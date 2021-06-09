Clear

Joe Manchin is on the wrong side of history

Article Image

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), a progressive, says that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is the "new Mitch McConnell" after the Democratic West Virginia senator declared in an op-ed that he would be voting against the House bill to expand voting rights and eliminating the filibuster.

Posted: Jun 9, 2021 9:00 PM
Updated: Jun 9, 2021 9:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jamaal Bowman

It's not an understatement to say we're facing a crisis of democracy. At a time when Republican state legislators are banning people from handing water to voters in line, closing down polling places and restricting absentee voting, Democrats must be united in taking bold action to fight back.

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia doesn't see it that way, apparently. This week, he wrote that he opposes the For the People Act (HR1), desperately needed voting rights legislation to push back on nationwide attempts to suppress the vote and save our democracy. He also underscored his opposition to abolishing the filibuster, a rule that allows 41 senators to block any piece of legislation regardless of whether it has majority support.

Manchin believes federal voting rights legislation must be "the result of both Democrats and Republicans coming together to find a pathway forward," and since Republicans have so far refused their support for HR1, he simply cannot vote for it.

Instead, he has said he supports a modified version of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, saying it has better potential for bipartisan support -- though that bill has yet to receive the Republican support necessary to pass. But holding out for a wave of Republicans to suddenly change their minds on an issue they have shown no willingness to engage on is not a legitimate reason to block badly-needed civil rights protections.

The senior senator from West Virginia either doesn't understand or doesn't care about the stakes of this fight. Democracy is fragile, and right now, ours is hanging by a thread. Not too long ago in this country, someone who looked like me had to take a literacy test or pay a poll tax before they could vote in many states.

These laws aren't just a relic of the past. Many elected Republicans know that ensuring that people of color can vote freely would spell bad news for them and their agenda, which privileges corporations and the wealthy. And so there's a coordinated effort to bring back Jim Crow-like laws. We have to see that as an emergency.

The For the People Act tries to address that by making it easier to vote, putting an end to partisan gerrymandering, reforming our campaign finance system, protecting against foreign interference and more -- basic protections for a functioning democracy. It's urgent legislation, especially as a counter to hundreds of Republican voter suppression bills having been introduced across 48 states. And it should be a given that Democrats would be unified in their support of it.

The American people believe in the value of democracy, and they want it fixed. But, by opposing this bill and refusing to abolish the filibuster, Manchin is just as bad as the Republican leaders who are prepared to sabotage fundamental democratic processes in order to hold and expand power at any cost. Neutrality amid injustice means taking the side of the oppressor by default, and Manchin has gone beyond neutrality.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has endorsed and enabled a doctrine of obstructionism that's prevented Americans from seeing the help and progress they desperately need. In 2010, McConnell told us that "The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president." In 2021, his intentions are the same -- last month McConnell said, "100% of my focus is standing up to this administration."

And that's to say nothing of the many Republicans -- in the US House of Representatives and US Senate -- who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election on the basis of former President Donald Trump's lies about election fraud.

Put simply, we're talking about Republicans who have shown little capacity or willingness toward bipartisanship. Holding out for compromise with a party that doesn't seem to fully support the democratic process is unacceptable. It means continuing to allow the marginalization of people of color -- and at the expense of American democracy.

We can't stand by and accept that Manchin, along with nearly every Republican, is going to hold hostage the legislation our country needs to address the big crises we face. Our democracy is falling apart -- we can't just let that happen. Climate change is ravaging our cities -- we can't just let that happen. Inequality has never been worse -- we can't just let that happen. And let us not forget that the filibuster itself is a Jim Crow relic that has been used for more than 100 years to delay and block civil rights legislation.

Democrats were sent to Congress and to the White House to deliver for the American people. We need to pass HR1, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, the Equality Act, comprehensive immigration reform, prescription drug price controls and many other pieces of legislation that the House has passed but have no future in the Senate because of the filibuster.

In his op-ed, Manchin wrote that "the fundamental right to vote has itself become overtly politicized." I say to Manchin: the right to vote has always been politicized. It was politicized when White supremacists denied Black people the right to vote through Jim Crow. It was politicized when Freedom Riders were beaten and blasted with fire hoses for marching for their rights. It was politicized when the Republican Party ran a scorched-earth campaign against access to the ballot in state after state in recent years.

What we're trying to do now is protect the right to vote from the anti-democratic influences that have controlled our political and economic systems for far too long. I hope Manchin, and everyone else, will come join us in that fight.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603005

Reported Deaths: 7562
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1246081762
Ramsey52362889
Dakota46706465
Anoka42618456
Washington27359290
Stearns22525224
St. Louis18087311
Scott17519131
Wright16380146
Olmsted13376102
Sherburne1197694
Carver1064047
Clay825192
Rice8174109
Blue Earth761742
Crow Wing680492
Kandiyohi665785
Chisago617652
Otter Tail584782
Benton582498
Goodhue483173
Douglas474680
Mower470633
Winona460551
Itasca457561
Isanti438764
McLeod428561
Morrison423961
Nobles408849
Beltrami405560
Steele397316
Polk388671
Becker386255
Lyon363952
Carlton352356
Freeborn346131
Pine334923
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311154
Brown307740
Le Sueur296825
Cass285232
Todd285232
Meeker262742
Waseca237723
Martin234532
Roseau210720
Wabasha20773
Hubbard195041
Dodge18743
Renville182346
Redwood176238
Houston174016
Cottonwood167124
Wadena161222
Fillmore157210
Chippewa153938
Faribault153919
Pennington153820
Kanabec146628
Sibley146510
Aitkin138036
Watonwan13549
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116526
Yellow Medicine114820
Pope11296
Murray10709
Swift106818
Koochiching93317
Stevens92411
Clearwater88816
Marshall88317
Wilkin83112
Lake82520
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Unassigned49493
Kittson49022
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1710

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370158

Reported Deaths: 6017
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58123636
Linn21135338
Scott20270244
Black Hawk15989310
Woodbury15216229
Johnson1459785
Dubuque13482210
Dallas1127499
Pottawattamie11201173
Story1070148
Warren582390
Clinton560893
Cerro Gordo551690
Sioux516574
Webster514194
Muscatine4872105
Marshall486276
Des Moines466468
Wapello4331122
Buena Vista426040
Jasper420572
Plymouth402981
Lee380956
Marion365576
Jones300857
Henry294237
Bremer287760
Carroll286752
Boone268234
Crawford267540
Benton258455
Washington256351
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232151
Jackson225042
Clay216427
Kossuth216065
Tama211371
Delaware210941
Winneshiek197435
Page194522
Buchanan192533
Cedar191423
Hardin187144
Fayette186043
Wright185740
Hamilton181251
Harrison179973
Clayton170957
Butler165935
Madison164519
Mills162924
Floyd162642
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156736
Allamakee152552
Hancock149934
Iowa149724
Winnebago144231
Cass139254
Calhoun138913
Grundy136833
Emmet135740
Jefferson133335
Shelby131337
Sac130820
Union129835
Louisa129649
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin123223
Guthrie122832
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104822
Montgomery103638
Clarke100824
Keokuk96332
Monroe96029
Unassigned9580
Ida91435
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85125
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7578
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6139
Van Buren56318
Ringgold56024
Wayne54323
Audubon52710
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
The summer-like weather continues for the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT News 3 at 5 A block during a heat wave with pools closed

Image

Silver Lake Pool Opening Delayed

Image

Country Thunder Preparation underway

Image

Byron Pool Open

Image

Byron Pool Open

Image

Rochester reacts to pool closing

Image

Dwindling Downtown Nightlife

Image

Silver Lake Pool Delayed Opening

Image

Spike In Beach Goers

Image

City Working To Remove Blighted Properties

Community Events