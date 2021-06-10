Clear

The historical pitfall Biden should avoid with the global vaccination push

President Joe Biden announced the US plans to donate 500 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses globally to low and lower-middle income countries.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that the United States will donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine worldwide, dramatically building on a previous commitment to share 80 million vaccines. "This is about our responsibility, our humanitarian obligation, to save as many lives as we can," Biden said. The statement comes on the heels of a concerted vaccination push in the US, and now more than 50% of the US population has already gotten at least one shot.

The latest announcement also strengthens Biden's pledge to make America "the arsenal of vaccines for the rest of the world." The phrase harkens back to former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's vow to be "the great arsenal of democracy" in his famous 1940 speech. Congress went on to pass the Lend Lease Act of 1941 that provided direct material support to the United Kingdom in the form of tanks, airplanes and ammunitions during World War II.

Following the war, in which the United States played a decisive part in the Allied military victory, this spirit of international cooperation continued with the creation of the United Nations and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The US also funded the Marshall Plan that helped to rebuild Western Europe after WWII.

Following in this same tradition, Biden is now committed to eradicating Covid-19 across the globe. While the President's intentions may be Rooseveltian, the United States has a decidedly mixed record when it comes to global health crises. From the tragic rollout of the polio vaccine in the 1950s to its denial of the scourge of AIDS to its disastrous response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the US has not always prioritized the health of its own citizens, to say nothing of the rest of the world.

To end the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States must act swiftly and look beyond its own borders -- as it has done before -- to play a leading role in the international effort to vaccinate the world. In the process, Americans can both improve the health of millions of people around the globe and resume its position as a leader on the world stage.

The history of the polio vaccine offers a useful historical parallel and a cautionary tale of government inaction. In April 1955, Americans learned that Dr. Jonas Salk had successfully created a vaccine against the dreaded poliovirus that caused lifelong paralysis of one's legs. "I have no words to thank you," President Dwight Eisenhower said to Salk during an emotional address in the Rose Garden.

But the federal government failed to take an active role in overseeing the development and distribution of Salk's vaccine, with disastrous results. Salk's research relied on donations to the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, which partnered with private drug companies to produce the vaccine. But a defective batch of vaccines caused several deaths, paralyzed hundreds more and undermined confidence in the vaccine. In response, Eisenhower endorsed a plan to involve the federal government and in August 1955, he signed the Polio Vaccine Assistance Act into law that funded vaccination efforts.

Dr. Albert Sabin went on to develop a more effective one-dose vaccine, which was tested among 30 people at a federal prison in Ohio. In 1959, the Soviet Union conducted a largescale trial with Sabin's vaccine, leading to widespread inoculation across that country. Cold War tensions raised suspicion about the Sabin vaccine, but in 1961, the American Medical Association finally recommended its use over the Salk vaccine. The vaccine subsequently went on to be widely deployed across the world during the 1960s and 1970s.

By contrast, the government's response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic reveals negligence of a different kind. In 1981, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported the first cases of what later become known as AIDS. The epidemic initially affected LGBTQ+ communities, leading some to label it the "gay plague." Over time, as the virus spread, it disproportionately affected communities of color in the United States and impoverished people around the world, especially in Africa.

Yet President Ronald Reagan was painfully slow to recognize the AIDS epidemic as a pressing issue. Despite pressure from the public, Reagan did not even publicly mention AIDS in an official address until 1985. In 1987, Congress banned the use of federal funds for AIDS programs that "promoted" or "encouraged" homosexuality, which hampered efforts to promote safe sex.

Only after the reality of the virus's impact at home had been acknowledged and confronted could the real work begin of combatting it abroad. In 2003, then-President George W. Bush unveiled the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) to address the AIDS epidemic across the globe, especially in hard-hit African countries. Shortly after, Congress passed the United States Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Act of 2003 (the Global AIDS Act).

With more than $85 billion invested in the global HIV/AIDS response, PEPFAR has saved 20 million lives, according to a State Department press release in December 2020. Despite this, however, critics have blasted PEPFAR for imposing conservative values like abstinence-until-marriage programs.

Four decades into the fight against HIV/AIDS, the virus persists in both the United States and around the globe. Since the first cases emerged, more than 700,000 Americans have lost their lives and the global death toll stands around 34.7 million. Just last week, President Biden acknowledged the staggering loss in a speech commemorating the 40th year of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

When it comes to Covid-19, will the United States, along with other financially well-off countries around the world, step up to the challenge of ending the pandemic around the world? In a recent op-ed, President Biden argued that alliance-building and cooperation with international agencies, such the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access pool (COVAX), and governments across the globe lay at the heart of ending the pandemic.

The efforts so far have been promising, even as the pandemic still rages in places like India and Brazil. To date, the US has promised up to $4 billion toward the effort, while a number of countries and private companies have added another $2.4 billion more. In another major donation, the Mastercard Foundation pledged $1.3 billion for vaccines in Africa.

Beyond the many benefits of ending Covid-19 pandemic, the stakes couldn't be higher for the geopolitical landscape around the globe. With the upcoming G7 meeting in the UK, Biden will be looking to reinforce the necessary alliances to combat Covid-19 and simultaneously assume a position of leadership in global affairs. If he is successful, a new Covid-19 Marshall Plan that simultaneously saves lives and stimulates the global economy may be on the horizon. At stake may also be America's role as a world leader.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603144

Reported Deaths: 7570
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1246421762
Ramsey52375889
Dakota46720466
Anoka42636457
Washington27370290
Stearns22529224
St. Louis18092311
Scott17526132
Wright16382147
Olmsted13380102
Sherburne1197794
Carver1064547
Clay825192
Rice8177109
Blue Earth761842
Crow Wing680892
Kandiyohi665685
Chisago617752
Otter Tail584983
Benton582698
Goodhue483173
Douglas474780
Mower470633
Winona460551
Itasca457662
Isanti438964
McLeod428561
Morrison424061
Nobles408849
Beltrami405660
Steele397316
Polk388572
Becker386355
Lyon363952
Carlton352456
Freeborn346231
Pine334923
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311254
Brown307740
Le Sueur296925
Todd285232
Cass285132
Meeker262742
Waseca237723
Martin234632
Roseau210720
Wabasha20773
Hubbard195141
Dodge18743
Renville182346
Redwood176438
Houston174016
Cottonwood167124
Wadena161522
Fillmore157210
Faribault154119
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146628
Sibley146610
Aitkin138036
Watonwan13549
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116426
Yellow Medicine114820
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106818
Koochiching93417
Stevens92411
Clearwater89016
Marshall88417
Wilkin83112
Lake82520
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1710

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370251

Reported Deaths: 6023
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58139636
Linn21145338
Scott20275244
Black Hawk16009310
Woodbury15217229
Johnson1459685
Dubuque13482211
Dallas1127499
Pottawattamie11205173
Story1070548
Warren582790
Clinton561193
Cerro Gordo551791
Sioux516674
Webster514294
Muscatine4871106
Marshall486276
Des Moines466669
Wapello4330122
Buena Vista426240
Jasper420572
Plymouth402981
Lee381256
Marion365776
Jones300857
Henry294037
Bremer287760
Carroll286952
Boone268234
Crawford267940
Benton258655
Washington256751
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232151
Jackson225042
Clay216427
Kossuth216165
Tama211471
Delaware210942
Winneshiek197535
Page194522
Buchanan192833
Cedar191623
Hardin187244
Fayette186043
Wright185740
Hamilton181451
Harrison180073
Clayton170957
Butler165935
Madison164419
Mills162824
Floyd162642
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156836
Allamakee152552
Hancock149834
Iowa149724
Winnebago144231
Cass139254
Calhoun138913
Grundy136933
Emmet135841
Jefferson133435
Shelby131337
Sac130820
Union129835
Louisa129449
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin123223
Guthrie122832
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104822
Montgomery103638
Clarke100824
Keokuk96332
Monroe96029
Unassigned9550
Ida91435
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85125
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7578
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6139
Van Buren56318
Ringgold56024
Wayne54323
Audubon52610
Adams3444
