as Coca-Cola. Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences and can choose their preferred beverage."

READ: 'Kick out oil' protester parachutes into Allianz Arena stadium ahead of Euro 2020 match

In a statement to CNN, Heineken said: "We fully respect everyone's decision when it comes to their beverage of choice."

UEFA did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

Ronaldo, who scored two goals in Portugal's 3-0 victory against Hungary to become the greatest goal scorer in European Championship finals history, caught the eye of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after snubbing the bottles of Coca-Cola.

"It's almost like the veterans know what they're doing," Brady, who has advocated drinking at least half of your body weight in ounces of water a day, wrote on Twitter.

Pogba's agent declined to comment when contacted by CNN. Representatives for Ronaldo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603966

Reported Deaths: 7611
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1248011773
Ramsey52461895
Dakota46789470
Anoka42717458
Washington27397290
Stearns22550224
St. Louis18128312
Scott17543134
Wright16403148
Olmsted13388102
Sherburne1200194
Carver1066148
Clay825592
Rice8186110
Blue Earth762343
Crow Wing681594
Kandiyohi667285
Chisago619552
Otter Tail585684
Benton582998
Goodhue483473
Douglas475381
Mower470733
Winona461151
Itasca458963
Isanti439764
McLeod429861
Morrison424462
Nobles407950
Beltrami407360
Steele397616
Polk389072
Becker386555
Lyon363853
Carlton352756
Freeborn346932
Pine335023
Nicollet331045
Mille Lacs311454
Brown307840
Le Sueur297125
Cass285832
Todd285632
Meeker263042
Waseca237823
Martin234932
Roseau211021
Wabasha20783
Hubbard196041
Dodge18773
Renville182446
Redwood176338
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena162723
Fillmore157410
Faribault154319
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138737
Watonwan13589
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching94917
Stevens92411
Clearwater89116
Marshall88717
Wilkin83112
Lake83020
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370754

Reported Deaths: 6042
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58203638
Linn21197339
Scott20297246
Black Hawk16085312
Woodbury15232230
Johnson1461185
Dubuque13502211
Dallas1128999
Pottawattamie11219174
Story1070948
Warren583791
Clinton561493
Cerro Gordo553593
Sioux516974
Webster515294
Muscatine4878106
Marshall486576
Des Moines466970
Wapello4335122
Buena Vista426940
Jasper421072
Plymouth402981
Lee381956
Marion366076
Jones300857
Henry294237
Bremer287860
Carroll286852
Boone268534
Crawford268440
Benton259655
Washington257051
Dickinson249444
Mahaska232351
Jackson225242
Clay216627
Kossuth216166
Tama211771
Delaware210943
Winneshiek198135
Page194522
Buchanan193433
Cedar192123
Hardin187444
Fayette186543
Wright185840
Hamilton181851
Harrison179973
Clayton171057
Butler166035
Madison164619
Mills163324
Floyd163042
Cherokee159438
Lyon158841
Poweshiek157036
Allamakee152552
Hancock150134
Iowa149824
Winnebago144431
Cass139155
Calhoun138913
Grundy137133
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131437
Sac130820
Union129935
Louisa129649
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124617
Franklin123323
Guthrie123132
Humboldt119526
Palo Alto113523
Howard104922
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96432
Monroe96230
Unassigned9560
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola78916
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7598
Taylor66712
Fremont6269
Decatur6159
Ringgold56324
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon53310
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking storm chances later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gun activists want the minimum age to carry to be lowered.

Image

Using heart monitors to detect COVID-19

Image

Sean's Weather 6/16

Image

Superintendent Muñoz says goodbye to RPS, shares update on boundary exceptions

Image

RPS Superintendent Muñoz says goodbye to RPS

Image

RPS updates plans for boundary changes

Image

Dangers with Drought

Image

Minnesota Emergency Declaration

Image

MAYO Heritage Hall Reopens

Image

Gates of Rochester Shooting

Community Events