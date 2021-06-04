Clear

From a wheelchair, this woman found her passion for birding. Now she's making it accessible to all

Retired teacher Virginia Rose came up with a map to help the mobility-challenged get outside into nature after finding her own passion for birding.

Posted: Jun 4, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Jun 4, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Amy Chillag, CNN

Virginia Rose had just turned 14 when the Arabian horse she was riding took off under a guide fence wire.

"I fell off and broke my back, and I've been in a wheelchair ever since," Rose told CNN.

The accident didn't stop the enthusiastic teen from engaging in life. She had good friends and parents who didn't let her feel sorry for herself.

She went to college and became an English teacher. "It was never expected that I would not continue living fully."

Not until her forties did she realize something had been missing in her life.

Finding peace and herself in nature

Rose's younger sister was an avid birdwatcher and suggested the hobby to her retired big sister. So binoculars in hand, Virginia headed outside her Austin, Texas home. It changed her life.

"I'd never experienced that kind of happiness before. Birding has provided me a way to be outside."

She felt empowered using her manual wheelchair to explore parks she never knew about, getting exercise and peace of mind.

"I found my best self in nature."

Looking skyward and into the treetops, she began identifying birds and their intricate songs from guidebooks and online apps.

"I was so satisfied spending three and four hours birding every time I went out. It really forces you to be in the present," Rose said. "I feel like for years prior I was always looking elsewhere for that happiness in other people but not nature."

She got involved in her local Audubon Society in Travis County, Texas. She took birding classes, joined them on outings, discovering she was the only one in a wheelchair. She'd call the team leaders the night before outings to anticipate any terrain challenges. Rose thrived, becoming a master birder by completing a rigorous course in bird identification, ecology and conservation-- and leading outings herself.

An idea that soared - 'Birdability'

Rose began thinking about mobility-challenged people who weren't getting outside and into nature. About 30 million adults in the US -- that's one in seven -- have mobility challenges serious enough to impact major life activities.

"I wanted them to have the same joy and the same empowerment that I had."

But negotiating the outdoors can be challenging. Rose has 48 years of experience in a manual wheelchair and even she's had obstacles birding. "Sand is impossible. Gravel is impossible. We're talking about slopes and grades that a walking person may have no understanding of at all."

In 2015, she began to rate local trails for Travis Audubon. "I was able to identify about 30 accessible trails and if not the entire trails, then portions that we could do."

Rose presented her findings during a National Audubon Society convention. Some map designers in the audience approached her after her presentation.

Together they developed an interactive map where anyone can use a survey to rate their local trails, parks or birding patches. The survey gives nine access considerations, including handicapped parking and bathrooms, slopes, gates and ground cover.

Once a site is submitted, that site location is pinned to the map for all to see. The considerations have expanded to include sight and hearing-impaired concerns and even those Rose described as having "grumpy knees" who are looking for a "gentler birding experience."

She founded the nonprofit group "Birdability" with the mission, Rose said, "to help everybody who has access limitations be able to enjoy birding."

So far, the group has mapped out over 500 birding sites along with their accessibility scores, across the country and a few internationally.

Building a community of mobility-challenged birders

Anyone can join Birdability and even become what she calls "variability captains" to help those with access limitations. They hold meetings to stay on mission and have fun.

"We have almost 40 and the captains just go crazy talking to each other. These are people they've never otherwise seen. I feel like I've just become part of a new important community."

On a recent outing near Austin, Rose pointed at a flock of gulls that had filled the sky with their bleating. She cried out as she counted them "10, 20, 30, 40! Look they're swinging back around." Her joy was palpable.

"Every single time you go birding there is something you would never have thought you would see," said Rose. "I think it's really important to have a mystery to look forward to every day."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 601881

Reported Deaths: 7530
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1243641756
Ramsey52256888
Dakota46627465
Anoka42529453
Washington27306290
Stearns22501224
St. Louis18051310
Scott17499130
Wright16356143
Olmsted13362102
Sherburne1193892
Carver1061446
Clay824692
Rice8162108
Blue Earth760842
Crow Wing678892
Kandiyohi663284
Chisago615152
Otter Tail583981
Benton581098
Goodhue482873
Douglas473980
Mower470433
Winona460151
Itasca455060
Isanti436364
McLeod428261
Morrison423060
Nobles408648
Beltrami405159
Steele396515
Polk388071
Becker385355
Lyon363552
Carlton351356
Freeborn345731
Pine334623
Nicollet330644
Mille Lacs310454
Brown307540
Le Sueur296525
Todd285132
Cass283732
Meeker261842
Waseca237623
Martin234232
Roseau210720
Wabasha20773
Hubbard194241
Dodge18713
Renville181945
Redwood175838
Houston173616
Cottonwood167023
Wadena160622
Fillmore157210
Pennington153919
Chippewa153738
Faribault153619
Kanabec146227
Sibley145910
Aitkin137136
Watonwan13539
Rock128719
Jackson122512
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114720
Pope11266
Murray10709
Swift106618
Stevens92411
Koochiching92316
Clearwater88616
Marshall88217
Wilkin83112
Lake82120
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Unassigned49593
Kittson48722
Red Lake4017
Traverse3745
Lake of the Woods3433
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369768

Reported Deaths: 6004
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58051636
Linn21087338
Scott20254244
Black Hawk15953310
Woodbury15206229
Johnson1458085
Dubuque13467209
Dallas1126099
Pottawattamie11191172
Story1069648
Warren581590
Clinton560393
Cerro Gordo550590
Sioux516474
Webster513994
Muscatine4865104
Marshall486176
Des Moines465768
Wapello4327122
Buena Vista426040
Jasper420472
Plymouth402480
Lee380056
Marion365476
Jones300857
Henry293937
Bremer287260
Carroll286752
Boone267934
Crawford267840
Benton258155
Washington255951
Dickinson249144
Mahaska231951
Jackson224742
Clay216227
Kossuth216065
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197535
Page193822
Buchanan192333
Cedar191423
Hardin187244
Fayette185742
Wright185740
Hamilton181051
Harrison179873
Clayton170557
Butler165935
Madison164319
Mills162824
Floyd162342
Cherokee159338
Lyon158741
Poweshiek156735
Allamakee152351
Hancock149834
Iowa149724
Winnebago144031
Cass139254
Calhoun138713
Grundy136633
Emmet135440
Jefferson133335
Shelby131137
Sac130819
Union129434
Louisa129349
Appanoose128949
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin123021
Guthrie122732
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104722
Montgomery103638
Clarke100824
Keokuk96331
Unassigned9610
Monroe95829
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85024
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7578
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6139
Van Buren56418
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon52010
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Mason City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Heating up for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The COVID-19 vaccine is working at preventing transmission

Image

COVID-19 case numbers are low

Image

There's a high demand for swim lessons after a year off

Image

Sean's Weather 6/4

Image

RPS graduation plans

Image

Mayo Clinic launching mobile health clinic

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/3/21)

Image

New Mayo mobile clinic to begin serving southern Minnesota

Image

KIRILL FOR CALDER

Image

Scottish Highland Games in North Iowa

Community Events