Clear

Obama and Trump intensify their battle over democracy

Former President Barack Obama says his struggles early in life were "similar" to those of the young men he mentors in Chicago while reflecting on his path to the presidency in an exclusive interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.

Posted: Jun 8, 2021 3:20 AM
Updated: Jun 8, 2021 3:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Most presidents stop trying to define the nation's future once they leave office. But Barack Obama and Donald Trump are refusing to concede the battle for America's soul on which they first clashed more than a decade ago.

No modern former commanders in chief have been so present or outspoken about politics, or each other, after returning to private life. But the 44th and 45th Presidents just renewed their battle over the country's political lifeblood -- democracy -- which has rarely faced a graver assault than from Trump's election fraud lies.

No two individuals better exemplify the current chasm between the two halves of the country: one racially diverse and socially liberal, the other mostly White and conservative. Obama unlocked the aspirations of the first to launch his hope and change crusade and two-term presidency. Trump launched a political movement with a racist conspiracy about Obama's birthplace and used the latter group to fuel a populist backlash to the nation's first Black presidency.

And even though a new President, Joe Biden, is now in office, his immediate predecessors -- who revile one another but will be forever linked in history -- still embody the dominant forces tearing at the nation.

Obama issued his latest alarming warning that the democratic values that have prevailed for generations are in danger of failing in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper that aired Monday evening.

The former President warned the Republican Party that sought to neuter his presidency had taken a much darker turn as many of its key lawmakers now support Trump's falsehoods about non-existent electoral fraud and whitewash his role in inciting an insurrection against Congress on January 6.

"We have to worry," Obama said, "when one of our major political parties is willing to embrace a way of thinking about our democracy that would be unrecognizable and unacceptable even five years ago or a decade ago."

That was some statement from a former President whose own administration was blocked at almost every turn by the GOP, and who once hoped in vain that the conservative "fever would break" with his reelection in 2012.

The interview with Obama aired just two days after Trump unveiled his most flagrant manifestation yet of the Big Lie of a stolen election, as he took his first steps on a comeback trail with a demagogic appearance in North Carolina.

"I'm not the one trying to undermine American democracy. I'm the one that's trying to save it," Trump said, spinning a new and pernicious reality in which his millions of supporters can take refuge from the truth of the events of 2020.

Multiple courts, election officials in key states and official audits established that Trump lost fair and square to Biden last November, as the ex-President's spurious suits alleging fraud fell apart. But Republican state legislators have nevertheless acted on his narrative of lies to pass a raft of electoral laws making it harder for Democrats, and especially Black Americans, to vote and to make it easier for partisan local officials to influence the outcome of future elections.

Biden to counter autocratic impulses at home and abroad

The intensifying struggle over democracy coincided with several other developments that underscore the primacy of this nation defining political theme in 2021. Moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said that he would oppose a sweeping bill his party hoped to pass to counter the GOP moves. His decision, in a 50-50 Senate where the GOP can block Biden's agenda, makes it hard for his party to halt a drive many Democrats think is a bid to steal the 2024 election.

Biden meanwhile is preparing to depart for Europe on his first foreign trip since moving into the White House. He plans to rally Western democracies against the tide of autocracy powered by strongmen in China and Russia.

His summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin will have domestic as well as international significance given US accusations that Moscow twice interfered in US elections to help Trump, who is now trying to dismantle US democratic norms.

Back in the US, meanwhile, there are new revelations of anti-democratic behavior while Trump was in office. The New York Times reported over the weekend that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tried to force the Justice Department to investigate absurd voting conspiracy claims.

And CNN on Monday broadcast new tapes that depicted a phone call in which Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani sought to pressure Ukraine to announce a probe into conspiracy theories about Biden. In other words, an operative acting on behalf of the former President offered benefits for a foreign power to interfere in an American election. There are not many clearer abuses of power.

'We occupy different worlds'

The style in which Trump and Obama are prolonging their long-distance tussle over America's future encapsulated the vastly difference experience of their presidencies that played out over the last 12 years.

Obama, in a sit-down interview, was temperate and spoke in well-sculpted paragraphs. Trump delivered his new assault in a rambling 90-minute screed at a political event that previews a new round of summer swing state rallies.

Still, Obama has become far more outspoken about the toxicity that he sees as taking over the Republican Party than he was in while in power. The 44th President had originally planned to stay out of politics after his two terms in office ended, but he was so alarmed by Trump's behavior that he decided to speak his mind. No modern president has ever made such strident warnings that the core of American democracy is under threat, as he did for instance during the Democratic convention last year.

While Republicans argue that the former Illinois senator was hyper-political himself and did not live up to his own calls for unity, events have proven the 44th President's warnings as prescient. After all his successor denied his election loss, brought a mob to Washington that destroyed America's tradition of peaceful transfers of power and Republicans nationwide have tried to remove the guardrails that confirmed Biden's election as president.

"We occupy different worlds. And it becomes that much more difficult for us to hear each other, see each other," Obama said on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360."

He blamed the root causes of the country's deep divisions on economic and racial "stratification" and the siloing of the media that means that millions of Americans only hear news that suits their politics.

"We occupy different worlds. And it becomes that much more difficult for us to hear each other, see each other," Obama told Cooper.

It is clear that bitter experience and what would once have been seen as unthinkable political turmoil in modern America have scorched the worldview of the man who as a youthful Illinois Senate candidate wowed the nation with his career-making assurance that there is not a "liberal America and a conservative America" or a "Black America, a White America" but "there is the United States of America."

'It can happen here'

Trump has never subscribed to the ideal of unity Obama invoked at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston. His political method weaponizes division, makes a virtue of chaos and distills grievance into power.

"Bad, bad things are happening to us, perhaps like never before," the most recent ex-President said in North Carolina. He argued that radical leftists are destroying American freedom. "They want to silence you, they want to silence your voice," Trump told his supporters.

By unveiling a Senate race endorsement for North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd -- who voted not to certify Biden's election win -- Trump made clear the price for his support in a party he still dominates is full fealty to his election fraud lies -- and that endorsement only came after his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, decided against running. Trump last month ordered Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California to kill a bill setting up a bipartisan, independent commission to probe the Capitol riot.

His former national security adviser Michael Flynn recently agreed that the US needed a coup like Myanmar, an impoverished nation long suppressed by a dystopian military dictatorship where pro-democracy advocates are imprisoned, and peaceful protestors are shot and tortured. He later tried to deny he said what he said, even though it was on tape.

A rare Republican with the courage to stand up to Trump, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, was stripped of her third-ranking GOP leadership post in the House.

In an appearance on David Axelrod's "Axe Files" podcast, Cheney said on Saturday that Trump's incitement of the Capitol insurrection was the "most dangerous thing, the most egregious violation of an oath of office of any president in our history."

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the autocratic transformation of the Republican Party, which once styled itself as the guardian of global democracy, is that it profits from and advances a parallel attack by Washington's former Cold War foe Russia.

As well as the election interference to benefit Trump, US intelligence agencies blame Russia for a flurry of cyberattacks on US government facilities and companies. A fresh spate of ransomware attacks on US infrastructure is also believed to originate in Russia.

The degradation of US democratic standards and the corruption of the political system looks familiar to one of Obama's closest White House aides.

Ben Rhodes, a former deputy national security adviser, just published a new book "After the Fall" that examines the slide into autocracy in nations like Russia and Hungary. He noted that the latter's leader, Viktor Orban, had orchestrated a right-wing populist backlash to the financial crisis, packed the courts with conservative justices and redrawn legislative districts and laws to benefit his voters. Orban also enriched cronies and weaponized a propagandistic media machine while wrapping the entire push in a nationalist bow.

"I'm thinking this sounds like a familiar playbook, it's what I've lived at home," Rhodes told CNN's Bianna Golodryga on CNN International on Monday, referring to Trump's 2016 campaign and presidency.

"On January 6, we learned it can happen here too."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 602686

Reported Deaths: 7558
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1245301760
Ramsey52337889
Dakota46685465
Anoka42589456
Washington27344290
Stearns22519224
St. Louis18078310
Scott17518131
Wright16372146
Olmsted13370102
Sherburne1196594
Carver1063147
Clay825092
Rice8170109
Blue Earth761542
Crow Wing680092
Kandiyohi664485
Chisago616952
Otter Tail584682
Benton582198
Goodhue482873
Douglas474680
Mower470633
Winona460451
Itasca456861
Isanti438364
McLeod428261
Morrison423760
Nobles408849
Beltrami405460
Steele397016
Polk388571
Becker386155
Lyon363852
Carlton351856
Freeborn345931
Pine334723
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311054
Brown307740
Le Sueur296725
Todd285132
Cass284732
Meeker262542
Waseca237723
Martin234532
Roseau210720
Wabasha20773
Hubbard194941
Dodge18743
Renville182246
Redwood176238
Houston174016
Cottonwood167224
Wadena161122
Fillmore157210
Faribault153819
Pennington153820
Chippewa153738
Kanabec146428
Sibley146310
Aitkin137936
Watonwan13549
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116426
Yellow Medicine114720
Pope11296
Murray10709
Swift106718
Koochiching93017
Stevens92411
Clearwater88716
Marshall88317
Wilkin83112
Lake82520
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Unassigned49293
Kittson49022
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370025

Reported Deaths: 6011
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58100636
Linn21128338
Scott20270244
Black Hawk15976310
Woodbury15214229
Johnson1459085
Dubuque13474209
Dallas1126999
Pottawattamie11199173
Story1070048
Warren582090
Clinton560893
Cerro Gordo551090
Sioux516474
Webster513894
Muscatine4870105
Marshall486276
Des Moines466268
Wapello4329122
Buena Vista426140
Jasper420572
Plymouth402681
Lee380556
Marion365576
Jones300857
Henry294037
Bremer287360
Carroll286952
Boone268134
Crawford267540
Benton258255
Washington256351
Dickinson249344
Mahaska231951
Jackson225042
Clay216327
Kossuth216165
Tama211171
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197535
Page193922
Buchanan192333
Cedar191423
Hardin187244
Fayette186042
Wright185740
Hamilton181151
Harrison179973
Clayton170857
Butler165935
Madison164519
Mills162924
Floyd162542
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156735
Allamakee152451
Hancock149834
Iowa149724
Winnebago144231
Cass139254
Calhoun138913
Grundy136733
Emmet135640
Jefferson133335
Shelby131137
Sac130820
Union129535
Louisa129349
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin123222
Guthrie122832
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104822
Montgomery103638
Clarke100824
Keokuk96431
Monroe96029
Unassigned9570
Ida91435
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85125
Monona82831
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7578
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6139
Van Buren56418
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon52110
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
The summer-like weather continues for the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

kimt--Mon_Jun_07_05_58 - selection

Image

Rochester waives local liquor license fees again to help pandemic recovery

Image

Rochester City Council waives liquor license fees

Image

Vigil held in downtown Rochester for homicide victim

Image

Century tennis star leaving it all on the court

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/7/21)

Image

Zumbrota Mazeppa softball team tries to extend its season

Image

Debt relief for minority farmers

Image

Rochester Shootings lead to questions of community safety

Image

Dry Conditions create fire danger

Community Events