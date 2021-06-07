Clear

Obama's question for the media: How do we start telling a 'common story?'

Former President Barack Obama says Republicans have been "cowed into accepting" a series of positions that "would be unrecognizable and unacceptable even five years ago or a decade ago," telling CNN's Anderson Cooper he is worried about the state of democracy in the US.

Posted: Jun 7, 2021 11:20 PM
Updated: Jun 7, 2021 11:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

"All of us as citizens have to recognize that the path towards an undemocratic America is not gonna happen in just one bang," Barack Obama said in an arresting interview with Anderson Cooper on Monday night. It happens "in a series of steps," Obama said, citing the devolution of places like Hungary and Poland.

So how can it be avoided? That was one of the major themes of Cooper's hour-long interview. Obama cited "structural barriers to our democracy working better" like the filibuster and partisan gerrymandering. But he repeatedly brought up the media, as well. He raised this question: "How do we start once again being able to tell a common story about where this country goes?" Obama said elected officials, the media, and corporations all have an "important role" to play. And he brought up the "nationalization" problem, a term I'm hearing more and more often.

Obama wasn't talking about the state taking control of private industry. He was talking about what happens when Sinclair, for instance, lards its "local" newscasts with national political stories instead of the community news that binds viewers together.

"Part of it is the nationalization of media, the nationalization of politics," Obama said... "You know, you used to have a bunch of local newspapers, local TV stations. People weren't having these highly ideological debates, but they were kinda more focused on what's happening day to day."

This harkens back to a study I mentioned last week about a newspaper that started printing op-eds only about local issues. Political polarization "slowed significantly" in the community, compared with a nearby area that didn't change a thing.

Obama said "part of it is also the structure of our economy and our communities," with increased stratification and segregation. Combine that with "the siloing of the media," he said, "so you don't have just Walter Cronkite delivering the news, but you have 1,000 different venues -- all that has contributed to that sense that we don't have anything in common. And so, so much of our work is gonna have to involve not just policy. But it's also, how do we create institutions and occasions in which we can come together and have a conversation?"

"Shared stories"

This exchange between Cooper and Obama also stood out to me:

Cooper: "One of the things you write, 'We need to explain to each other who we are and where we are going.' I mean, as somebody who has dedicated myself to storytelling, that really resonates with me. But I wonder, we -- are we as a country still willing to listen to each other's stories?"

Obama: "Well, I think that this is the biggest challenge we have... We don't have the kinds of shared stories that we used to."

This exchange made think about a man who recognized me from TV and yelled epithets when I stopped at a suburban garden shop to pick up flowers for my daughter's birthday. Would he have listened to my story? If he'd known why I was there, would he have suspended his stream of bile? I don't know -- I had to leave the shop.

"The infrastructure for democracy"

The proliferation of partisan media outlets and the shredding of nonpartisan local news have a lot to do with this. "The nationalization of everything means that there is constant fuel for the grievance fire," The Dispatch's David French wrote last week, dubbing it the "nationalization of outrage." When you see Fox News fixate on some over-the-top policy at a random private school in New York, that's the nationalization problem in a nutshell. "We know more about the interior lives of other people than ever before, and we're very upset about it," Jane Coaston of the NYT commented.

Conversely, local news has been shredded, which frays the bonds between people in communities. On Sunday's "Reliable Sources," Steven Waldman made the case for including local news aid in the infrastructure bill. "It's the infrastructure for democracy," he said, "and it's crumbling also." Here's what he said.

The media's small-d democratic role

"America needs a huge coalition of small-d democrats — Democratic, Republican and independent — to come together to stop this anti-democratic drift," Perry Bacon Jr. writes in his latest for WaPo. He argues that "democracy erosion" is the most important story right now, so "we" -- meaning citizens -- "need the media to permanently adopt the avowed pro-democracy posture it took as President Donald Trump sought to overturn the 2020 election."

"That doesn't just mean covering the GOP's anti-democratic drift negatively, but also covering it constantly," Bacon Jr. writes. Plus, he says, news outlets need to center "more of their political coverage in the states," since that's where anti-democratic laws are being proposed and passed...

Something to ponder...

In the coming days, we're going to learn more about what led up to the January 6 attack at the Capitol. We're going to hear about security failures, communications failures, poor governmental planning, and more. Here's a factor that shouldn't be overlooked: Right-wing media. In my book "HOAX," which comes out in paperback on Tuesday, I ask: Could the insurrection have possibly happened without Rupert Murdoch's propaganda machine of a network? And I conclude that the answer is no, it could not have. Fox warped American politics for 20+ years and created the climate for a riot of lies.

This subject came up during Cooper's interview with Obama, too. Regarding the Big Lie, Obama said, "the base believed it. The base believed it because this had been told to them not just by the president but by the media that they watch. And nobody stood up and said 'Stop. This is enough. This is not true.'"

Obama then corrected himself and said a small number of GOP leaders did speak the truth, and were vilified for it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 602686

Reported Deaths: 7558
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1245301760
Ramsey52337889
Dakota46685465
Anoka42589456
Washington27344290
Stearns22519224
St. Louis18078310
Scott17518131
Wright16372146
Olmsted13370102
Sherburne1196594
Carver1063147
Clay825092
Rice8170109
Blue Earth761542
Crow Wing680092
Kandiyohi664485
Chisago616952
Otter Tail584682
Benton582198
Goodhue482873
Douglas474680
Mower470633
Winona460451
Itasca456861
Isanti438364
McLeod428261
Morrison423760
Nobles408849
Beltrami405460
Steele397016
Polk388571
Becker386155
Lyon363852
Carlton351856
Freeborn345931
Pine334723
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311054
Brown307740
Le Sueur296725
Todd285132
Cass284732
Meeker262542
Waseca237723
Martin234532
Roseau210720
Wabasha20773
Hubbard194941
Dodge18743
Renville182246
Redwood176238
Houston174016
Cottonwood167224
Wadena161122
Fillmore157210
Faribault153819
Pennington153820
Chippewa153738
Kanabec146428
Sibley146310
Aitkin137936
Watonwan13549
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116426
Yellow Medicine114720
Pope11296
Murray10709
Swift106718
Koochiching93017
Stevens92411
Clearwater88716
Marshall88317
Wilkin83112
Lake82520
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Unassigned49293
Kittson49022
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370025

Reported Deaths: 6011
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58100636
Linn21128338
Scott20270244
Black Hawk15976310
Woodbury15214229
Johnson1459085
Dubuque13474209
Dallas1126999
Pottawattamie11199173
Story1070048
Warren582090
Clinton560893
Cerro Gordo551090
Sioux516474
Webster513894
Muscatine4870105
Marshall486276
Des Moines466268
Wapello4329122
Buena Vista426140
Jasper420572
Plymouth402681
Lee380556
Marion365576
Jones300857
Henry294037
Bremer287360
Carroll286952
Boone268134
Crawford267540
Benton258255
Washington256351
Dickinson249344
Mahaska231951
Jackson225042
Clay216327
Kossuth216165
Tama211171
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197535
Page193922
Buchanan192333
Cedar191423
Hardin187244
Fayette186042
Wright185740
Hamilton181151
Harrison179973
Clayton170857
Butler165935
Madison164519
Mills162924
Floyd162542
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156735
Allamakee152451
Hancock149834
Iowa149724
Winnebago144231
Cass139254
Calhoun138913
Grundy136733
Emmet135640
Jefferson133335
Shelby131137
Sac130820
Union129535
Louisa129349
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin123222
Guthrie122832
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104822
Montgomery103638
Clarke100824
Keokuk96431
Monroe96029
Unassigned9570
Ida91435
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85125
Monona82831
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7578
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6139
Van Buren56418
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon52110
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
The summer-like weather continues for the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester waives local liquor license fees again to help pandemic recovery

Image

Rochester City Council waives liquor license fees

Image

Vigil held in downtown Rochester for homicide victim

Image

Century tennis star leaving it all on the court

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/7/21)

Image

Zumbrota Mazeppa softball team tries to extend its season

Image

Debt relief for minority farmers

Image

Rochester Shootings lead to questions of community safety

Image

Dry Conditions create fire danger

Image

Rochester Shootings lead to questions of community safety

Community Events