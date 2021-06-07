Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: Dice game preceded Rochester homicide; 2nd victim remains in critical condition Full Story

The political risks of Kamala Harris' mission on immigration

Vice President Kamala Harris was on her way to Guatemala when her plane returned to Joint Base Andrews due to a "technical issue," according to a spokesperson. CNN's Joe Johns has more.

Posted: Jun 7, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Jun 7, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

It's time for Kamala Harris to step out of Joe Biden's shadow.

Since becoming the first female Vice President in January, Harris has done what number twos are supposed to do: avoiding one-upping the commander-in-chief during his crucial first few months in office. But now, Harris is on a high profile and politically risky first foreign trip to Guatemala and Mexico, seeking to ease a tide of immigration at the US border.

She is tackling an issue critical to America's foreign and domestic policy, and one laced with traps for a politician expected to run for the presidency in years to come. Harris will focus on problems that spur the vulnerable to attempt undocumented migration, including the effects of climate change, crippled economies and crime, and is promising "frank and honest" conversations with the presidents of Mexico and Guatemala about corruption and violence.

Any missteps will be seized upon by Republicans who are targeting the VP relentlessly as part of a long-term strategy to weaken a potential future Democratic presidential nominee. Immigration is an issue ripe for demagoguery, as exemplified by ex-President Donald Trump. The Biden Administration offered the GOP an opening after it was caught flat-footed on a surge of child migrants earlier this year. Harris aides — trying to avoid a damaging political banana skin — have repeatedly stressed her mandate is international and does not encompass border issues.

For much of the last four months, Harris has been literally in Biden's wake — standing behind him in almost every formal public appearance as he sends a message of a unified team and enhances her status as his first lieutenant. The President has also given his unspoken successor another tough job, organizing the Democratic fight against a raft of Republican attempts to restrict voting in upcoming elections.

Neither the immigration nor the voting rights assignments offer much promise for success. But they are an opportunity for Harris to create her own White House legacy -- and will test her skills and qualifications for the one executive office higher than the one she already holds.

'They've always looked at us like their backyard. That's the mistake'

Ahead of Harris' visit, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Sunday praised her, telling CBS News, "She doesn't hold back, which is good." But he also emphasized that the US and Guatemala don't agree on all aspects of the immigration crisis, blaming increased border crossings in part on the new Biden administration's messaging. The White House "message changed to 'we are going to reunite families. And we are going to reunite children'," he said, and "the very next day, the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States."

Giammattei also suggested that the US needed to change its perspective on countries in Central America. "There is a mistake being made in the United States. They've always looked at us like their backyard. That's the mistake. We're the front yard. And if the front yard is bad, how will the house be? You don't take care of your front yard, how will your house be?"

'I'm not the one trying to undermine American democracy'

Donald Trump just spun his biggest lie yet.

"I'm not the one trying to undermine American democracy. I'm the one that's trying to save it," Trump said in a speech in North Carolina on Saturday. Classic Trump, creating a new and false reality in which his millions of supporters can live.

The former president has been whitewashing his own culpability in the deadly January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, and is also endorsing scores of efforts by Republican state legislators to erect an infrastructure that could be used to steal future elections. Now, with his endorsement of North Carolina Senate candidate Ted Budd at Saturday's event, Trump is making an embrace of his flagrant lies a ticket to entry for future Republican races.

It's not just on the election that Trump is moving to cover up the damage dealt by his presidency. As he plots a comeback, he is leading fellow Republicans and conservative talking heads in an assault on the nation's chief medical officer Anthony Fauci. Conspiracy theories are rife that Fauci covered up or was even involved in China's developing of the Covid-19 virus. US intelligence is looking at the origins of the virus. But the fact there's no evidence to prove wild claims about Fauci is immaterial; baseless speculation helps Trump deflect attention from his own pandemic denialism and the ensuing deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.

The idea that Trump is trying to save democracy is laughable. He shattered the barrier of independence between the Justice Department and the White House. He was impeached twice: once for trying to get Ukraine to interfere in an election and again for inciting a mob attack on Congress. He has convinced tens of millions of Americans that the 2020 election was a scam. And he ordered Republican leaders in Washington to scupper an independent probe into the January insurrection.

Far from saving US democracy, Trump is driving it closer to destruction.

'Our founders were wise to see the temptation of absolute power'

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday said he would vote against a sweeping voting rights bill and reiterated his opposition to gutting the filibuster, declaring in the strongest terms yet that he is not willing to change Senate rules to help his party push through much of President Joe Biden's agenda. Current filibuster rules allow Republicans to hold up many of the progressive bills the administration supports, including infrastructure spending, federal voting legislation and climate change legislation.

"I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act. Furthermore, I will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster," Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, wrote in an op-ed published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

"What I've seen during my time in Washington is that every party in power will always want to exercise absolute power, absolutely. Our founders were wise to see the temptation of absolute power and built in specific checks and balances to force compromise that serves to preserve our fragile democracy. The Senate, its processes and rules, have evolved over time to make absolute power difficult while still delivering solutions to the issues facing our country and I believe that's the Senate's best quality."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 602686

Reported Deaths: 7558
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1245301760
Ramsey52337889
Dakota46685465
Anoka42589456
Washington27344290
Stearns22519224
St. Louis18078310
Scott17518131
Wright16372146
Olmsted13370102
Sherburne1196594
Carver1063147
Clay825092
Rice8170109
Blue Earth761542
Crow Wing680092
Kandiyohi664485
Chisago616952
Otter Tail584682
Benton582198
Goodhue482873
Douglas474680
Mower470633
Winona460451
Itasca456861
Isanti438364
McLeod428261
Morrison423760
Nobles408849
Beltrami405460
Steele397016
Polk388571
Becker386155
Lyon363852
Carlton351856
Freeborn345931
Pine334723
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311054
Brown307740
Le Sueur296725
Todd285132
Cass284732
Meeker262542
Waseca237723
Martin234532
Roseau210720
Wabasha20773
Hubbard194941
Dodge18743
Renville182246
Redwood176238
Houston174016
Cottonwood167224
Wadena161122
Fillmore157210
Faribault153819
Pennington153820
Chippewa153738
Kanabec146428
Sibley146310
Aitkin137936
Watonwan13549
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116426
Yellow Medicine114720
Pope11296
Murray10709
Swift106718
Koochiching93017
Stevens92411
Clearwater88716
Marshall88317
Wilkin83112
Lake82520
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Unassigned49293
Kittson49022
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370025

Reported Deaths: 6011
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58100636
Linn21128338
Scott20270244
Black Hawk15976310
Woodbury15214229
Johnson1459085
Dubuque13474209
Dallas1126999
Pottawattamie11199173
Story1070048
Warren582090
Clinton560893
Cerro Gordo551090
Sioux516474
Webster513894
Muscatine4870105
Marshall486276
Des Moines466268
Wapello4329122
Buena Vista426140
Jasper420572
Plymouth402681
Lee380556
Marion365576
Jones300857
Henry294037
Bremer287360
Carroll286952
Boone268134
Crawford267540
Benton258255
Washington256351
Dickinson249344
Mahaska231951
Jackson225042
Clay216327
Kossuth216165
Tama211171
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197535
Page193922
Buchanan192333
Cedar191423
Hardin187244
Fayette186042
Wright185740
Hamilton181151
Harrison179973
Clayton170857
Butler165935
Madison164519
Mills162924
Floyd162542
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156735
Allamakee152451
Hancock149834
Iowa149724
Winnebago144231
Cass139254
Calhoun138913
Grundy136733
Emmet135640
Jefferson133335
Shelby131137
Sac130820
Union129535
Louisa129349
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin123222
Guthrie122832
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104822
Montgomery103638
Clarke100824
Keokuk96431
Monroe96029
Unassigned9570
Ida91435
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85125
Monona82831
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7578
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6139
Van Buren56418
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon52110
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
The summer-like weather continues for the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 5/7

Image

One Chatfield graduate keeps coming back to the game of basketball

Image

Pickleball is gaining popularity in the Med City

Image

Smoke at Globe Gazette

Image

Fatal Austin shooting

Image

Downtown Rochester fatal shooting

Image

Family looking for stolen dog

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/6/21)

Image

The Roosters celebrate 25 years

Image

Exercisabilities and Courage Kenny puts on wheelchair basketball camp

Community Events