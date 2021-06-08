Clear
BREAKING NEWS Homicide suspect in Austin shooting on the loose; victim identified Full Story

What the Jan. 6 riot report was too afraid to say

Article Image

CNN's Brianna Keilar asks Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), who chairs one of the committees behind a new Senate January 6 report, why the report on the security breaches during the Capitol riot did not call the event an insurrection.

Posted: Jun 8, 2021 7:40 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2021 7:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

The US Senate has just issued what is the most comprehensive bipartisan report on the January 6 attack on the Capitol, and it offers one inescapable conclusion:

When it comes to the siege by Trump loyalists bent on subverting US democracy, efforts to work "across party lines" can end up obscuring more than they illuminate.

Sure, the 95-page report released Tuesday by two Senate committees is full of previously unknown details about security failures and useful recommendations about poor communications, logistical breakdowns and other intriguing lapses. Investigators clearly worked hard, poring over thousands of documents. But we are still left with many trees and no forest.

That's because searching for the full truth is, for all intents and purposes, impossible for members of the current Republican Party. If Congress wants a probe that Republicans will endorse, it will be, by design, an investigation that will not tell the full story.

What is the most important element of the January 6 events? What is the most significant, consequential truth Americans need to know? If, like me, you see the assault on the Capitol as a coup attempt, then you'll agree that we must know who the coup plotters were.

Senate staffers told CNN that investigators, in order to secure Republican support for the final report, avoided some key questions, beginning with what role former President Donald Trump played in the insurrection. The word "insurrection," by the way, does not appear anywhere in the 95 pages. Republicans don't like that word.

The report does, however, contain fascinating information, detailing a stunning, tragic failure of communication -- perhaps some of it intentional -- and a tangle of bureaucratic impediments that made it difficult to prepare and respond.

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, for example, did not issue an adequate warning ahead of January 6, even though they had seen online threads with exhortations such as (on page 35), "Be Ready to Fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood ... spilled. Get violent ... Go there ready for war."

The report's writers point to glaring failings and make good recommendations to avoid a "next time." But they do not -- they could not -- look at the full picture if they wanted Republicans to sign the document.

Consider that some members of a party still dominated by Trump continue to claim that the mob that trashed the US Capitol that day, smashing windows and doors, crushing and otherwise attacking and injuring police officers -- including one who died -- and calling for the execution of Vice President Mike Pence, was as friendly as a group of tourists.

Indeed, millions of Republicans believe the ridiculous claim that, if there was a mob, it was made up of Trump foes. This, even though the Capitol throbbed with the chant of "Fight for Trump!" as rampaging attackers tried to keep the defeated President in power, and even though Trump praised his violent supporters ("We love you," he said while the assault was in progress), calling them "very special" people.

It's commendable that with Republicans dead set against an independent investigative commission, Democrats still attempted to craft a bipartisan vehicle to look into this pivotal moment in US history. Several committees are going forward with further investigation. (And Tuesday, after the report was released, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer restated his call for a bipartisan January 6 commission.)

The effort that produced this new report -- a joint product of the Senate Homeland Security and Rules committees -- had narrowed its scope to "security, planning and response failures" by law enforcement. It's an interesting and useful document. But it purposely looks at the world through a thin straw. According to staffers, each word of it was chosen to make sure Republicans would sign on.

Let's face it, most Republicans are not prepared to liberate themselves from their Trumpian shackles. Only George Orwell could have predicted what the party has become, a gathering of sycophants who deny what they personally endured. "The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears," he wrote in the dystopian novel "1984." "It was their final, most essential command." You can't look for evidence if your instructions are to reject it.

That's why the GOP already blocked the plan for a full-scale 9/11-style commission.

But just because one party is controlled by people who refuse to look for the truth, there is no reason to stop the quest. It is imperative that the United States reckon with what happened, that it learn from history so it can avoid repeating it.

Congress can put together flawed, piecemeal efforts. But to do this right, the job has to go to a different branch of government, one not in the grip of the former President's malign manipulations.

President Joe Biden should establish a presidential commission of respected individuals that the public can trust as patriots rather than partisans. They exist. It's a big country. They should be empowered to subpoena witnesses, to hire staff, to aim an investigator's flashlight into the dark halls of this disaster -- and follow it wherever it leads.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 602880

Reported Deaths: 7560
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1245751761
Ramsey52351889
Dakota46701465
Anoka42611456
Washington27354290
Stearns22521224
St. Louis18085310
Scott17517131
Wright16377146
Olmsted13373102
Sherburne1197294
Carver1063647
Clay825092
Rice8172109
Blue Earth761642
Crow Wing680292
Kandiyohi665485
Chisago617052
Otter Tail584782
Benton582498
Goodhue482973
Douglas474680
Mower470633
Winona460551
Itasca457261
Isanti438664
McLeod428361
Morrison423961
Nobles408849
Beltrami405460
Steele397116
Polk388671
Becker386155
Lyon363952
Carlton352356
Freeborn346131
Pine334723
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311154
Brown307740
Le Sueur296825
Todd285232
Cass284932
Meeker262642
Waseca237723
Martin234532
Roseau210720
Wabasha20773
Hubbard194941
Dodge18743
Renville182346
Redwood176238
Houston174016
Cottonwood167124
Wadena161222
Fillmore157210
Chippewa153838
Faribault153819
Pennington153820
Kanabec146628
Sibley146310
Aitkin138036
Watonwan13549
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116526
Yellow Medicine114820
Pope11296
Murray10709
Swift106718
Koochiching93217
Stevens92411
Clearwater88716
Marshall88317
Wilkin83112
Lake82520
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Unassigned49393
Kittson49022
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1710

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370066

Reported Deaths: 6012
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58105636
Linn21132338
Scott20268244
Black Hawk15979310
Woodbury15214229
Johnson1459385
Dubuque13478209
Dallas1127199
Pottawattamie11200173
Story1070048
Warren582290
Clinton560893
Cerro Gordo551290
Sioux516574
Webster513794
Muscatine4871105
Marshall486276
Des Moines466468
Wapello4330122
Buena Vista426040
Jasper420572
Plymouth402681
Lee380756
Marion365576
Jones300857
Henry294037
Bremer287460
Carroll286852
Boone268134
Crawford267840
Benton258355
Washington256451
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232051
Jackson225042
Clay216327
Kossuth216165
Tama211171
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197435
Page193922
Buchanan192433
Cedar191223
Hardin187144
Fayette186042
Wright185740
Hamilton181151
Harrison179873
Clayton170957
Butler165935
Madison164519
Mills162924
Floyd162542
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156835
Allamakee152552
Hancock149834
Iowa149724
Winnebago144231
Cass139254
Calhoun138913
Grundy136733
Emmet135540
Jefferson133335
Shelby131237
Sac130820
Union129835
Louisa129449
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin123222
Guthrie122832
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104822
Montgomery103638
Clarke100824
Keokuk96331
Monroe96029
Unassigned9590
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85125
Monona82831
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7578
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6139
Van Buren56318
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon52310
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Mason City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
The summer-like weather continues for the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester City Council member stays virtual

Image

Rochester Air Quality Sensors

Image

Reducing Traffic Fatalities

Image

Reducing Traffic Fatalities

Image

Road Damage from extreme heat

Image

Heat At The Park

Image

Seasonal Business Boom

Image

Federal Grant Dollars Pulled From Wuhan Lab

Image

Watching Out For Heat Related Illnesses

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/8/21)

Community Events