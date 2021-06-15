Clear

Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'apology' only shows how dangerous she really is

Article Image

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said that her remarks comparing masks mandates and vaccination passports to the Holocaust were "offensive" and offered an apology for them after visiting the Holocaust Museum. CNN's Ryan Nobles reports.

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Jun 15, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jill Filipovic

You know there's something deeply wrong with American conservatism when a Republican member of Congress has to go to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum and hold a news conference to admit it's "offensive" to compare Capitol Hill mask-wearing rules to the Holocaust.

But that's what Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene did on Monday.

For an elected official to say "it happened" and "the Holocaust is -- there's nothing comparable to it" while offering the shallow apology of "I made a mistake" for making such a disgusting comparison tells you just how low the baseline is here. Rhetoric like that is an ugly and dangerous provocation, at once minimizing one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in modern history and maximally villainizing one's fellow citizens not as political opponents in an adversarial system but as wannabe genocidal murderers.

But that's what the GOP has embraced in Greene, a conspiracy theorist, liar and bigot who nonetheless continues to enjoy her party's support.

Given her stunned post-museum-visit posturing, one has to wonder what, exactly, Greene believed happened during the Holocaust before visiting the museum. She also felt a bizarre -- and perhaps telling -- need to emphasize that those murdered in the Holocaust were "not just Jewish people -- Black people, Christians, all kinds of groups." While it's true that "all kinds of groups" were indeed killed by the Nazis, Jews were the primary focus; members of some Christian sects such as Jehovah's Witnesses were targeted by the Nazis, and many Christians were members of other groups singled out or marked for extermination, but Nazis were not interested in exterminating Christians generally. They were unquestionably motivated to exterminate Jews.

Greene's initial comments about the Holocaust were what necessitated this public relations event in the first place. "You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," Greene said in May on a right-wing podcast. "And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about." She later tweeted, "Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazis forced Jewish people to wear a gold star." (Jews, it should be said, were not forced to wear gold stars signifying recognition or reward, but yellow stars meant to mark them for ostracization and violence).

And she told rallygoers at an America First event on May 27, "You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party. Just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party." Tellingly, when asked Monday about this Nazi comparison, Greene did not disavow or apologize for it. She even reinforced her criticism of Democrats: "I'll never stop saying we have to save America and stop socialism." (The Nazis were an authoritarian right-wing nationalist party, and the Democrats are not a socialist party, national or otherwise).

Greene has crossed the line so many times that even a few leaders of her own party finally criticized her comments. But they stopped short of withdrawing their support of her. And while Greene is likely to be the subject of a Democrat-written House resolution that would censure her for her Holocaust remarks, Republican members of the House (and, shamefully, many Democratic ones) are instead focusing their ire on Democratic representative Ilhan Omar for her, in my reading, patently correct (if ineloquently written) tweet about the need to "have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity," whether those alleged crimes are perpetrated by Hamas or the Taliban or Israel or the US. Omar's critics claim she's equating the US with terrorist groups, an accusation that falls apart as soon as one watches the video she included with the tweet, which offers her broader perspective. She also offered a clarifying statement that she had never made "a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the US and Israel."

Omar's tweet was also sent in the context of an ongoing debate about America exempting itself from the International Criminal Court, even as American troops abroad are alleged to have committed serious crimes that could otherwise come under the ICC's purview. The Trump administration went so far as to impose sanctions on the top prosecutor of the International Criminal Court after she launched an investigation into war crimes allegedly committed by American soldiers in Afghanistan and the ICC opened an investigation into alleged war crimes by Israel.

The Biden administration lifted those sanctions, but Omar was essentially asking where victims of war crimes are supposed to go to get justice if not the ICC -- and why the US refuses to subject itself to the inquiry of the same institution it trusts to adjudicate war crimes other countries are accused of. The Biden administration has an answer: the US and Israel have judicial systems sophisticated enough to adjudicate these claims themselves (left unexplained was why, if the capabilities are in place, so few of these cases have actually been brought, let alone resulted in justice being done). But that doesn't make it out of bounds for Omar to ask the same question often posed by international human rights organizations and members of the ICC itself.

These two things, in other words, are not comparable: One congresswoman is questioning policy decisions made by her government; the other is comparing Covid-19 restrictions to the mass murder of Jews and the opposition party to génocidaires. And yet it's Omar, not Greene, who Republicans have decided to target for censure.

This hypocrisy, deeply unsettling on its face, is even more troubling at a time when anti-Semitism is on the rise and American knowledge of the Holocaust seems to be waning, with young people radically underestimating the number of Jews murdered. And while Americans generally are fairly knowledgeable about the basics, fewer than half understand that Hitler came to power via democratic processes, according to Pew. American Jews have also been targeted by waves of anti-Semitic attacks in recent years, from Trump-supporting White supremacists in Charlottesville in 2017 chanting, "Jews will not replace us" before a young woman was murdered to more recent spates of violence from New York to Los Angeles. That makes Greene's comments downright dangerous.

Our elected representatives shouldn't be conspiracy-mongering yahoos; they should be people of solid moral character, intelligence and deep commitment to representing their constituents and making America a better place. Greene does not fit the bill. If only her own party had the self-respect to recognize that and demand better.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603876

Reported Deaths: 7610
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1247791772
Ramsey52449895
Dakota46780470
Anoka42709458
Washington27396290
Stearns22549224
St. Louis18123312
Scott17540134
Wright16404148
Olmsted13387102
Sherburne1200094
Carver1065948
Clay825492
Rice8186110
Blue Earth762343
Crow Wing681494
Kandiyohi667285
Chisago619252
Otter Tail585684
Benton582898
Goodhue483373
Douglas475381
Mower470733
Winona461151
Itasca458963
Isanti439664
McLeod429761
Morrison424462
Nobles407950
Beltrami407160
Steele397416
Polk389072
Becker386555
Lyon363853
Carlton352656
Freeborn346932
Pine335023
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311454
Brown307840
Le Sueur297125
Cass285632
Todd285632
Meeker263042
Waseca237823
Martin234932
Roseau210821
Wabasha20783
Hubbard196041
Dodge18773
Renville182446
Redwood176338
Houston174016
Cottonwood167124
Wadena162723
Fillmore157410
Faribault154319
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138637
Watonwan13589
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching94917
Stevens92411
Clearwater89116
Marshall88717
Wilkin83112
Lake83020
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370654

Reported Deaths: 6041
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58194638
Linn21186339
Scott20290246
Black Hawk16075312
Woodbury15231230
Johnson1461085
Dubuque13501211
Dallas1128599
Pottawattamie11218173
Story1070848
Warren583691
Clinton561493
Cerro Gordo553293
Sioux516974
Webster515194
Muscatine4876106
Marshall486476
Des Moines466970
Wapello4333122
Buena Vista426140
Jasper420972
Plymouth402881
Lee381956
Marion365976
Jones300857
Henry294137
Bremer287760
Carroll286852
Boone268334
Crawford267740
Benton259255
Washington256651
Dickinson249444
Mahaska232351
Jackson225242
Clay216527
Kossuth216166
Tama211771
Delaware210943
Winneshiek197935
Page194522
Buchanan193233
Cedar192123
Hardin187344
Fayette186443
Wright185940
Hamilton181851
Harrison179973
Clayton171057
Butler166035
Madison164419
Mills163324
Floyd163042
Cherokee159438
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156936
Allamakee152652
Hancock150134
Iowa149824
Winnebago144331
Cass139155
Calhoun138913
Grundy137133
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131437
Sac130820
Union129935
Louisa129749
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124517
Franklin123323
Guthrie123032
Humboldt119526
Palo Alto113623
Howard104922
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96432
Monroe96230
Unassigned9540
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7598
Taylor66712
Fremont6269
Decatur6159
Ringgold56324
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon52910
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Tracking storm chances later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dangers with Drought

Image

Minnesota Emergency Declaration

Image

MAYO Heritage Hall Reopens

Image

Gates of Rochester Shooting

Image

Rochester selected as a finalist in the 2021 Global Mayors Challenge

Image

How to deal with Pondweed

Image

Motorcycle Awareness

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/15/21)

Image

The Spotopotamus (Spots) makes it on TV

${item.thumbnail.title}

New night market to bring vibrant cultural experience to Rochester's riverfront this summer

Community Events