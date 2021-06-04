Clear

States that fall well below vaccinating 70% of adults are 'sitting ducks' for an outbreak, expert warns

CNN senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen says it may be unlikely that President Biden meets his goal of having 70% of adults get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by July 4, as the pace of US vaccinations falls.

Posted: Jun 4, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Jun 4, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

The US is pushing to have 70% of adults get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by July 4, but an expert said that number is important to reach at the state level too -- and those states who are falling well below may be vulnerable to another outbreak.

"There are 12 states that are already at 70%. I worry about the ones that are way below that, and they are sitting ducks for the next outbreak of Covid-19 -- which shouldn't have to happen now," National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins told CNN's Chris Cuomo.

Sixty-three percent of adults have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to data published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But President Joe Biden's goal of 70% of adults having at least one vaccine dose has met a significant obstacle -- a dwindling number of people who want to get vaccinated.

The seven-day average of newly administered doses has fallen below 1 million per day for the first time since January, according to data from the CDC.

The director of the CDC said that there is no magic target for herd immunity, but that she thinks getting to 70% would go a long way toward protecting the community.

"We have pockets of this country that have lower rates of vaccination," Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "I worry that this virus is an opportunist and that where we have low rates of vaccination are where we may see it again. And so really the issue now is to make sure we get to those communities as well."

Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wyoming are among the states with the lowest vaccination rates.

And for those who feel they don't need the protection of the vaccine, Collins said to think of getting doses as a "donation" to those in communities who -- for reasons like chemotherapy and organ transplants -- aren't necessarily protected against Covid-19 by vaccinations.

Cash prizes and nightlife vaccinations to get through the 'slog-phase'

The big challenge for officials is reaching people who are not eager to get the vaccine.

"We're making a lot of progress, but frankly, we're entering kind of the slog-phase of the vaccination campaign, where the people who are most eager to have it and most able to get it, have gotten it," former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

"Now we need to continue to make it easier to get and to address people's concerns," he said, adding that the vaccine is "astonishingly effective and very, very safe."

In an effort to increase convenience for younger residents, New York City officials will park mobile vaccine buses outside popular nightlife destinations, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

In addition to access and education improvement, more companies and officials are offering incentives to sign up for inoculation.

Kroger Health announced Thursday that it is launching a $5 million #CommunityImmunity giveaway to motivate more people to get the vaccine.

Between June 3 and July 10, Kroger Health will give $1 million to a winner each week for five weeks as well as 50 "groceries for a year" prizes, a release from the company said.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the "Shots of a Lifetime" giveaway series to incentivize vaccinations in the state.

Awards will include cash prizes totaling $2 million, tuition and expense assistance for higher education, sports tickets and gear, gift cards, airline tickets as well as game systems and smart speakers, he said.

"We're making this investment today because we know every life in the state of Washington has value," said Inslee. "I'm excited to announce these strong incentives that will bring the potential to save thousands of lives."

Will young students return to school with masks?

Meanwhile, Walensky expressed a particular concern about vaccinating young people, citing a rise in the number of young people hospitalized this spring which should "force us to redouble our efforts."

"I want to highlight a specific population that we were hoping will join the tens of millions who have already been vaccinated -- and that is adolescents," Walensky said on Thursday. In May, the US Food and Drug Administration expanded its authorization of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to include the younger ages of 12 to 15.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN's New Day on Thursday that he is "cautiously optimistic" that children younger than 12 could get a Covid-19 vaccine by Thanksgiving.

"We are now doing studies that are ongoing as we're speaking, studies that are looking at what we call age de-escalation, children from 12 to 9 and then 9 to 6 and then 6 to 2 and then 6 months to 2 years," Fauci told CNN's John Berman.

While Thanksgiving may be a quick timeline in the development of vaccines, it poses a particular problem for students who may be in school months before they can be vaccinated.

That could mean children younger than 12 returning to school in the fall wearing masks, though Walensky said the policy is being revisited.

When asked if there might be a change to mask guidance in time for school in the fall, Walensky said, "I think we will. We are looking at the evidence now and we will be coming out with that guidance, soon to come."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 601881

Reported Deaths: 7530
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1243641756
Ramsey52256888
Dakota46627465
Anoka42529453
Washington27306290
Stearns22501224
St. Louis18051310
Scott17499130
Wright16356143
Olmsted13362102
Sherburne1193892
Carver1061446
Clay824692
Rice8162108
Blue Earth760842
Crow Wing678892
Kandiyohi663284
Chisago615152
Otter Tail583981
Benton581098
Goodhue482873
Douglas473980
Mower470433
Winona460151
Itasca455060
Isanti436364
McLeod428261
Morrison423060
Nobles408648
Beltrami405159
Steele396515
Polk388071
Becker385355
Lyon363552
Carlton351356
Freeborn345731
Pine334623
Nicollet330644
Mille Lacs310454
Brown307540
Le Sueur296525
Todd285132
Cass283732
Meeker261842
Waseca237623
Martin234232
Roseau210720
Wabasha20773
Hubbard194241
Dodge18713
Renville181945
Redwood175838
Houston173616
Cottonwood167023
Wadena160622
Fillmore157210
Pennington153919
Chippewa153738
Faribault153619
Kanabec146227
Sibley145910
Aitkin137136
Watonwan13539
Rock128719
Jackson122512
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114720
Pope11266
Murray10709
Swift106618
Stevens92411
Koochiching92316
Clearwater88616
Marshall88217
Wilkin83112
Lake82120
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Unassigned49593
Kittson48722
Red Lake4017
Traverse3745
Lake of the Woods3433
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369768

Reported Deaths: 6004
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58051636
Linn21087338
Scott20254244
Black Hawk15953310
Woodbury15206229
Johnson1458085
Dubuque13467209
Dallas1126099
Pottawattamie11191172
Story1069648
Warren581590
Clinton560393
Cerro Gordo550590
Sioux516474
Webster513994
Muscatine4865104
Marshall486176
Des Moines465768
Wapello4327122
Buena Vista426040
Jasper420472
Plymouth402480
Lee380056
Marion365476
Jones300857
Henry293937
Bremer287260
Carroll286752
Boone267934
Crawford267840
Benton258155
Washington255951
Dickinson249144
Mahaska231951
Jackson224742
Clay216227
Kossuth216065
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197535
Page193822
Buchanan192333
Cedar191423
Hardin187244
Fayette185742
Wright185740
Hamilton181051
Harrison179873
Clayton170557
Butler165935
Madison164319
Mills162824
Floyd162342
Cherokee159338
Lyon158741
Poweshiek156735
Allamakee152351
Hancock149834
Iowa149724
Winnebago144031
Cass139254
Calhoun138713
Grundy136633
Emmet135440
Jefferson133335
Shelby131137
Sac130819
Union129434
Louisa129349
Appanoose128949
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin123021
Guthrie122732
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104722
Montgomery103638
Clarke100824
Keokuk96331
Unassigned9610
Monroe95829
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85024
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7578
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6139
Van Buren56418
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon52010
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Mason City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Heating up for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The COVID-19 vaccine is working at preventing transmission

Image

COVID-19 case numbers are low

Image

There's a high demand for swim lessons after a year off

Image

Sean's Weather 6/4

Image

RPS graduation plans

Image

Mayo Clinic launching mobile health clinic

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/3/21)

Image

New Mayo mobile clinic to begin serving southern Minnesota

Image

KIRILL FOR CALDER

Image

Scottish Highland Games in North Iowa

Community Events