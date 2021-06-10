Clear

The Covid-19 Delta variant poses a threat to our return to 'normal'

Article Image

Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about a new coronavirus variant and why it's important to prevent it from becoming the dominant variant in the US.

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 2:00 AM
Updated: Jun 10, 2021 2:00 AM
Posted By: Opinion by David Holtgrave

As variants of Covid-19 have spread in the US, the public health policy and programmatic responses have been largely consistent: vaccinate as soon as possible, mask up and keep social distancing. But as vaccinations have increased, there has been a collective relaxation of the masking and distancing that were previously indispensable public health measures.

While this may seem like an intuitive first step toward a post-vaccination "normal," we must be conscious of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), which first devastated India, and still poses a major international health threat.

Of note, this variant appears to be extremely transmissible, and the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regimen is much less effective than is the first dose against other variants. Data from a UK study cited by the Biden Administration found that after one dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, immunity against the Delta variant was much lower than against the Alpha variant (the B.1.1.7 variant first observed in the UK). This study indicated the Pfizer vaccine was 33% effective against symptomatic disease from the Delta variant after one dose. Thankfully, two weeks after the second dose of a Pfizer two-dose regimen is administered, effectiveness climbs to roughly 88%. (For comparison, two doses of this vaccine offers about 93% protection against the Alpha variant.) This observation influenced the UK to ramp up its vaccination campaign and encourage citizens to get their second doses.

According to a White House press briefing, the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant now accounts for over 6% of sequenced cases in the US. The question is now how to contain it. Given that this variant seems to have increased transmissibility and that vaccines have relatively poor effectiveness after one dose, but strong effectiveness after two doses, it poses special challenges and I propose some mid-course adjustments to address them.

First, national policy goals should no longer focus on the percentage of people who have received at least one vaccination shot, but rather the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated. This may seem like a subtle difference but it is key when evaluating the level of immunity against the Delta variant. Therefore, President Biden's national goal of 70% of adults receiving at least one vaccine dose by July 4 should be restated as a percentage of persons to be fully vaccinated by that date. Ideally 70% of adults would be fully vaccinated by July 4 but that is a very heavy lift from the current 53% of adults now fully vaccinated. Perhaps 60% of adults fully vaccinated by July 4 could be a feasible interim goal.

Second, the CDC's guidance for fully vaccinated people regarding mask usage and safety precautions focuses on "fully vaccinated" vs "unvaccinated" persons. (You likely remember the popular infographic from the CDC that illustrates safe practices for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people.) This tends to leave the role of partially vaccinated persons a bit uncertain. Given that the Delta variant makes the second vaccine dose an urgent matter, I propose that the CDC revise their infographic so that it compares "fully vaccinated" to "partially vaccinated and unvaccinated" persons. While the CDC does define "fully vaccinated" in some of the text on its website, it would be advisable to emphasize that partially vaccinated individuals should follow the same precautions as unvaccinated individuals.

Third, given the transmissibility of the Delta variant, there should be an expanded and urgent campaign to encourage mask use and social distancing among partially and unvaccinated persons, while encouraging vaccinations for those who have not yet received them. National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins recently said that states with low vaccination rates are "sitting ducks" for the next Covid-19 outbreak. He is correct -- and I would add that this is true not only for states but also for smaller geographic areas with low vaccination rates. The threat of spreading of the Delta variant warrants serious precautions to avoid more extreme lockdown measures in a few weeks.

Fourth, we should not characterize safety precautions like mask usage as practices from which we should liberate ourselves. Recently, the CDC said that fully vaccinated people are so well protected against Covid-19 that they no longer need to mask and social distance. But populations such as immunocompromised persons, children who cannot yet be vaccinated, and partially or unvaccinated people should still be wearing masks. And if Delta or other emergent variants start to pose greater challenges even for some fully vaccinated people, then perhaps they, too, may prudently temporarily wear masks.

As a public health tool, masks are still quite valuable. CDC-published mathematical modeling and other recently released studies have indicated that the use of masks and social distancing as a societal adjunct to vaccination is key for limiting potential future Covid-19 spikes. Therefore, we should not characterize such important tools as a weight to be lifted from us, but rather we should use them wisely as needed.

The US is making important progress in reducing cases, hospitalizations and deaths, thanks in large part to the outstanding vaccines we are fortunate to have in excess (especially when so many across the globe are in desperate need of vaccine supply), but we must keep up this work as there are still over 300 Covid-19-related deaths in the US a day, according to data from the CDC.

Further, unfortunately, vaccine access is disproportionately available across communities and the percentage of Black and Hispanic populations vaccinated is still less than that of other communities. For all of these reasons, we must urgently pivot our policy, programmatic and communication efforts to address the novel challenges now posed by the Covid-19 Delta variant before it becomes even more widespread. There is no time to lose.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603005

Reported Deaths: 7562
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1246081762
Ramsey52362889
Dakota46706465
Anoka42618456
Washington27359290
Stearns22525224
St. Louis18087311
Scott17519131
Wright16380146
Olmsted13376102
Sherburne1197694
Carver1064047
Clay825192
Rice8174109
Blue Earth761742
Crow Wing680492
Kandiyohi665785
Chisago617652
Otter Tail584782
Benton582498
Goodhue483173
Douglas474680
Mower470633
Winona460551
Itasca457561
Isanti438764
McLeod428561
Morrison423961
Nobles408849
Beltrami405560
Steele397316
Polk388671
Becker386255
Lyon363952
Carlton352356
Freeborn346131
Pine334923
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311154
Brown307740
Le Sueur296825
Cass285232
Todd285232
Meeker262742
Waseca237723
Martin234532
Roseau210720
Wabasha20773
Hubbard195041
Dodge18743
Renville182346
Redwood176238
Houston174016
Cottonwood167124
Wadena161222
Fillmore157210
Chippewa153938
Faribault153919
Pennington153820
Kanabec146628
Sibley146510
Aitkin138036
Watonwan13549
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116526
Yellow Medicine114820
Pope11296
Murray10709
Swift106818
Koochiching93317
Stevens92411
Clearwater88816
Marshall88317
Wilkin83112
Lake82520
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Unassigned49493
Kittson49022
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1710

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370158

Reported Deaths: 6017
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58123636
Linn21135338
Scott20270244
Black Hawk15989310
Woodbury15216229
Johnson1459785
Dubuque13482210
Dallas1127499
Pottawattamie11201173
Story1070148
Warren582390
Clinton560893
Cerro Gordo551690
Sioux516574
Webster514194
Muscatine4872105
Marshall486276
Des Moines466468
Wapello4331122
Buena Vista426040
Jasper420572
Plymouth402981
Lee380956
Marion365576
Jones300857
Henry294237
Bremer287760
Carroll286752
Boone268234
Crawford267540
Benton258455
Washington256351
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232151
Jackson225042
Clay216427
Kossuth216065
Tama211371
Delaware210941
Winneshiek197435
Page194522
Buchanan192533
Cedar191423
Hardin187144
Fayette186043
Wright185740
Hamilton181251
Harrison179973
Clayton170957
Butler165935
Madison164519
Mills162924
Floyd162642
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156736
Allamakee152552
Hancock149934
Iowa149724
Winnebago144231
Cass139254
Calhoun138913
Grundy136833
Emmet135740
Jefferson133335
Shelby131337
Sac130820
Union129835
Louisa129649
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin123223
Guthrie122832
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104822
Montgomery103638
Clarke100824
Keokuk96332
Monroe96029
Unassigned9580
Ida91435
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85125
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7578
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6139
Van Buren56318
Ringgold56024
Wayne54323
Audubon52710
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
The summer-like weather continues for the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cooling Center offers help for all during heatwave

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast (6/9/21)

Image

KIMT News 3 at 5 A block during a heat wave with pools closed

Image

Silver Lake Pool Opening Delayed

Image

Country Thunder Preparation underway

Image

Byron Pool Open

Image

Byron Pool Open

Image

Rochester reacts to pool closing

Image

Dwindling Downtown Nightlife

Image

Silver Lake Pool Delayed Opening

Community Events