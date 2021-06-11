Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Climate, taxes and China: Investors are watching the G7

CNN's Jason Carroll reports from Iowa and West Virginia where some are warming up to green energy projects that would be funded by President Biden's infrastructure plan.

Posted: Jun 11, 2021 7:20 AM
Updated: Jun 11, 2021 7:20 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

As leaders of most of the world's largest economies gather in Cornwall, England, expect political fanfare and lots of attention on US President Joe Biden, who is seeking to reassert America's dominance on the global stage.

But there are plenty of issues up for discussion among the Group of Seven — which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — that could have major ramifications for investors and businesses.

Climate: Investors managing more than $41 trillion in assets warned this week that governments "risk missing out on a wave of investment" if they fail to implement meaningful policies to tackle climate change in the wake of the pandemic.

The United States has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 52% below 2005 levels by 2030, while the United Kingdom has pledged a 78% reduction against emissions levels in 1990 by 2035.

But G7 leaders could go even further ahead of crucial United Nations climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland this November.

Taxes: Last weekend, the G7 finance ministers backed changes to global tax rules, putting their support behind a minimum tax rate of at least 15% on multinational companies. The group also agreed that the biggest firms should pay tax where they generate sales, and not just where they have a physical presence — a move could have huge consequences for tech giants like Apple, Facebook and Google.

G7 leaders are expected to formally endorse the plan this weekend. But advancing beyond a political agreement and hashing out the details could prove tricky. British finance minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly lobbying for financial services firms to be exempt from the new system, while Republican lawmakers in the United States are lining up in opposition to an accord. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas has called it a "fantasy," while Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania has criticized a "terrible agreement."

China: Even though it's not a member of the G7, China — the world's second largest economy — looms large at the summit. Biden is expected to try and convince allies to join Washington in taking a tougher stance towards Beijing over its actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

There are also reports that the meeting could produce a green alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative, which Beijing has used to finance international development projects and curry favor abroad.

Covid-19: Of course, there's the pandemic to consider, too. G7 leaders are also looking at whether to back allocating $100 billion from the International Monetary Fund to support vaccinations and the economic recovery for countries most in need.

The White House said in a statement Friday that more details would be given in the communique from G7 leaders expected over the weekend.

Hackers breach FIFA maker Electronic Arts

The onslaught of hacks isn't letting up as awareness grows over the threat cyberattacks pose both to companies and the broader economy.

The latest victim: Electronic Arts, one of the world's biggest video game publishers.

The company has confirmed that hackers broke into its systems and stole source code used in its games. Online forum posts reviewed by CNN Business and vetted by an independent cybersecurity expert show that on June 6, hackers claimed to have obtained 780 gigabytes of data from EA — including the Frostbite source code, the engine that powers the popular FIFA, Madden and Battlefield series.

The hackers claimed to offer "full capability of exploiting on all EA services." They also purport to have stolen software development tools for FIFA 21 and server code for player matchmaking in FIFA 22.

Brett Callow, a threat analyst at Emsisoft, said losing control over source code could be problematic for EA's business.

"Source code could, theoretically, be copied by other developers or used to create hacks for games," he said.

Ekram Ahmed, a spokesperson for the cybersecurity firm Check Point, said that hackers "can comb through the code [and] identify deeper flaws for exploit."

According to EA, player data was not compromised in the breach, and the company said it's already made security improvements. It does not expect the hack to hit its business, according to a spokesperson.

Investor insight: Wall Street is taking the company at its word, with shares flat in premarket trading. But the full cost may not be evident just yet.

Here's exactly what's getting more expensive

Consumer prices in the United States skyrocketed at their fastest pace in decades last month, sending a warning signal as the economic recovery picks up steam.

Inflation rose 5% in the 12 months ending in May, the biggest jump since August 2008. Stripping out volatile food and energy costs, inflation stood at 3.8% year-over-year — the largest increase since 1992.

So what exactly are Americans spending more money on? It's a varied list.

The cost of household furnishings, including furniture and bedding, rose 1.3% last month. That's the largest increase since 1976.

Used car and truck prices also surged for the second consecutive month. In May, they leaped 7.3%, accounting for about one third of the overall increase in prices recorded. New cars got more expensive, too, with prices climbing 1.6%.

Travels costs are also going up as Americans book vacations after spending more than a year cooped up at home. Air fares rose 7% month-over-month, while the price of renting a car increased by more than 12%.

And hosting a Fourth of July picnic could be a bit harder on the wallet. The price of beef steaks rose 4.3% last month — though hot dogs are 1.9% cheaper than in April.

Up next

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey for June posts at 10 a.m. ET.

Coming this weekend: The Group of Seven meeting of world leaders continues in Cornwall, England.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603305

Reported Deaths: 7577
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1246701763
Ramsey52389890
Dakota46730466
Anoka42653457
Washington27372290
Stearns22532224
St. Louis18098311
Scott17530132
Wright16385147
Olmsted13383102
Sherburne1197994
Carver1064847
Clay825192
Rice8179109
Blue Earth761943
Crow Wing680892
Kandiyohi666285
Chisago618152
Otter Tail585183
Benton582498
Goodhue483273
Douglas474780
Mower470633
Winona460651
Itasca457962
Isanti439264
McLeod428961
Morrison424161
Nobles408850
Beltrami406760
Steele397316
Polk388772
Becker386555
Lyon363952
Carlton352456
Freeborn346332
Pine335023
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311454
Brown307740
Le Sueur296925
Todd285432
Cass285232
Meeker262842
Waseca237723
Martin234732
Roseau210721
Wabasha20783
Hubbard195241
Dodge18753
Renville182346
Redwood176438
Houston174016
Cottonwood167124
Wadena162022
Fillmore157310
Faribault154119
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146728
Sibley146710
Aitkin138337
Watonwan13559
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116526
Yellow Medicine114820
Pope11286
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching93717
Stevens92411
Clearwater88916
Marshall88417
Wilkin83112
Lake82520
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned47993
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1710

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370334

Reported Deaths: 6034
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58152638
Linn21156339
Scott20278244
Black Hawk16018311
Woodbury15223229
Johnson1459585
Dubuque13485211
Dallas1127699
Pottawattamie11207173
Story1070748
Warren583191
Clinton561393
Cerro Gordo551893
Sioux516774
Webster514394
Muscatine4872106
Marshall486176
Des Moines466670
Wapello4332122
Buena Vista426140
Jasper420572
Plymouth402881
Lee381256
Marion365776
Jones300857
Henry294037
Bremer287860
Carroll286652
Boone268234
Crawford267740
Benton258555
Washington257051
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232151
Jackson225042
Clay216527
Kossuth216266
Tama211471
Delaware210942
Winneshiek197335
Page194522
Buchanan193133
Cedar191723
Hardin187144
Fayette186143
Wright185740
Hamilton181451
Harrison180073
Clayton171157
Butler165935
Madison164419
Mills163024
Floyd162842
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156936
Allamakee152652
Hancock149834
Iowa149724
Winnebago144231
Cass139254
Calhoun138913
Grundy136933
Emmet135841
Jefferson133335
Shelby131537
Sac130820
Union129835
Louisa129649
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124417
Franklin123223
Guthrie122932
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard105022
Montgomery103638
Clarke100824
Keokuk96332
Monroe96030
Unassigned9570
Ida91435
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85125
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7578
Taylor66612
Fremont6269
Decatur6139
Van Buren56318
Ringgold56124
Wayne54323
Audubon52910
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Storm chances return for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 6/11

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/10/21)

Image

Keeping your home cool in the heat

Image

People in Rochester try to stay cool in the early June heat

Image

Health officials express concern about a link found between young people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and a heart condition

Image

Sean's Weather 6/10

Image

Cooling center offers accessible escape from the heat in Downtown Rochester

Image

Cooling Center offers help for all during heatwave

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast (6/9/21)

Image

KIMT News 3 at 5 A block during a heat wave with pools closed

Community Events