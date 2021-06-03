Clear

When the pandemic brought her business to a halt, this chef tackled food insecurity with farm-to-table meals

The pandemic put the brakes on her catering business and supper club. Through her nonprofit program, Kids with Coworkers, Chef Q kept a food insecure community fed.

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 7:20 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2021 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Laura Klairmont, CNN

Before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, Chef Q. Ibraheem ran an upscale catering business and underground supper club in Evanston, Illinois. She was able to charge $250 per person for ambitious, farm-to-table, multicourse meals served in an intimate setting. After years of working to launch her business, it was finally taking off.

But when Covid hit, everything came to a halt.

"I didn't know where my next penny was coming from," said Ibraheem, who had to close down her business. "I didn't know if I would be able to pay any bills."

Pre-pandemic, Ibraheem had volunteered for years with youth programs in the Chicago area, teaching young people facing food insecurity how to grow and prepare vegetables from local community gardens.

As schools shut down and many people in the community were laid off or furloughed from their jobs, she started receiving phone calls from families of children she taught.

"Parents were calling to see if we were doing our 'young chef' camps, and at first, I thought they were looking for activities for their kids. But I quickly realized they were looking for a meal," she said.

As a result of the pandemic, it is estimated that food insecurity has tripled among US households with children, according to the Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University. It is projected that 42 million Americans, including 1 in 6 children, may experience food insecurity this year, according to Feeding America.

"At first many people were too proud to say they needed help. They would say, 'Hey, I'm fine,' but you would hear the sound linger in their voice that said they were not fine," Ibraheem said. "I told them how I lost my business and I'm not fine. Once you talk to people and see them every week, they open up."

So, she started a free meal program that she called Kids with Coworkers -- referring to all the children who were then home with their parents. She began by cooking healthy meals and making daily deliveries to nine families in need.

"Initially things started very small, it was very simple," Ibraheem said. "But the need for food is so unbelievable. It just surpassed what we ever thought it would be. It's not a class or gender or race thing. We're in a pandemic. Everyone had lost some form of being able to take care of themselves."

Word of her efforts quickly spread, and donations started arriving, which enabled her to expand. Early on, she hired a furloughed school bus driver to help deliver the meals, and her team operates out of a donated commercial kitchen space.

Since March 2020, Ibraheem says she has provided more than 60,000 meals to more than 600 people.

"To see people, especially families and seniors not have food is not acceptable," she said. "I wanted to make sure that people were able to put food on the table."

CNN's Laura Klairmont spoke with Ibraheem about her efforts. Below is an edited version of their conversation

CNN: What types of situations are the people you are helping in?

Chef Q. Ibraheem: A lot of them are single parents, a lot are seniors. You have people that don't have sick days, people that work [minimum wage jobs] where once that last check comes, the last check comes.

When the pandemic hit, so many families were struggling with childcare, finances, and, of course, food insecurity was major. Families were struggling with putting food on the table. In the beginning, one of the first parents that I talked to literally said they only had a couple cans of soup in their house, and they had five children. And that struck my heart so heavy, because I come from a single-parent home.

I know so many of these families and the kids, and you don't want to see your neighbors hungry. So, it was really easy for me to say, "Let me cook."

CNN: What's unique about your approach to the food you're serving the families?

Ibraheem: Cooking is my ultimate expression of love. You want to make someone happy. I got into cooking because I was always around food. My dad had a halal poultry shop. (And) there was my mom. And my mom was, like, "Hey, we cannot (afford to) travel all the time, so we're actually going to travel through restaurants." So twice a month, every paycheck, we would go to a different kind of restaurant.

It was really important for me to make sure that the meals were healthy and nutritious, because you know that you need these people to eat healthy right now. These are home-cooked meals. Everything is made from scratch. We prep every single thing. It takes a lot of time. We always make sure that there is something fresh on the plate. We're very veggie-centric.

I wanted it to be the highest quality food I can get. So, we source a lot of food from the community gardens that we work with. I'm working with local farms and local producers, local artisans, to make sure that I could put the best food on the plates of our dinner guests.

We go really creative with the food. We try to do the most beautiful plating that we can do. We play with the textures. It's very important for us to expose our dinner guests to different cultures, different food, edible flowers, fresh sorrel, just so they understand, "Hey, there is so much out here."

CNN: What are your future plans?

Ibraheem: My dreams have changed. Of course, I'm going to do underground supper clubs. But long-term, I've realized the need for food and I've realized how big of a problem food insecurity is. So, I'm looking at taking all the components of what I do and hopefully opening up a community kitchen and take some of the youth that I actually train and hire them. And I'm just going full circle with sustainability and keep it in the community once again. I want to cook really good food. I want to take care of people. I also want to invest even more in the community.

There's been a problem with food insecurity in our country, but the pandemic has shined a light on this major issue. I witnessed that people are literally a paycheck away from not eating. That's heartbreaking. That's unbelievable, but it's so very real. And it's continuously happening. And it's important that we just face that issue and make sure that people eat. So many people go without and there are people that we still can't serve. Each day there were more people calling.

I'm inspired to keep going because the need has not stopped. It's a great feeling to know that I'm able to ease the burden, if just a little bit. I'm giving them a sense of understanding that we are in it together. A sense of knowing that people in your community do care.

Want to get involved? Check out the Kids with Coworkers website and see how to help.

To donate to Kids with Coworkers via GoFundMe, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 601645

Reported Deaths: 7520
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1243221752
Ramsey52233888
Dakota46604464
Anoka42506452
Washington27298289
Stearns22495224
St. Louis18047310
Scott17494130
Wright16346143
Olmsted13355102
Sherburne1193691
Carver1061146
Clay824192
Rice8155108
Blue Earth760642
Crow Wing678892
Kandiyohi662884
Chisago615152
Otter Tail583381
Benton580897
Goodhue482773
Douglas473880
Mower470133
Winona459950
Itasca454660
Isanti436064
McLeod428161
Morrison423060
Nobles408548
Beltrami404959
Steele396215
Polk388071
Becker385055
Lyon363552
Carlton350856
Freeborn345331
Pine334623
Nicollet330544
Mille Lacs310354
Brown307540
Le Sueur296425
Todd284932
Cass283432
Meeker261542
Waseca237623
Martin234132
Roseau210720
Wabasha20763
Hubbard194141
Dodge18703
Renville181945
Redwood175738
Houston173616
Cottonwood167023
Wadena160522
Fillmore157210
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153619
Kanabec146227
Sibley145910
Aitkin137036
Watonwan13529
Rock128719
Jackson122412
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114720
Pope11266
Murray10709
Swift106618
Stevens92411
Koochiching92216
Clearwater88616
Marshall88217
Wilkin83112
Lake81920
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Unassigned49993
Kittson48622
Red Lake4017
Traverse3745
Lake of the Woods3433
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369642

Reported Deaths: 6000
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58042636
Linn21080338
Scott20249244
Black Hawk15942310
Woodbury15207229
Johnson1457685
Dubuque13464209
Dallas1125199
Pottawattamie11186171
Story1069448
Warren581190
Clinton560093
Cerro Gordo550190
Sioux516174
Webster513894
Muscatine4864104
Marshall485976
Des Moines465567
Wapello4327122
Buena Vista425840
Jasper420472
Plymouth402480
Lee379656
Marion365176
Jones300857
Henry293837
Bremer287160
Carroll286752
Boone267834
Crawford267540
Benton257855
Washington256151
Dickinson249044
Mahaska231951
Jackson224742
Clay216127
Kossuth215965
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197135
Page193822
Buchanan192333
Cedar191323
Hardin187244
Wright185640
Fayette185542
Hamilton181051
Harrison179873
Clayton170657
Butler165835
Madison164219
Mills162823
Floyd162342
Cherokee159238
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156635
Allamakee152351
Hancock149834
Iowa149624
Winnebago143731
Cass139254
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet135440
Jefferson133335
Shelby131137
Sac130719
Louisa129249
Union129234
Appanoose128749
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Guthrie122732
Franklin122621
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104722
Montgomery103538
Clarke100624
Unassigned9670
Keokuk96231
Monroe95829
Ida91435
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis84924
Monona82931
Osceola78916
Greene78010
Lucas77923
Worth7568
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6129
Van Buren56218
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51710
Adams3444
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Heating up for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/3/21)

Image

New Mayo mobile clinic to begin serving southern Minnesota

Image

KIRILL FOR CALDER

Image

Scottish Highland Games in North Iowa

Image

Parenting Resource Center expanding

Image

Uptick in deer collisions

Image

Senator Grassley Visits Clear Lake

Image

Supporting Victims Of Racism Kit

Image

Olmsted County Fair board considers performance cancellation

Image

A break down of emergency use authorization and full approval

Community Events