Clear

The scandal over Trump's leak investigations keeps getting worse

CNN's Barbara Starr speaks out after reports emerged that former President Trump's Justice Department seized her records in 2017 without her knowledge, including tens of thousands of personal emails.

Posted: Jun 14, 2021 8:40 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2021 8:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

First we learned that former President Donald Trump's Department of Justice secretly obtained records about the communications of members of the press.

Then we learned it secretly sought data about the communications of his political enemies in Congress.

Now we have learned it secretly sought information about the communications of Trump's own White House counsel, Don McGahn.

The rat-a-tat revelations raise more questions than they answer about why the Justice Department -- the federal agency charged with upholding America's rule of law, regardless of politics -- was so into the business of people the then-President viewed as his enemies.

Add to years of the alarming public disclosures of what the department did under Trump the realization that the department under Biden has not exactly been publicly forthcoming with what happened under the previous leadership.

Democrats are gearing up for a full-scale investigation of the whole affair. Appearing on CNN, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi compared the DOJ subpoenas to former President Richard Nixon's infamous "enemies list."

"Richard Nixon had an enemies list. This is about undermining the rule of law," she said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Last Friday, before we learned that the Justice Department leak hunt reached inside the White House, I tried to lay out what we did and didn't know about how the Department of Justice was being used during the Trump era.

A lot happened over the weekend, so I went back to CNN crime and justice reporter Katelyn Polantz as well as to CNN's Adam Levine, who oversees our coverage of this story, for their latest thoughts on what we all need to understand about what happened here. What's below is based largely on my conversations with them.

The pattern is the most concerning element

What we see is a pattern of unusual investigative steps in what appears to be leak investigations, almost all involving to some degree stated foes of Trump, who occupied senior government positions that usually would not be pursued this aggressively.

It's clear the Justice Department was secretly seeking data regarding the accounts of a range of reporters, politicians, people around the politicians and the White House counsel. Presumably, judges were looking at reasons from investigators to keep secret the subpoenas and court orders for data, and grand juries had reasons to investigate crimes that merited subpoenas. We simply don't know who was the target of these investigations.

There is the possibility that the House Democratic lawmakers who are involved -- that's Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both members of the House intelligence committee -- were not specifically sought out with the February 2018 subpoena. We now know Apple was directed to turn over records on 109 phone numbers and emails. That large a number suggests investigators may have already mined a target's phone records and were seeking to determine identities of the numbers they found. On the other hand, we know Trump was calling for leak investigations and declaring Schiff a leaker.

So one key question for Justice Department leaders now is this: If Schiff and Swalwell were not the targets of these investigations, why doesn't the Justice Department just come out and simply say that?

We should be careful not to lump all these things together

We've learned in quick succession about DOJ success in collecting data on reporters, and pursuits of information on the political opposition investigating the President's campaign and of former White House counsel Don McGahn. That we've learned about them in quick succession does not necessarily mean they are related.

We know that under Trump's first Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the DOJ had dozens of open leak investigations. (Sessions was, however, recused from investigations involving Trump and Russia.) CNN has also reported that Sessions' successor, William Barr, the Department was pushing to wrap up the open investigations.

At least some of these investigations are years old

All of these subpoenas came under the Trump administration. We're learning about them now because gag orders related to them are all lapsing at the same time, or the new administration is dropping the investigative pushes.

But all of the subpoenas to Apple and Microsoft and to media organizations that have been disclosed in recent weeks were for investigations about events in 2017 and 2018, when Trump was publicly grousing about leaks.

So another way to look at all of this is the Department of Justice may have collected data about communications of members of Congress as well as the White House counsel, and then kept it quiet even after Trump left office.

Trump's public complaints suggest but do not prove he is tied to the investigations

The DOJ is supposed to operate independently of political influence. What makes these revelations so concerning is that he specifically complained about leaks to the press -- and DOJ sought press communications. He complained that Democrats in Congress were leaking, and DOJ sought Democrats' communications. He was at odds with McGahn, who was blocking Trump from firing then-special counsel Robert Mueller, and a month later McGahn's data was being sought by the Justice Department.

That all sounds very bad, but it's also completely circumstantial. There is a lot we don't know about what prompted each of these. The Justice Department's inspector general will investigate.

No one wants to take responsibility for this

Sessions says he had no knowledge of the subpoenas of House Democrats. Barr told Politico last week that he doesn't recall it at all, even though he pushed for outstanding leak investigations to be wrapped up. He even brought in in a New Jersey prosecutor to oversee the completion of cases -- which could mean closing the cases as much it could have been a push to prosecute them.

RELATED: Democrats demand testimony from Trump's attorneys general as media executives seek answers

Despite this, neither Barr nor former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein nor anyone else has professed any knowledge of efforts to investigate the lawmakers. If they are to be believed, then even after investigators learned they were in possession of Swalwell and Schiff's info, they didn't tell senior DOJ officials or the officials. If no one stepped in to make sure Congress' speech protections weren't mishandled, this would seem an extraordinary breach of protocol and a potential separation of powers problem if prosecutors are operating completely without oversight.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler on Monday announced his committee would open a formal investigation into the department's surveillance of members of Congress, journalists and others.

"It remains possible that these cases ... are isolated incidents. Even if these reports are completely unrelated, they raise serious constitutional and separation of power concerns," he said in a statement. "Congress must make it extraordinarily difficult, if not impossible, for the Department to spy on the Congress or the news media. We should make it hard for prosecutors to hide behind secret gag orders for years at a time. We cannot rely on the Department alone to make these changes."

Also on Monday, CNN reported that John Demers, the Trump-appointed head of the Justice Department's national security division, is leaving at the end of the month as planned.

Pay attention to the subpoenas of House Democrats

It's one thing to seek the information of journalists, who are actively reporting on government. It's another to seek information about a White House lawyer. There could be legitimate reasons, potentially, for both of those types of investigations, and policies in place that allowed the Justice Department to pursue them. We veer most toward autocratic banana republic territory when the federal prosecutors are keeping tabs on the political opposition -- especially elected officials in another branch of government -- through unusually aggressive leak investigations.

Pay special attention to Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland

The current attorney general met Monday with lawyers for news organizations targeted by Trump-era DOJ subpoenas. He also met with House Democrats, including Schiff, who was among the Democrats targeted. How quickly and transparently Garland can account for these investigations and the secret subpoenas will have a lot to do with how big a story this ends up being.

In a statement Monday, Garland said his deputy is already working on "surfacing potentially problematic matters," and he promised to "strengthen the department's existing policies and procedures for obtaining records of the legislative branch."

"We must ensure that full weight is accorded to separation-of-powers concerns moving forward," Garland said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603760

Reported Deaths: 7605
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1247651771
Ramsey52437895
Dakota46772469
Anoka42693458
Washington27391290
Stearns22545224
St. Louis18120311
Scott17536134
Wright16400148
Olmsted13386102
Sherburne1199494
Carver1065848
Clay825492
Rice8186110
Blue Earth762343
Crow Wing681194
Kandiyohi667185
Chisago619152
Otter Tail585684
Benton582798
Goodhue483373
Douglas475381
Mower470733
Winona460851
Itasca458663
Isanti439564
McLeod429161
Morrison424361
Nobles407950
Beltrami406960
Steele397416
Polk388872
Becker386555
Lyon363853
Carlton352556
Freeborn346832
Pine335023
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311454
Brown307840
Le Sueur297125
Todd285632
Cass285532
Meeker263042
Waseca237823
Martin234932
Roseau210721
Wabasha20783
Hubbard196041
Dodge18773
Renville182346
Redwood176338
Houston174016
Cottonwood167124
Wadena162422
Fillmore157410
Faribault154319
Chippewa153838
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138637
Watonwan13589
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching94617
Stevens92411
Clearwater89016
Marshall88717
Wilkin83112
Lake82920
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370583

Reported Deaths: 6041
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58186638
Linn21181339
Scott20287246
Black Hawk16065312
Woodbury15227230
Johnson1460585
Dubuque13496211
Dallas1128499
Pottawattamie11214173
Story1070848
Warren583591
Clinton561393
Cerro Gordo553193
Sioux516974
Webster514494
Muscatine4875106
Marshall486376
Des Moines466970
Wapello4333122
Buena Vista426140
Jasper420872
Plymouth402981
Lee381756
Marion365976
Jones300857
Henry294137
Bremer287760
Carroll286752
Boone268334
Crawford267840
Benton258755
Washington256751
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232251
Jackson225242
Clay216527
Kossuth216166
Tama211671
Delaware210943
Winneshiek197735
Page194522
Buchanan193033
Cedar192023
Hardin187344
Fayette186443
Wright185940
Hamilton181751
Harrison179973
Clayton171057
Butler165935
Madison164519
Mills163324
Floyd163042
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156936
Allamakee152652
Hancock150134
Iowa149824
Winnebago144331
Cass139255
Calhoun138913
Grundy137133
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131537
Sac130720
Union129935
Louisa129749
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124517
Franklin123323
Guthrie123032
Humboldt119526
Palo Alto113623
Howard105022
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96432
Monroe96230
Unassigned9540
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7598
Taylor66712
Fremont6269
Decatur6159
Ringgold56324
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon52910
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Rain chances return later on this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSION

Image

Mayo Health System

Image

Pools open - pool coverage

Image

Drought Impact on local wildlife

Image

Pine Island encourages reduced water use for residents

Image

Dog Walking Forecast

Image

Mayo Clinic Reaches Construction Milestone

Image

CITY POOLS REOPEN, NEW REGISTRATION PROCESS IN PLACE TO CURB OVERCROWDING

Image

CITY POOLS REOPEN, NEW REGISTRATION PROCESS IN PLACE TO CURB OVERCROWDING

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (6/14/21)

Community Events