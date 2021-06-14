Clear

5 things to know for June 14: NATO, G7, Israel, Coronavirus, DOJ

World leaders attending the G7 summit issued a final communique that confronted China on just about every sore spot, from human rights abuses to a push for a renewed independent investigation into the origins of Covid-19. They also promoted an alternative infrastructure plan to counter China's influence. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.

Posted: Jun 14, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Jun 14, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Why is everyone so testy? The Federal Aviation Administration has recorded about 2,900 reports of "unruly behavior by passengers" since January. That's about 18 incidents a day, ranging from inconvenient to downright dangerous. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. NATO

President Joe Biden is in Brussels today to attend the 31st NATO Summit, his first as President. A lot is riding on the gathering -- including the US' commitment to NATO itself. Former President Donald Trump frequently rallied against the trade alliance, but Biden has reiterated his support of NATO and its goals of transatlantic security and collective defense. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the countries at today's summit will agree to the group's 2030 agenda, which is focused on strengthening collective defenses, strengthening resilience, sharpening their technological edges and working with likeminded partners. They'll also talk about ways to approach Russia -- a well-timed conversation since Biden is due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

2. G7

"America is back at the table." That's what Biden said yesterday, on the last day of the G7 summit in the UK. During the summit, Biden aimed to show G7 allies that the US is recommitted to global concerns like climate change, which was a main talking point at the meeting. In addition to new commitments to climate change action, like halving emissions by 2030 from 2010 levels, leaders from the representative countries agreed to an additional 1 billion Covid-19 vaccines to poor or middle-income countries. They also issued a call for a new study into the origins of Covid-19 after an initial report was deemed lacking because Beijing had refused to cooperate.

3. Israel

Naftali Bennett was sworn in as Israel's new prime minister yesterday, ending former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 years in office. After four elections in two years, Bennett's incoming government breaks a long political deadlock and ushers in the most diverse coalition Israel has ever seen, including the first Arab party to serve in the government. Netanyahu, who commands a much larger political faction, is not taking the defeat lying down. In a debate ahead of the swearing-in, Netanyahu denounced the coalition that ousted him from office, calling it a "weak" and "dangerous" government and saying it wouldn't be able to stand up to global rivals like Iran. "We'll be back soon," Netanyahu said, as a warning to both his internal rivals and outside enemies.

4. Coronavirus

A dangerous Covid-19 variant is on the rise in the US, and could do serious damage in areas with low vaccination rates, a former FDA official says. The Delta variant currently accounts for about 10% of US Covid-19 infections, but but that proportion is doubling every two weeks and may become the dominant strain in the US. That may not mean a sharp uptick in infections across the country, which has administered more than 309 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, but specific regions are at risk. Nationally, 64.4% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but some states, like Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming, are seeing significantly lower rates.

5. DOJ

Leaders from CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post will meet with US Attorney General Merrick Garland today to discuss the Trump administration's controversial leak investigation that involved seeking reporter records from all three media outlets. This comes after the revelation that Department of Justice officials took aggressive steps to obtain 2017 phone and email records of reporters at the three outlets. Democrats are demanding sworn testimony from Donald Trump's former attorneys general involved in the scandal. These revelations pile on to other recent subpoena news. Last week, it was revealed prosecutors in Trump's Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for data from the accounts of House Intelligence Committee Democrats. Former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn and his wife also reportedly received disclosures from Apple last month that their account records were sought by the Justice Department in February 2018.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Wasabi the Pekingese wins Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show

A champion dog with a champion name. (Also, do yourself a favor and bask in photos from the event. It's called self care.)

New Zealand houseplant sells for $19,200 in online bidding war

Imagine the fear of living with a finicky $20k houseplant. It would run your life.

Chris Hemsworth wishes Chris Evans a happy 40th birthday with photo of Chris Pratt

Even the Chrises can't be bothered to tell the Chrises apart.

Scientists say 90% of the world's open-ocean sharks died off in a mystery extinction event 19 million years ago

Another fascinating mystery to keep you up at night.

Restaurant tests out pizza topped with cicadas

Honestly? Honestly? It looks pretty good.

TODAY'S NUMBER

16

That's how many nuclear power plants are operational in China as of March 2021, with a total of 49 nuclear reactors. All in all, nuclear energy represents about 5% of the total energy produced by the country. The US is currently monitoring a leak at once such plant, the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong province.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"A lot of people have been beaten, killed. So mama's gonna take the baton and turn it into something positive."

Stephanie Houston, mother of Muhlaysia Booker, a Black trans woman who was shot and killed in 2019. After her daughter's death, Houston started the Muhlaysia Booker Foundation, where families with transgender children can go for guidance and support.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Ain't nothin' gonna break my stride

Let's skip on into the new week like a little deer across a beach!

(Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603760

Reported Deaths: 7605
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1247651771
Ramsey52437895
Dakota46772469
Anoka42693458
Washington27391290
Stearns22545224
St. Louis18120311
Scott17536134
Wright16400148
Olmsted13386102
Sherburne1199494
Carver1065848
Clay825492
Rice8186110
Blue Earth762343
Crow Wing681194
Kandiyohi667185
Chisago619152
Otter Tail585684
Benton582798
Goodhue483373
Douglas475381
Mower470733
Winona460851
Itasca458663
Isanti439564
McLeod429161
Morrison424361
Nobles407950
Beltrami406960
Steele397416
Polk388872
Becker386555
Lyon363853
Carlton352556
Freeborn346832
Pine335023
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311454
Brown307840
Le Sueur297125
Todd285632
Cass285532
Meeker263042
Waseca237823
Martin234932
Roseau210721
Wabasha20783
Hubbard196041
Dodge18773
Renville182346
Redwood176338
Houston174016
Cottonwood167124
Wadena162422
Fillmore157410
Faribault154319
Chippewa153838
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138637
Watonwan13589
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching94617
Stevens92411
Clearwater89016
Marshall88717
Wilkin83112
Lake82920
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370583

Reported Deaths: 6041
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58186638
Linn21181339
Scott20287246
Black Hawk16065312
Woodbury15227230
Johnson1460585
Dubuque13496211
Dallas1128499
Pottawattamie11214173
Story1070848
Warren583591
Clinton561393
Cerro Gordo553193
Sioux516974
Webster514494
Muscatine4875106
Marshall486376
Des Moines466970
Wapello4333122
Buena Vista426140
Jasper420872
Plymouth402981
Lee381756
Marion365976
Jones300857
Henry294137
Bremer287760
Carroll286752
Boone268334
Crawford267840
Benton258755
Washington256751
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232251
Jackson225242
Clay216527
Kossuth216166
Tama211671
Delaware210943
Winneshiek197735
Page194522
Buchanan193033
Cedar192023
Hardin187344
Fayette186443
Wright185940
Hamilton181751
Harrison179973
Clayton171057
Butler165935
Madison164519
Mills163324
Floyd163042
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156936
Allamakee152652
Hancock150134
Iowa149824
Winnebago144331
Cass139255
Calhoun138913
Grundy137133
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131537
Sac130720
Union129935
Louisa129749
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124517
Franklin123323
Guthrie123032
Humboldt119526
Palo Alto113623
Howard105022
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96432
Monroe96230
Unassigned9540
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7598
Taylor66712
Fremont6269
Decatur6159
Ringgold56324
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon52910
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Rain chances return later on this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester man celebrates 50 years of running every day

Image

GMLOKS Girls' Track and Field team wins Section 1A Title

Image

Sienna Debut

Image

Rochester Pools Reopening Monday

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/13/21)

Image

Incident near Rushford airport

Image

Fire tears through Rochester mobile home

Image

Fighting hunger in Rochester

Image

Shopping for alcohol during the heatwave

Image

Austin graduate playing his second season with Rochester FC

Community Events