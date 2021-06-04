Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

America is on a gun-buying spree. Here's what is driving the surge

Pandemic fears, social unrest and political polarization have contributed to Americans buying guns in record numbers. 4.7 million firearms were sold in March of 2021, the most in a month since the FBI started counting more than 20 years ago. CNN's Nick Watt reports.

Posted: Jun 4, 2021 6:00 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Rosalina Nieves and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Robin Armstrong said she's had a phobia of guns since her brother was fatally shot, but that hasn't stopped her from buying a Springfield XD nine-millimeter handgun.

"I'm practicing as much as I can, and I'm just trying not to be nervous around it," said Armstrong, who plans to buy two more firearms: an AR-15 rifle and a smaller handgun she can carry concealed.

Armstrong, who is Black and lives in the San Francisco Bay area, cited "things that were going on in the country" like social injustice and her safety as the reasons for her new found interest in guns.

She is just one of many Americans either buying a gun for the first time or adding to what they already own, leading to a surge in US gun sales that started last year and is continuing strong in 2021.

There is no government or national database of gun sales, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation keeps track of pre-sale background checks, an indicator that's been soaring to record highs.

In March, the FBI reported almost 4.7 million background checks -- the most of any month since the agency started keeping track more than 20 years ago, and a whopping 77% increase over March 2019.

It's first-time gun owners like Armstrong who are adding to the upswing in gun ownership.

More than 2 million of the March backgound checks were for new gun purchases, according to the National Shooting Sports Federation, the firearms industry trade group that compares FBI background check numbers with actual sales data to determine its sales figures.

About 40% of buyers in early 2020 were first-time buyers, according to the foundation.

In 2020, half of all gun buyers were women, researchers say. One-fifth were Hispanic, and one-fifth were Black, according to the Northeastern University & Harvard Injury Control Research Center.

It's women and people of color, like Armstrong, who are helping gun sales surge around the country.

Philip Smith founded the National African American Gun Association in 2015, thinking 300 members would be "maybe at the very top of my wish list."

But Smith said he had that many join in the first month, and the member ranks just kept swelling from there, with more joining last year than any before.

"2020 by far was the most growth we've ever seen," Smith said.

The pandemic is one reason for the surge, gun buyers and sellers said, as the uncertainty led to people hoarding not just toilet paper. Background checks in March 2020 -- when coronavirus lockdowns went into effect in some parts of the country -- were 41% higher than a year earlier, according to the FBI data.

"To me, the pandemic was the line in the sand for a lot of folks that were even anti gun, because the pandemic made you realize that you may not have food in your cabinet, there might be social unrest, there might be mob violence," Smith said.

But there have been many drivers behind the interest in guns beyond the pandemic, said Jack McDevitt, a criminology professor and the director of the Institute on Race and Justice at Northeastern University, from the unrest that followed George Floyd's death at the hands of police in May 2020, to the switch to a Democrat-led federal government, which historically has led people to fear that gun sales will be restricted.

"That generally is not the case, but that's what people see," McDevitt said of the switch to Democratic leadership, whether president, governor or mayor.

"We've also seen, in times of civil unrest, that we see people go out and say that they need to protect themselves," McDevitt said. "So they're going to buy guns to protect themselves."

An analysis of FBI background checks on gun buyers in 2020 shows that the biggest increases -- March, June, July and December -- overlapped with periods of political and social unrest.

One thing that's been different, according to McDevitt, is that historically people form a neighborhood group or crime watch, often together with their local police.

"Well, now people don't trust the police as much as they used to, and they feel they're more on their own," McDevitt said.

For Smith, the last year or so was a "perfect storm" that led to membership growth in the National African American Gun Association: In addition to the pandemic, "you had the political and social unrest, but also people are just scared, generally speaking," because of the "racial tone" in the country, the polarization and "some of the fringe groups that were on the fringe but that were now mainstream."

"Our community saw that and they're like, 'You know what, I'm a get a gun because I see these folks, and these folks truly do not like me,'" Smith said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 601881

Reported Deaths: 7530
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1243641756
Ramsey52256888
Dakota46627465
Anoka42529453
Washington27306290
Stearns22501224
St. Louis18051310
Scott17499130
Wright16356143
Olmsted13362102
Sherburne1193892
Carver1061446
Clay824692
Rice8162108
Blue Earth760842
Crow Wing678892
Kandiyohi663284
Chisago615152
Otter Tail583981
Benton581098
Goodhue482873
Douglas473980
Mower470433
Winona460151
Itasca455060
Isanti436364
McLeod428261
Morrison423060
Nobles408648
Beltrami405159
Steele396515
Polk388071
Becker385355
Lyon363552
Carlton351356
Freeborn345731
Pine334623
Nicollet330644
Mille Lacs310454
Brown307540
Le Sueur296525
Todd285132
Cass283732
Meeker261842
Waseca237623
Martin234232
Roseau210720
Wabasha20773
Hubbard194241
Dodge18713
Renville181945
Redwood175838
Houston173616
Cottonwood167023
Wadena160622
Fillmore157210
Pennington153919
Chippewa153738
Faribault153619
Kanabec146227
Sibley145910
Aitkin137136
Watonwan13539
Rock128719
Jackson122512
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114720
Pope11266
Murray10709
Swift106618
Stevens92411
Koochiching92316
Clearwater88616
Marshall88217
Wilkin83112
Lake82120
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Unassigned49593
Kittson48722
Red Lake4017
Traverse3745
Lake of the Woods3433
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369768

Reported Deaths: 6004
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58051636
Linn21087338
Scott20254244
Black Hawk15953310
Woodbury15206229
Johnson1458085
Dubuque13467209
Dallas1126099
Pottawattamie11191172
Story1069648
Warren581590
Clinton560393
Cerro Gordo550590
Sioux516474
Webster513994
Muscatine4865104
Marshall486176
Des Moines465768
Wapello4327122
Buena Vista426040
Jasper420472
Plymouth402480
Lee380056
Marion365476
Jones300857
Henry293937
Bremer287260
Carroll286752
Boone267934
Crawford267840
Benton258155
Washington255951
Dickinson249144
Mahaska231951
Jackson224742
Clay216227
Kossuth216065
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197535
Page193822
Buchanan192333
Cedar191423
Hardin187244
Fayette185742
Wright185740
Hamilton181051
Harrison179873
Clayton170557
Butler165935
Madison164319
Mills162824
Floyd162342
Cherokee159338
Lyon158741
Poweshiek156735
Allamakee152351
Hancock149834
Iowa149724
Winnebago144031
Cass139254
Calhoun138713
Grundy136633
Emmet135440
Jefferson133335
Shelby131137
Sac130819
Union129434
Louisa129349
Appanoose128949
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin123021
Guthrie122732
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104722
Montgomery103638
Clarke100824
Keokuk96331
Unassigned9610
Monroe95829
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85024
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7578
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6139
Van Buren56418
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon52010
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Mason City
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Summertime heat is on this weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Firefighters sworn in

Image

Boat prep for summer

Image

Cooling off at Foster Arend Beach

Image

Job Fair At The Apache Mall

Image

Beating The Heat This Weekend

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/4/21)

Image

Top Doc Talks Vaccinations

Image

Rochester Surpasses State's Vaccination Goal

Image

The COVID-19 vaccine is working at preventing transmission

Image

COVID-19 case numbers are low

Community Events