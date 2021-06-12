Clear

Cape Cod diver left with a whale of a tale after a humpback spat him out

Cape Cod lobster diver Michael Packard was diving off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, when a humpback whale nearly swallowed him. CNN affiliate WBZ spoke with Packard about the fluke encounter.

Posted: Jun 12, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Evan Simko-Bednarski, CNN

A Cape Cod lobster diver is safe Friday, following a fluke encounter with a humpback whale that nearly made him the leviathan's lunch.

Michael Packard was diving off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, Friday, when the capital cetacean caught him unawares.

"I got down to about 45 feet of water, and all of a sudden I just felt this huge bump, and everything went dark," Packard told CNN affiliate WBZ. "And I could sense that I was moving, and I was like, '"Oh, my God, did I just get bit by a shark?'"

"Then I felt around, and I realized there was no teeth and I had felt, really, no great pain," Packard said. "And then I realized, 'Oh, my God, I'm in a whale's mouth. I'm in a whale's mouth, and he's trying to swallow me.'"

Packard, an experienced diver, told WBZ that he still had his breathing apparatus on in the whale's mouth.

"One of the things that went through my mind was just, 'Oh, my God, what if he does swallow me, and here I am, I'm breathing air, and I'm going to breathe in this whale's mouth until my air runs out?'" he said.

"I thought to myself, 'OK, this is it. I'm going to die.' And I thought about my kids and my wife," he said. "There was no getting out of there."

After what Packard estimated to be about 30 seconds in the mammal's mandibles, he said the whale surfaced quickly and spit him out.

"All of a sudden he went up to the surface and just erupted and started shaking his head," Packard said. "I just got thrown in the air, and landed in the water and I was free and I just floated there."

"I couldn't believe it," he added. "I couldn't believe I got out of that. And I'm here to tell it."

'A surprise to all involved'

Packard was pulled out of the water by a crewmate, rushed ashore, and taken to a nearby hospital. In the end, Packard said, he was "all bruised up," but whole.

Biologist Jooke Robbins, the director of Humpback Whale Studies at Provincetown's Center for Coastal Studies, said the unusual encounter was most likely an accident.

"We don't really see humpback whales doing anything like this normally," Robbins told CNN. "I think it was a surprise to all involved."

Robbins said that Humpbacks often engage in so-called "lunge feeding," in which a fast moving whale tries to gather a large volume of food in its mouth quickly.

"When they do that, they don't necessarily see everything," she said.

She added that Packard was unlikely to have been swallowed, as, despite their massive mouths, their throats aren't large enough for a person to fit through.

Charles Mayo, also a marine biologist at the Center for Coastal Studies, agreed.

"It's a little like sitting down to a really nice meal, and into your mouth flies a fly," he told CNN.

Mayo said his son, Josiah, is the captain on Packard's boat, responsible for tracking the diver's movements by his air bubbles. Mayo told CNN he was there when his son brought Packard ashore, and emergency services immobilized him and brought him to the hospital.

Mayo, like Robbins, could not recall a similar situation in which a diver ended up in a humpback's mouth.

Packard was in real danger, Mayo said, if not from the whale's gullet, then from the air pressure in his own lungs as the whale surfaced to spit him out.

"If you come up to atmospheric pressure, and you've held your breath, you could develop an embolism," Mayo said.

"He must have kept his cool," Mayo said. "To get out of a situation like that you have to be a top pro."

"The reason he's still around is because he's smart," Mayo said of Packard. "He's a smart guy, he's a tough guy, and he's a lucky guy."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603466

Reported Deaths: 7589
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1247001767
Ramsey52401893
Dakota46741467
Anoka42671457
Washington27377290
Stearns22536224
St. Louis18108311
Scott17533132
Wright16394148
Olmsted13381102
Sherburne1198494
Carver1065048
Clay825292
Rice8181109
Blue Earth761943
Crow Wing681093
Kandiyohi666785
Chisago618452
Otter Tail585384
Benton582598
Goodhue483373
Douglas474980
Mower470733
Winona460851
Itasca458062
Isanti439464
McLeod428961
Morrison424161
Nobles408750
Beltrami407060
Steele397516
Polk388772
Becker386555
Lyon363952
Carlton352456
Freeborn346732
Pine335023
Nicollet330845
Mille Lacs311454
Brown307940
Le Sueur297025
Todd285532
Cass285232
Meeker262842
Waseca237723
Martin234732
Roseau210721
Wabasha20783
Hubbard195641
Dodge18763
Renville182346
Redwood176338
Houston174016
Cottonwood167224
Wadena162022
Fillmore157310
Faribault154219
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Sibley146810
Kanabec146728
Aitkin138337
Watonwan13559
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116526
Yellow Medicine114820
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching94317
Stevens92411
Clearwater88916
Marshall88617
Wilkin83112
Lake82520
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1710

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370442

Reported Deaths: 6036
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58169638
Linn21167339
Scott20282244
Black Hawk16039311
Woodbury15226230
Johnson1460285
Dubuque13493211
Dallas1128299
Pottawattamie11213173
Story1070648
Warren583191
Clinton561393
Cerro Gordo551993
Sioux516774
Webster514494
Muscatine4875106
Marshall486276
Des Moines466670
Wapello4334122
Buena Vista426040
Jasper420572
Plymouth402881
Lee381356
Marion365976
Jones300857
Henry294037
Bremer287760
Carroll286852
Boone268234
Crawford268040
Benton258555
Washington257051
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232151
Jackson225142
Clay216527
Kossuth216266
Tama211671
Delaware210942
Winneshiek197535
Page194522
Buchanan193133
Cedar191823
Hardin187244
Fayette186143
Wright185740
Hamilton181551
Harrison179973
Clayton171057
Butler165935
Madison164419
Mills163224
Floyd162842
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156936
Allamakee152552
Hancock149934
Iowa149724
Winnebago144231
Cass139254
Calhoun138813
Grundy137033
Emmet135841
Jefferson133335
Shelby131337
Sac130720
Union129935
Louisa129749
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126543
Chickasaw124517
Franklin123323
Guthrie122932
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard105022
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96332
Monroe96230
Unassigned9520
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7578
Taylor66712
Fremont6269
Decatur6159
Van Buren56318
Ringgold56124
Wayne54423
Audubon52810
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
More sunshine and less humidity this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Popular swimming spot in Worth County temporarily closed

Image

Family of five loses everything in Austin house fire

Image

One Rochester figure skating coach defies all odds

Image

One John Marshall graduate is making his mark on the Rochester Royals

Image

New Night Market event coming to Med City

Image

Senator Klobuchar stops in Rochester

Image

A look at local 2020 graduation numbers

Image

Live Country Music Is Back In North Iowa

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/11/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 6/11

Community Events