Clear

The private Naftali Bennett is a different man

Article Image

Former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni hopes that, after Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli leaders can stop the blame game and start listening to each other

Posted: Jun 14, 2021 8:40 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2021 8:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Dana Rapoport

In 2015, I was a news producer for Al Jazeera America (AJAM). I was familiar with well-rehearsed politicians, whose attention spans were shorter than their one-liners -- and I thought then-Israeli Minister of Education Naftali Bennett would be no different. As an Israeli working for a Qatari news outlet, I also knew how quickly right-wing Israelis were ready to pigeonhole me.

But my surprising conversation with Bennett at that time revealed there was more common ground than resentment between Israel's political left and right. Now that Bennett has become Israel's new prime minister, that conversation has taken on new meaning -- and particularly in the wake of 12 consecutive years of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu's reign.

Though Bennett, an Orthodox entrepreneur and leader of the small Yamina party, has positioned himself to the right of Netanyahu and as the would-be leader of religious Zionism, in recent weeks, he has revealed an even greater commitment -- to bring solace to Israeli people on all sides of the political spectrum.

In November 2015, I invited Bennett to appear on AJAM in the middle of a round of fighting between Israelis and Palestinians. A rare breed among Israeli politicians, he, like Netanyahu, spoke American English and possessed a keen understanding of the media.

He was a zealous soldier defending Israel on the media battlefield and a shrewd politician building his brand on the international stage. Hence, when offered an opportunity to appear on camera, he didn't hesitate.

When Bennett and his entourage arrived at the marbled lobby of AJAM on 34th Street, I welcomed and escorted them to the green room, answered a few technical questions and chatted in Hebrew about their New York trip. Once Bennett was done with makeup, he looked up from his phone and asked, "So, what's your story anyway?"

I'd been working as a segment producer for a decade by then, and no guest of any nationality has ever asked me that question. It was my job to tease out their talking points while working to break the ice. The icebreaker with most guests was my Israeli accent. "What's an Israeli journalist doing working for Al Jazeera?" was what every guest wanted to know.

"Do they know you are Israeli?" I was frequently asked, followed by, "How can you work for a network that's funded by those who want to wipe your country off the map?" and for the brave ones, "Are you comfortable being part of the propaganda machine?"

While I wasn't getting any editorial instructions or directions from our Qatari headquarters, I was challenged by American pundits and politicians snubbing our interview requests. Every single sitting Israeli politician of any political party and affiliations screened my calls.

Everyone except Bennett.

"Well, um, I came to New York after I graduated from Tel Aviv Uni--" I started with the banal detail, but he was amused, interjecting: "Oh, a Tel Aviv University leftist, I get it..." His trademark half smile appeared. I chuckled with confusion, but instantly felt at ease.

No point in hiding our differences, he signaled. I knew his positions well. Now, my sympathies were clear, too. And, in that moment, he went from being Minister Bennett to just Naftali.

We talked about life away from home, missing family and choosing a career in journalism. I opened up about my personal life, how I met my partner-- "an Israeli?" he asked. "Yes," I replied. "In fact, he's a right-wing capitalist, who grew up Orthodox, served as a combat officer in the IDF and now works on Wall Street," I said, hinting at the similarities to his own resume.

I mentioned that now, six months after our first son was born, we considered moving back to Israel for the first time, despite our love for New York. We talked about the media and working for AJAM, and then he was called on set.

Once the lights were on Bennett, opposite anchor Antonio Mora, his congenial tone dissolved -- and the hawkish, settler-sympathizer came on.

Off-set, I rushed out to thank him and say goodbye to his crew. Bennett was walking fast, preparing for the next media appearance, but he was kind and admitted that the AJAM interview was tough, but fair.

Just before he disappeared behind the revolving glass door, his warmth and friendly voice returned: "Left, right, doesn't matter," he exclaimed. "Come back home."

Finally, he and my mother agreed on something, I thought. And three years later I did come back home.

On June 6, 2021, Bennett gave a dramatic and somber direct statement to Netanyahu: Don't leave "scorched earth" as you step down. After two years of deadlock, Israelis on the left, right and center of the political map were so fed up with Netanyahu's deceit and scandals that they were able to see in Bennett what I heard in that conversation -- a compassionate man who cares about his country and its people.

Naftali seems genuine. Let's just hope Prime Minister Bennett doesn't disappoint.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603760

Reported Deaths: 7605
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1247651771
Ramsey52437895
Dakota46772469
Anoka42693458
Washington27391290
Stearns22545224
St. Louis18120311
Scott17536134
Wright16400148
Olmsted13386102
Sherburne1199494
Carver1065848
Clay825492
Rice8186110
Blue Earth762343
Crow Wing681194
Kandiyohi667185
Chisago619152
Otter Tail585684
Benton582798
Goodhue483373
Douglas475381
Mower470733
Winona460851
Itasca458663
Isanti439564
McLeod429161
Morrison424361
Nobles407950
Beltrami406960
Steele397416
Polk388872
Becker386555
Lyon363853
Carlton352556
Freeborn346832
Pine335023
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311454
Brown307840
Le Sueur297125
Todd285632
Cass285532
Meeker263042
Waseca237823
Martin234932
Roseau210721
Wabasha20783
Hubbard196041
Dodge18773
Renville182346
Redwood176338
Houston174016
Cottonwood167124
Wadena162422
Fillmore157410
Faribault154319
Chippewa153838
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138637
Watonwan13589
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching94617
Stevens92411
Clearwater89016
Marshall88717
Wilkin83112
Lake82920
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370583

Reported Deaths: 6041
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58186638
Linn21181339
Scott20287246
Black Hawk16065312
Woodbury15227230
Johnson1460585
Dubuque13496211
Dallas1128499
Pottawattamie11214173
Story1070848
Warren583591
Clinton561393
Cerro Gordo553193
Sioux516974
Webster514494
Muscatine4875106
Marshall486376
Des Moines466970
Wapello4333122
Buena Vista426140
Jasper420872
Plymouth402981
Lee381756
Marion365976
Jones300857
Henry294137
Bremer287760
Carroll286752
Boone268334
Crawford267840
Benton258755
Washington256751
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232251
Jackson225242
Clay216527
Kossuth216166
Tama211671
Delaware210943
Winneshiek197735
Page194522
Buchanan193033
Cedar192023
Hardin187344
Fayette186443
Wright185940
Hamilton181751
Harrison179973
Clayton171057
Butler165935
Madison164519
Mills163324
Floyd163042
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156936
Allamakee152652
Hancock150134
Iowa149824
Winnebago144331
Cass139255
Calhoun138913
Grundy137133
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131537
Sac130720
Union129935
Louisa129749
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124517
Franklin123323
Guthrie123032
Humboldt119526
Palo Alto113623
Howard105022
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96432
Monroe96230
Unassigned9540
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7598
Taylor66712
Fremont6269
Decatur6159
Ringgold56324
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon52910
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Rain chances return later on this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSION

Image

Mayo Health System

Image

Pools open - pool coverage

Image

Drought Impact on local wildlife

Image

Pine Island encourages reduced water use for residents

Image

Dog Walking Forecast

Image

Mayo Clinic Reaches Construction Milestone

Image

CITY POOLS REOPEN, NEW REGISTRATION PROCESS IN PLACE TO CURB OVERCROWDING

Image

CITY POOLS REOPEN, NEW REGISTRATION PROCESS IN PLACE TO CURB OVERCROWDING

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (6/14/21)

Community Events