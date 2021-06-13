Clear

Violence in Texas, Georgia and Illinois brings number of US mass shootings to 270 so far this year

At least eight people were killed and another 48 were injured in eight mass shootings in six states over the weekend, according to data compiled by CNN and the Gun Violence Archive. CNN's Natasha Chen reports.

Posted: Jun 13, 2021 7:00 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2021 7:00 PM
Posted By: By Chris Boyette and Jay Croft, CNN

As the nation marks the fifth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, it has a staggering and grim new statistic to contend with for 2021.

So far this year, we have suffered 270 mass shootings. From Friday afternoon to Sunday, at least eight people were killed and another 48 were injured in eight mass shootings in six states, according to data compiled by CNN and the Gun Violence Archive.

The total is about 40% higher than at this point in 2020, and about 65% higher than at this point in 2019, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. There were an estimated 194 mass shootings in the US during this same period in 2020, and an estimated 164 mass shootings in the US in this same period in 2019.

CNN defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot, excluding the shooter.

This weekend's mass shootings include incidents in Georgia, Ohio, Illinois and Austin, Texas.

"We are saddened that Austin has joined the far too lengthy list of communities that have experienced mass shootings," Dewitt Peart, president and CEO of the Downtown Austin Alliance, said in a statement. "Our nation has endured heartbreak time and time again resulting from the acts of deranged individuals intent on killing and harming others. This senseless violence must end."

On June 12, 2016, a gunman attacked the nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people and upending countless lives.

Today, as four more cities struggle in the wake of large-scale gun violence, Orlando still feels the club's absence, which is particularly painful for LGBTQ residents and LGBTQ people of color. "People are still healing," says Joél Junior Morales, director of operations at the LGBT+ Center.

Here is a look at some of the most recent incidents.

Austin, Texas

At least 13 people were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, officials said.

Two were in critical condition, Austin Interim Chief of Police Joseph Chacon said at a news briefing Saturday.

Six people were taken to a hospital by the Austin Police Department, and the Austin-Travis County EMS brought in four others for medical treatment, Chacon said. Three other victims went to the hospital on their own.

Savannah, Georgia

A shooting in the Fred Wessels Homes neighborhood in Savannah, Georgia, on Friday night killed one person and injured at least seven others, including a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old, police said.

In a news conference Saturday, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter revised the number of victims down to eight total and clarified that the victims' ages ranged from 18 months to 33 years old. Initial reports said nine people were shot -- one fatally -- and that the youngest victim was 2 years old.

Dallas

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that injured five people Friday, including a 4-year-old girl.

Around 4:45 p.m., police responded to reports of shooting among two groups of people "involved in a disturbance regarding an unknown matter," police said in a website post. The child was taken to Children's Medical Center and is in stable condition, police said.

The four adult victims, all women, were taken to local hospitals and had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Chicago

Police were looking for two gunmen in a shooting in Chicago early Saturday that sent 10 people to the hospital, where one woman died.

People were standing on a sidewalk in the city's South Side when two men approached and opened fire, police said.

Ohio

On the east side of Cleveland, three people were shot to death outside a gas station on Saturday morning. Detective Alexander Sinclair with Cleveland Police told CNN they don't yet have a motive in the case, but added, "It looked like a shootout-type situation."

Two 40-year-old men and a 36-year-old man were killed in the shooting next to Prestige Petro on Buckeye Road, Sinclair said. Three women also were shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified a suspect.

In Cincinnati, at least four people, including a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old, were wounded in a shooting on Saturday, according to local police.

The two children are in critical condition, "with one sustaining possible life-threatening injuries," Emily Szink, a spokesperson for the Cincinnati Police, said in a statement. Two adults, described as men in their late teens, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603614

Reported Deaths: 7596
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1247361769
Ramsey52421894
Dakota46758467
Anoka42679457
Washington27383290
Stearns22542224
St. Louis18112311
Scott17532133
Wright16399148
Olmsted13385102
Sherburne1198694
Carver1065648
Clay825492
Rice8181110
Blue Earth761943
Crow Wing681094
Kandiyohi666785
Chisago618552
Otter Tail585484
Benton582698
Goodhue483373
Douglas475080
Mower470733
Winona460851
Itasca458262
Isanti439564
McLeod428961
Morrison424461
Nobles408150
Beltrami407060
Steele397516
Polk388772
Becker386555
Lyon363953
Carlton352456
Freeborn346832
Pine335023
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311554
Brown307940
Le Sueur297025
Todd285532
Cass285432
Meeker263042
Waseca237723
Martin234932
Roseau210721
Wabasha20783
Hubbard195941
Dodge18763
Renville182446
Redwood176338
Houston174016
Cottonwood167224
Wadena162322
Fillmore157410
Faribault154219
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138437
Watonwan13569
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116526
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching94617
Stevens92411
Clearwater89016
Marshall88617
Wilkin83112
Lake82820
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370526

Reported Deaths: 6038
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58181638
Linn21174339
Scott20284245
Black Hawk16057312
Woodbury15228230
Johnson1460485
Dubuque13495211
Dallas1128199
Pottawattamie11213173
Story1070548
Warren583191
Clinton561393
Cerro Gordo552493
Sioux516874
Webster514594
Muscatine4876106
Marshall486276
Des Moines466870
Wapello4334122
Buena Vista426040
Jasper420672
Plymouth402881
Lee381356
Marion365976
Jones300857
Henry294037
Bremer287760
Carroll286752
Boone268334
Crawford267840
Benton258555
Washington257151
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232251
Jackson225242
Clay216527
Kossuth216266
Tama211671
Delaware210942
Winneshiek197835
Page194522
Buchanan193033
Cedar192023
Hardin187344
Fayette186443
Wright185740
Hamilton181751
Harrison179973
Clayton171057
Butler165935
Madison164519
Mills163324
Floyd162842
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156936
Allamakee152552
Hancock150034
Iowa149824
Winnebago144331
Cass139254
Calhoun138813
Grundy137133
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131437
Sac130820
Union129935
Louisa129749
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124517
Franklin123323
Guthrie122932
Humboldt119526
Palo Alto113623
Howard105022
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96332
Monroe96230
Unassigned9530
Ida91635
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7598
Taylor66712
Fremont6269
Decatur6159
Ringgold56324
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon52810
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 88°
Mason City
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 89°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 90°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 87°
Rain chances return later on this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/13/21)

Image

Incident near Rushford airport

Image

Fire tears through Rochester mobile home

Image

Fighting hunger in Rochester

Image

Shopping for alcohol during the heatwave

Image

Austin graduate playing his second season with Rochester FC

Image

Fillmore Central girls' golf heads back to the state tournament

Image

Aaron's Sunday Forecast (6/13/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/12/21)

Image

Popular swimming spot in Worth County temporarily closed

Community Events