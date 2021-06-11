Clear

Millions of people in China can't stop watching a pack of wandering elephants

A herd of 15 wild Asian elephants has been wandering across Yunnan province in southern China since March last year. They have trekked more than 300 miles in search of food and a new habitat. CNN's Anna Coren talks to an expert on what this migration means for the species and its survival in China.

Posted: Jun 11, 2021 2:20 AM
Updated: Jun 11, 2021 2:20 AM
Posted By: By Julia Hollingsworth and Zixu Wang, CNN

At least a dozen buzzing drones monitor them around the clock. Wherever they go, they're escorted by police. And when they eat or sleep, they're watched by millions online.

For more than a week, China has been gripped by a new internet sensation: a herd of 15 marauding elephants, who are large, lost and wrecking havoc in the country's southwest.

Millions have tuned in to livestreams of the elephants, which have trekked more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) across the country since escaping from a nature reserve in South China last year.

And online, netizens have followed transfixed as the elephants trampled crops, causing more than a million dollars worth of damage, and roamed through towns, prompting local residents to stay inside.

Unsurprisingly, breakout stars have emerged. Viewers are particularly charmed by the herd's three calves, including one who was born during the epic journey, according to Chinese state-run tabloid Global Times.

More than 8 million people watched a video captured this week showing a calf who found itself stuck under an adult elephant during a group nap near the city of Kunming, in southwestern Yunnan province. Another clip showed baby elephants clumsily tripping as they followed the herd across a field, while a separate video showed a calf plunging head-first into a pool as it attempted to gulp down water.

"Will they get cold while sleeping?" worried one user on social media site Weibo as pictures of the herd's naptime went viral. "I want to tuck them up under a quilt."

Human stars have even tried to ride off the elephants' celebrity. According to Global Times, internet stars scrambled to get their hands on leftover corn and pineapple, which authorities left out to lure elephants away from cities. Videos posted online showed the stars picking up and eating leftover pineapple to attract viewers, the outlet reported.

It's still unclear why the elephants are making the journey north. Some have posited that shrinking rainforests in their home may have prompted the trip. Others say they could just be lost -- something that also worries elephant fans online.

"It's really sad that we don't know when they will reach their destination," another user wrote on Weibo.

Degraded environment

There's a more serious side to the elephant entertainment. Biologists see the situation as a warning of what happens when elephant habitats are degraded.

Asian elephants are considered a protected species in China, and around 300 of them live in Yunnan, according to Xinhua.

Over the last few decades, agriculture has led to a loss of elephant habitats, leaving herds fragmented and isolated in ever-shrinking plots of land, according to a paper in Nature. Many elephants are forced to forage for food in agricultural areas instead, leading to a rise in human-elephant conflict in the last 10 years -- something authorities are clearly keenly aware of.

Authorities have been trying to steer the elephants away from populated areas to prevent any clashes. At the end of May, authorities set up a 24-hour command center to monitor the elephants.

But the only way to prevent a future elephant exodus is to restore their habitats and protect natural resources, said Zhang Li, a wildlife biologist and professor at Beijing Normal University, according to Global Times.

"The traditional buffer zones between humans and elephants are gradually disappearing, and the chances of elephants' encountering humans naturally increase greatly," Zhang said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603144

Reported Deaths: 7570
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1246421762
Ramsey52375889
Dakota46720466
Anoka42636457
Washington27370290
Stearns22529224
St. Louis18092311
Scott17526132
Wright16382147
Olmsted13380102
Sherburne1197794
Carver1064547
Clay825192
Rice8177109
Blue Earth761842
Crow Wing680892
Kandiyohi665685
Chisago617752
Otter Tail584983
Benton582698
Goodhue483173
Douglas474780
Mower470633
Winona460551
Itasca457662
Isanti438964
McLeod428561
Morrison424061
Nobles408849
Beltrami405660
Steele397316
Polk388572
Becker386355
Lyon363952
Carlton352456
Freeborn346231
Pine334923
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311254
Brown307740
Le Sueur296925
Todd285232
Cass285132
Meeker262742
Waseca237723
Martin234632
Roseau210720
Wabasha20773
Hubbard195141
Dodge18743
Renville182346
Redwood176438
Houston174016
Cottonwood167124
Wadena161522
Fillmore157210
Faribault154119
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146628
Sibley146610
Aitkin138036
Watonwan13549
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116426
Yellow Medicine114820
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106818
Koochiching93417
Stevens92411
Clearwater89016
Marshall88417
Wilkin83112
Lake82520
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1710

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370251

Reported Deaths: 6023
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58139636
Linn21145338
Scott20275244
Black Hawk16009310
Woodbury15217229
Johnson1459685
Dubuque13482211
Dallas1127499
Pottawattamie11205173
Story1070548
Warren582790
Clinton561193
Cerro Gordo551791
Sioux516674
Webster514294
Muscatine4871106
Marshall486276
Des Moines466669
Wapello4330122
Buena Vista426240
Jasper420572
Plymouth402981
Lee381256
Marion365776
Jones300857
Henry294037
Bremer287760
Carroll286952
Boone268234
Crawford267940
Benton258655
Washington256751
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232151
Jackson225042
Clay216427
Kossuth216165
Tama211471
Delaware210942
Winneshiek197535
Page194522
Buchanan192833
Cedar191623
Hardin187244
Fayette186043
Wright185740
Hamilton181451
Harrison180073
Clayton170957
Butler165935
Madison164419
Mills162824
Floyd162642
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156836
Allamakee152552
Hancock149834
Iowa149724
Winnebago144231
Cass139254
Calhoun138913
Grundy136933
Emmet135841
Jefferson133435
Shelby131337
Sac130820
Union129835
Louisa129449
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin123223
Guthrie122832
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104822
Montgomery103638
Clarke100824
Keokuk96332
Monroe96029
Unassigned9550
Ida91435
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85125
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7578
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6139
Van Buren56318
Ringgold56024
Wayne54323
Audubon52610
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Storm chances return for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/10/21)

Image

Keeping your home cool in the heat

Image

People in Rochester try to stay cool in the early June heat

Image

Health officials express concern about a link found between young people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and a heart condition

Image

Sean's Weather 6/10

Image

Cooling center offers accessible escape from the heat in Downtown Rochester

Image

Cooling Center offers help for all during heatwave

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast (6/9/21)

Image

KIMT News 3 at 5 A block during a heat wave with pools closed

Image

Silver Lake Pool Opening Delayed

Community Events