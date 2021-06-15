Clear

Video shows Ocean City police use force on teens while trying to enforce ordinance on smoking and vaping

Ocean City police is under scrutiny after videos showing officers kicking a teen and tasing another during arrests have gone viral.

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 1:50 PM
Updated: Jun 15, 2021 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

Videos of police arresting people in Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday while enforcing a smoking ordinance have highlighted the use-of-force techniques employed by the officers.

The videos, obtained by CNN and confirmed by Ocean City Police to show parts of the incident, show police arresting at least three individuals as a crowd of people gathers around.

CNN has not seen video of what happened at the beginning of the incident.

In one video, one of the people being arrested is held down by five officers as one officer can be heard saying something about resisting.

"I'm not resisting," the teenager answers, face down on the boardwalk. As the teen asks officers why he's being arrested, one of the officers begins to knee the individual in the side, while two of the other officers pull away. The officer eventually knees the man five times before officers appear to put the man in handcuffs.

The videos come as the US continues to grapple with police brutality and killings across the nation, prompting reformation in policing in several cities, and sparking protests calling for justice.

Vaping on boardwalk leads to arrests

The arrests began around 8:28 p.m. Saturday, when police on foot patrol in the area of 12th Street and the Boardwalk approached a large group of people vaping, in violation of a local ordinance which prohibits smoking or vaping "outside of the designated areas on the Boardwalk," according to a statement from the town of Ocean City.

Officers approached the group and informed them about the no smoking ordinance but as people in the group started walking away, police say they saw someone in the group continue to vape, according to the statement from the town.

The officers then approached the teenager to again address the smoking violation and asked him to provide identification, which he refused to do, according to the town statement.

Police say Brian Anderson "became disorderly" as officers attempted to arrest him for refusing to provide his identification and for the smoking and vaping ordinance violation. He allegedly resisted arrest.

He was subsequently arrested and later charged with disorderly conduct, resist/interfere with arrest, assault second degree, and failure to provide proof of identity, according to the town of Ocean City.

During Anderson's arrest, police say another teenager approached Ocean City Police officers while yelling profanities at authorities.

In an attempt to block Kamere Day from approaching Anderson, officers placed a marked police bike in front of the teenager but he continued to yell profanities and push toward police, according to the Ocean City statement.

Police charged Day with disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, resist/interfere with arrest, and assault second degree.

CNN is not naming the other teenagers who were arrested because it's unclear which individuals in the video were charged with what offenses. Video shows that one of the teenagers who was arrested was also tased, but CNN was unable to identify that individual.

Other teens arrested in incident

Another teenager was arrested in the incident for pushing a public safety aide in the chest while yelling profanities, according the statement from Ocean City. He was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, obstructing and hindering, assault second degree and resist/interfere with arrest.

Police also arrested another teenager for standing on private property next to two "no trespassing signs." He was charged with trespassing on posted property and resist/interfere with arrest.

All individuals were seen by a Maryland District Court commissioner and released on their own personal recognizance, according to the statement from the town.

CNN has reached out to Worcester County State's Attorney Office and Ocean City Police for comment on the incident. CNN has also reached out to all individuals involved in the incident for comment but has not yet heard back.

"Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance," according to the statement from Ocean City.

"All uses of force go through a detailed review process. The uses of force from these arrests will go through a multi-level examination by the Assistant Patrol Commander, the Division Commander and then by the Office of Professional Standards."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603876

Reported Deaths: 7610
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1247791772
Ramsey52449895
Dakota46780470
Anoka42709458
Washington27396290
Stearns22549224
St. Louis18123312
Scott17540134
Wright16404148
Olmsted13387102
Sherburne1200094
Carver1065948
Clay825492
Rice8186110
Blue Earth762343
Crow Wing681494
Kandiyohi667285
Chisago619252
Otter Tail585684
Benton582898
Goodhue483373
Douglas475381
Mower470733
Winona461151
Itasca458963
Isanti439664
McLeod429761
Morrison424462
Nobles407950
Beltrami407160
Steele397416
Polk389072
Becker386555
Lyon363853
Carlton352656
Freeborn346932
Pine335023
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311454
Brown307840
Le Sueur297125
Cass285632
Todd285632
Meeker263042
Waseca237823
Martin234932
Roseau210821
Wabasha20783
Hubbard196041
Dodge18773
Renville182446
Redwood176338
Houston174016
Cottonwood167124
Wadena162723
Fillmore157410
Faribault154319
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138637
Watonwan13589
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching94917
Stevens92411
Clearwater89116
Marshall88717
Wilkin83112
Lake83020
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370654

Reported Deaths: 6041
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58194638
Linn21186339
Scott20290246
Black Hawk16075312
Woodbury15231230
Johnson1461085
Dubuque13501211
Dallas1128599
Pottawattamie11218173
Story1070848
Warren583691
Clinton561493
Cerro Gordo553293
Sioux516974
Webster515194
Muscatine4876106
Marshall486476
Des Moines466970
Wapello4333122
Buena Vista426140
Jasper420972
Plymouth402881
Lee381956
Marion365976
Jones300857
Henry294137
Bremer287760
Carroll286852
Boone268334
Crawford267740
Benton259255
Washington256651
Dickinson249444
Mahaska232351
Jackson225242
Clay216527
Kossuth216166
Tama211771
Delaware210943
Winneshiek197935
Page194522
Buchanan193233
Cedar192123
Hardin187344
Fayette186443
Wright185940
Hamilton181851
Harrison179973
Clayton171057
Butler166035
Madison164419
Mills163324
Floyd163042
Cherokee159438
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156936
Allamakee152652
Hancock150134
Iowa149824
Winnebago144331
Cass139155
Calhoun138913
Grundy137133
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131437
Sac130820
Union129935
Louisa129749
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124517
Franklin123323
Guthrie123032
Humboldt119526
Palo Alto113623
Howard104922
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96432
Monroe96230
Unassigned9540
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7598
Taylor66712
Fremont6269
Decatur6159
Ringgold56324
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon52910
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking storm chances later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Spotopotamus (Spots) makes it on TV

${item.thumbnail.title}

New night market to bring vibrant cultural experience to Rochester's riverfront this summer

Image

Warm Day Today, Rain Chances Increase for Thursday

Image

KIMT's May non-profit of the month: Ronald McDonald House - Part 2

Image

KIMT's May non-profit of the month: Ronald McDonald House - Part 1

Image

KIMT's June non-profit of the month: Channel One Food Bank

Image

Rise in crimes at Mason City location

Image

State Sen. Nelson: bipartisan agreement reached on Minnesota tax bill

${item.thumbnail.title}

Family gathering turns into shooting in Rochester; 1 person in custody

Image

Law enforcement presence at Gates of Rochester

Community Events