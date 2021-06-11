Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

'In The Heights': It's Lin-Manuel Miranda's turn to save the box office

Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Tony-winning Broadway musical gets a big-screen adaptation from 'Crazy Rich Asians' director Jon M. Chu. David Daniel has a look.

Posted: Jun 11, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Jun 11, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

The theater industry has gotten help from a lot of sources so far this year. First, it was a radioactive lizard fighting a giant ape, then it was Emily Blunt quietly outrunning monsters.

Now it's Lin-Manuel Miranda's turn to save the box office.

"In the Heights," a film based on Miranda's Tony Award-winning 2008 musical that immerses viewers in New York's vibrant Washington Heights neighborhood, hits both theaters and HBO Max on Friday. The Warner Bros. film is expected to make around $15 to $20 million at the North American box office this weekend. (Warner Bros., like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

The film, which was set to be released last year but was delayed because of the pandemic, has a lot working in its favor that could help it be a surprise hit this summer.

However, Monica Castillo, the arts and culture reporter for Colorado Public Radio and a freelance film critic, believes that there should be nothing surprising about the film being successful.

This is because of the film's buzz, anticipation, as well as the creative team and marketing might behind it.

Nothing surprising about it

"I don't think I've seen that kind of a marketing effort behind a movie starring mostly Latinx and Black actors outside of the 'The Fast and the Furious' franchise," Castillo told CNN Business. "I think some audiences may be curious to see what the fuss is about after all this time."

Castillo said she knows people who want to make "In The Heights" the first movie they see in a theater since the pandemic, and others "who just want to watch something that's fun and entertaining — somewhat like how audiences during the Great Depression sought out escapism," she said. "Some viewers just want to feel good again, even if it's just for a few hours, and 'In the Heights' offers that."

Escapism has been good business for the box office lately.

"A Quiet Place Part II," which allowed audiences to scream together to fake horrors rather than real-life ones, debuted to the biggest domestic opening of the pandemic so far. "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," another horror sequel, won the box office a week later.

Now it's time for another escapist genre, and a joyful one at that, to take a shot at getting audiences in seats.

"Musicals are part of the rich history of moviegoing," Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com, told CNN Business. "There's an emotional energy unlike any other that emerges from experiencing the best possible presentation of a film with an interactive audience, much like seeing a Broadway play itself."

The immersive big screen and blaring sound systems of movie theaters could help get people to buy a ticket rather than just stream the film on HBO Max at home. And it certainly helps that the film is from the creator of "Hamilton," one of the most popular musicals of all time. That popularity likely grew even larger thanks to a filmed version of "Hamilton" debuting on Disney+ last summer.

"Lin-Manuel Miranda's reputation here is hard to overstate," Robbins said. "Even to those who haven't seen 'Hamilton' in person, many know of its impact, and that substantially raises the profile of 'In The Heights.'"

"Why not include us?"

"In The Heights" is loaded with a diverse cast and that could also help it reach audiences who are normally underrepresented in film.

This would be similar to how "Crazy Rich Asians," another Warner Bros. film with a diverse cast, exceeded expectations in 2018 notching $25 million. The two films share the same director, Jon Chu.

"We need to bury the adage that a diverse cast is a box office risk," Castillo added. "No matter how many successes movies like the 'Fast and Furious' sequels or 'Black Panther' have earned, there's still that perception that it's a risk."

Castillo, who is Cuban-American, says that "In the Heights" is ultimately a film with universal themes.

"It's about people who have business plans, who want to pursue a competitive career, who hopes their daughter will do well in college, how we're all trying to survive and how many of us could use a winning lottery ticket right about now," she said.

Yet, the film — like most films right now — faces hurdles.

To break out, the film needs to reach audiences at a time when theaters are still recovering.

"Horror and action films have kept the box office afloat for the majority of the pandemic. While those genres have performed admirably, the industry needs to see a broader spectrum of films have success," Jeff Bock, the senior analyst at entertainment research firm Exhibitor Relations, told CNN Business.

If 'In The Heights' does well at the box office, that will be a win not just for musicals, but it could expand "consumer confidence, and help blaze a trail back to box office normality," he added.

It could also help usher in more culturally diverse films, according to Castillo.

"There's only been a handful of Latinx-centric stories produced by studios over the past few years, so if anything, I hope 'In The Heights' might be the start of many future films that will change that," she said. "Latinos accounted for only 5% of speaking roles in the top 100 movies at the box office, but we're almost 20% of the U.S. population and roughly 25% of moviegoers. Why not include us?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603305

Reported Deaths: 7577
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1246701763
Ramsey52389890
Dakota46730466
Anoka42653457
Washington27372290
Stearns22532224
St. Louis18098311
Scott17530132
Wright16385147
Olmsted13383102
Sherburne1197994
Carver1064847
Clay825192
Rice8179109
Blue Earth761943
Crow Wing680892
Kandiyohi666285
Chisago618152
Otter Tail585183
Benton582498
Goodhue483273
Douglas474780
Mower470633
Winona460651
Itasca457962
Isanti439264
McLeod428961
Morrison424161
Nobles408850
Beltrami406760
Steele397316
Polk388772
Becker386555
Lyon363952
Carlton352456
Freeborn346332
Pine335023
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311454
Brown307740
Le Sueur296925
Todd285432
Cass285232
Meeker262842
Waseca237723
Martin234732
Roseau210721
Wabasha20783
Hubbard195241
Dodge18753
Renville182346
Redwood176438
Houston174016
Cottonwood167124
Wadena162022
Fillmore157310
Faribault154119
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146728
Sibley146710
Aitkin138337
Watonwan13559
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116526
Yellow Medicine114820
Pope11286
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching93717
Stevens92411
Clearwater88916
Marshall88417
Wilkin83112
Lake82520
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned47993
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1710

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370334

Reported Deaths: 6034
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58152638
Linn21156339
Scott20278244
Black Hawk16018311
Woodbury15223229
Johnson1459585
Dubuque13485211
Dallas1127699
Pottawattamie11207173
Story1070748
Warren583191
Clinton561393
Cerro Gordo551893
Sioux516774
Webster514394
Muscatine4872106
Marshall486176
Des Moines466670
Wapello4332122
Buena Vista426140
Jasper420572
Plymouth402881
Lee381256
Marion365776
Jones300857
Henry294037
Bremer287860
Carroll286652
Boone268234
Crawford267740
Benton258555
Washington257051
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232151
Jackson225042
Clay216527
Kossuth216266
Tama211471
Delaware210942
Winneshiek197335
Page194522
Buchanan193133
Cedar191723
Hardin187144
Fayette186143
Wright185740
Hamilton181451
Harrison180073
Clayton171157
Butler165935
Madison164419
Mills163024
Floyd162842
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156936
Allamakee152652
Hancock149834
Iowa149724
Winnebago144231
Cass139254
Calhoun138913
Grundy136933
Emmet135841
Jefferson133335
Shelby131537
Sac130820
Union129835
Louisa129649
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124417
Franklin123223
Guthrie122932
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard105022
Montgomery103638
Clarke100824
Keokuk96332
Monroe96030
Unassigned9570
Ida91435
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85125
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7578
Taylor66612
Fremont6269
Decatur6139
Van Buren56318
Ringgold56124
Wayne54323
Audubon52910
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Storm chances return for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 6/11

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/10/21)

Image

Keeping your home cool in the heat

Image

People in Rochester try to stay cool in the early June heat

Image

Health officials express concern about a link found between young people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and a heart condition

Image

Sean's Weather 6/10

Image

Cooling center offers accessible escape from the heat in Downtown Rochester

Image

Cooling Center offers help for all during heatwave

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast (6/9/21)

Image

KIMT News 3 at 5 A block during a heat wave with pools closed

Community Events