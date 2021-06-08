Clear

Employees protest against Houston hospital's policy that all staff must be vaccinated against Covid-19

A Houston hospital is sued after demanding all staff be vaccinated, as debate grows over vaccination requirements for workers, customers, and travelers.

Posted: Jun 8, 2021 11:00 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2021 11:00 PM
Posted By: By Carma Hassan, CNN

A group of Houston Methodist Hospital workers protested on Monday the health care system's requirement that staffers be vaccinated against Covid-19, according to CNN affiliate KTRK.

Employees had to get the Covid-19 vaccine by June 7, according to Houston Methodist.

More than 100 staffers at Houston Methodist filed a lawsuit on May 28 against the health care system over its Covid-19 vaccine policy, saying the vaccines are "unapproved" and "experimental." The plaintiffs are asking for a temporary injunction against the policy.

Jennifer Bridges, one of the plaintiffs, told KTRK that employees who did not comply with the policy have been suspended. Houston Methodist said any employee that did not comply with the vaccine policy will be suspended for two weeks. If they are still not vaccinated after the two weeks, they will be terminated.

Houston Methodist became the first major health care system in the US to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations on March 31, starting with managers, according to an initial announcement from Houston Methodist CEO Marc Boom.

"A little less than 200 individuals right now are suspended, and we hope they get their vaccine over the next two weeks, but if they don't, they will be finding work elsewhere," Boom told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday.

In a statement Monday, the hospital system said almost 100% of its 26,000 employees have complied with the vaccination policy.

"A few employees who did not meet the vaccine requirement invited other employees yesterday to join them as they ended their shift," the hospital's statement said. "We fully support the right of our employees to peacefully gather on their own time. It is unfortunate that yesterday's milestone of Houston Methodist becoming the safest hospital system in the country was overshadowed by a few disgruntled employees."

Boom characterized the unvaccinated employees as a small and vocal group, "whose messaging has been co-opted by an organized, anti-vaccination movement," and added that about 45 of the newly suspended employees have actually received one of their two required shots.

The suspended employees who elected not to receive the vaccine are violating the tenets of the medical profession, he said.

"Every one of our professional tenets require us to put patients first, require us to keep our patients safe, by anything we can possibly do, so those individuals who are choosing not to get vaccinated are basically saying they are going against the tenets of our profession and they're not putting patients first," Boom said.

Employers can require employees to get vaccinated

According to the lawsuit filed in Montgomery County District Court, the group of health care professionals says "the currently available experimental vaccines" have not received full approval from the FDA and are "investigational products."

The three Covid-19 vaccines in use in the US are authorized for emergency use, but they have not been granted formal approval by the FDA. Emergency use authorization is used when a product is new but the FDA has decided benefits outweigh the risks. Full approval requires more time and data.

The employees are represented by attorney Jared Woodfill, a former chairman of the Houston-area Republican party, according to his website. He previously sued to dismantle drive-through voting in Harris County last year and represented a group of Texas bar owners suing to reopen during the pandemic, according to a report from The Associated Press.

"Methodist Hospital is forcing its employees to be human "guinea pigs" as a condition for continued employment. As CEO, Marc Boom in attempting to increase company profits by 'leading the way' and enticing potential patients to Defendant Methodist at the expense of other health care providers who do not force their employees to be human "guinea pigs" as a condition for employment," Woodfill said in an email. "For Mr. Boom and Defendants, this is about profit, not people."

In the hospital's statement, Boom said that it legal for health care institutions to mandate vaccines, noting that the hospital has required employee to get the flu vaccine since 2009.

"The COVID-19 vaccines have proven through rigorous trials to be very safe and very effective and are not experimental," Boom said. "More than 165 million people in the U.S. alone have received vaccines against COVID-19, and this has resulted in the lowest numbers of infections in our country and in the Houston region in more than a year."

The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in December that companies can legally mandate that all employees re-entering the workplace and new hires be vaccinated for Covid-19. There are two exemptions companies must allow for, according to the EEOC: a disability or religious reasons.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 602880

Reported Deaths: 7560
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1245751761
Ramsey52351889
Dakota46701465
Anoka42611456
Washington27354290
Stearns22521224
St. Louis18085310
Scott17517131
Wright16377146
Olmsted13373102
Sherburne1197294
Carver1063647
Clay825092
Rice8172109
Blue Earth761642
Crow Wing680292
Kandiyohi665485
Chisago617052
Otter Tail584782
Benton582498
Goodhue482973
Douglas474680
Mower470633
Winona460551
Itasca457261
Isanti438664
McLeod428361
Morrison423961
Nobles408849
Beltrami405460
Steele397116
Polk388671
Becker386155
Lyon363952
Carlton352356
Freeborn346131
Pine334723
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311154
Brown307740
Le Sueur296825
Todd285232
Cass284932
Meeker262642
Waseca237723
Martin234532
Roseau210720
Wabasha20773
Hubbard194941
Dodge18743
Renville182346
Redwood176238
Houston174016
Cottonwood167124
Wadena161222
Fillmore157210
Chippewa153838
Faribault153819
Pennington153820
Kanabec146628
Sibley146310
Aitkin138036
Watonwan13549
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116526
Yellow Medicine114820
Pope11296
Murray10709
Swift106718
Koochiching93217
Stevens92411
Clearwater88716
Marshall88317
Wilkin83112
Lake82520
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Unassigned49393
Kittson49022
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1710

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370066

Reported Deaths: 6012
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58105636
Linn21132338
Scott20268244
Black Hawk15979310
Woodbury15214229
Johnson1459385
Dubuque13478209
Dallas1127199
Pottawattamie11200173
Story1070048
Warren582290
Clinton560893
Cerro Gordo551290
Sioux516574
Webster513794
Muscatine4871105
Marshall486276
Des Moines466468
Wapello4330122
Buena Vista426040
Jasper420572
Plymouth402681
Lee380756
Marion365576
Jones300857
Henry294037
Bremer287460
Carroll286852
Boone268134
Crawford267840
Benton258355
Washington256451
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232051
Jackson225042
Clay216327
Kossuth216165
Tama211171
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197435
Page193922
Buchanan192433
Cedar191223
Hardin187144
Fayette186042
Wright185740
Hamilton181151
Harrison179873
Clayton170957
Butler165935
Madison164519
Mills162924
Floyd162542
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156835
Allamakee152552
Hancock149834
Iowa149724
Winnebago144231
Cass139254
Calhoun138913
Grundy136733
Emmet135540
Jefferson133335
Shelby131237
Sac130820
Union129835
Louisa129449
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin123222
Guthrie122832
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104822
Montgomery103638
Clarke100824
Keokuk96331
Monroe96029
Unassigned9590
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85125
Monona82831
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7578
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6139
Van Buren56318
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon52310
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
The summer-like weather continues for the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Citing COVID concerns, Rochester city council member plans to continue attending meetings virtually

Image

PEM advances to Class 1 AA baseball championship

Image

Rochester Running Club hosts 50th anniversary of track meets

Image

Future of Olmsted County Bank and Trust building

Image

Rochester City Council member stays virtual

Image

Rochester Air Quality Sensors

Image

Reducing Traffic Fatalities

Image

Reducing Traffic Fatalities

Image

Road Damage from extreme heat

Image

Heat At The Park

Community Events