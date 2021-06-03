Clear

George P. Bush is totally cool dissing his family in hopes of making Trump happy

CNN's Erin Burnett and Matthew Dowd, chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney campaign in 2004, discuss Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush's announcement that he is running for attorney general in Texas.

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

George P. Bush announced on Wednesday that he will run to be Texas' attorney general in 2022.

That's George P. Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, nephew of former President George W. Bush and grandson of former President George H.W. Bush.

That political lineage appears to be something that George P. is more than willing to throw over the side, however, like so many ambitious Republicans who beg and scrape to win the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

In the run-up to Wednesday's announcement, George P. tweeted a picture of himself on a cell phone with this caption: "Great to speak with President Trump to discuss the future of Texas and how we are keeping up the fight to put America first. I appreciate the words of encouragement and support."

And, as Scott Braddock, editor of the Quorum Report, noted on Twitter Thursday morning, George P. supporters were handing out koozies at his announcement that showed a drawing of him and Trump with a 2019 quote from the former President that reads: "This is the only Bush that likes me. This is the Bush that got it right. I like him." (George P. endorsed Trump in the 2020 race, calling him "the only thing standing between America and socialism.")

Which is something -- especially when you consider what Trump has said about George P. Bush's immediate family.

Just in case you forgot:

* "We need another Bush in office about as much as we need Obama to have a 3rd term," Trump tweeted back in 2013. "No more Bushes!"

* In July 2015, Trump retweeted a Twitter user who claimed that Jeb Bush "has to like the Mexican Illegals because of his wife." (Jeb's wife and George P.'s mother, Columba, came to the United States legally.)

* "The war in Iraq was a big, fat mistake," Trump said in a Republican primary debate in February 2016. "They lied. They said there were weapons of mass destruction. There were none." (Jeb Bush responded: "I am sick and tired of him going after my family.")

* In the summer of 2020, when George W. Bush called for a return to civility in American politics (and life), Trump shot back that the former president "was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history!"

And the Bushes haven't exactly been shy about voicing their views on Trump, either. "He doesn't give many answers to how he would solve problems," said the late Barbara Bush of Trump back in 2016. "He sort of makes faces and says insulting things." Neither Jeb nor George W. Bush voted for Trump in that election.

So, there's some baggage there. Like enough to go on vacation in Europe for a few months. (Side note: Are we doing vacation again?)

But George P. is apparently more than willing to look past Trump's past insults directed at both his parents as well as his grandfather and uncle solely because he believes that the only way to beat embattled Texas AG Ken Paxton in a Republican primary is to have Trump's blessing.

Which is unseemly, but not terribly original. Fellow Lone Star State Republican Ted Cruz has gone out of his way to court Trump -- including a recent trip to Mar-a-Lago -- in hopes that if the former President doesn't run in 2024, he might say nice things about his one-time rival. Cruz's obsequiousness is all the more stomach-turning when you recall that Trump, in the course of the 2016 campaign, not-so-subtly suggested that Cruz's wife was ugly and that his father had been involved in the assassination of JFK.

Early returns on George P.'s willingness to sell out his family to win over Trump are encouraging.

"I like them both very much," Trump said in a statement about Paxton and George P. in late May. "I'll be making my endorsement and recommendation to the great people of Texas in the not-so-distant future."

And if Trump does choose George P. over the scandal-tarred Paxton, the scion of the first family of Republican politics is very likely to be the next attorney general of Texas -- and on a fast-track to the governor's mansion.

But at what cost?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 601645

Reported Deaths: 7520
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1243221752
Ramsey52233888
Dakota46604464
Anoka42506452
Washington27298289
Stearns22495224
St. Louis18047310
Scott17494130
Wright16346143
Olmsted13355102
Sherburne1193691
Carver1061146
Clay824192
Rice8155108
Blue Earth760642
Crow Wing678892
Kandiyohi662884
Chisago615152
Otter Tail583381
Benton580897
Goodhue482773
Douglas473880
Mower470133
Winona459950
Itasca454660
Isanti436064
McLeod428161
Morrison423060
Nobles408548
Beltrami404959
Steele396215
Polk388071
Becker385055
Lyon363552
Carlton350856
Freeborn345331
Pine334623
Nicollet330544
Mille Lacs310354
Brown307540
Le Sueur296425
Todd284932
Cass283432
Meeker261542
Waseca237623
Martin234132
Roseau210720
Wabasha20763
Hubbard194141
Dodge18703
Renville181945
Redwood175738
Houston173616
Cottonwood167023
Wadena160522
Fillmore157210
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153619
Kanabec146227
Sibley145910
Aitkin137036
Watonwan13529
Rock128719
Jackson122412
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114720
Pope11266
Murray10709
Swift106618
Stevens92411
Koochiching92216
Clearwater88616
Marshall88217
Wilkin83112
Lake81920
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Unassigned49993
Kittson48622
Red Lake4017
Traverse3745
Lake of the Woods3433
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369642

Reported Deaths: 6000
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58042636
Linn21080338
Scott20249244
Black Hawk15942310
Woodbury15207229
Johnson1457685
Dubuque13464209
Dallas1125199
Pottawattamie11186171
Story1069448
Warren581190
Clinton560093
Cerro Gordo550190
Sioux516174
Webster513894
Muscatine4864104
Marshall485976
Des Moines465567
Wapello4327122
Buena Vista425840
Jasper420472
Plymouth402480
Lee379656
Marion365176
Jones300857
Henry293837
Bremer287160
Carroll286752
Boone267834
Crawford267540
Benton257855
Washington256151
Dickinson249044
Mahaska231951
Jackson224742
Clay216127
Kossuth215965
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197135
Page193822
Buchanan192333
Cedar191323
Hardin187244
Wright185640
Fayette185542
Hamilton181051
Harrison179873
Clayton170657
Butler165835
Madison164219
Mills162823
Floyd162342
Cherokee159238
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156635
Allamakee152351
Hancock149834
Iowa149624
Winnebago143731
Cass139254
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet135440
Jefferson133335
Shelby131137
Sac130719
Louisa129249
Union129234
Appanoose128749
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Guthrie122732
Franklin122621
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104722
Montgomery103538
Clarke100624
Unassigned9670
Keokuk96231
Monroe95829
Ida91435
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis84924
Monona82931
Osceola78916
Greene78010
Lucas77923
Worth7568
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6129
Van Buren56218
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51710
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
Heating up for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Olmsted County Fair board considers performance cancellation

Image

A break down of emergency use authorization and full approval

Image

Be cautious of your surroundings

Image

1 taken by ambulance after Rochester house fire

Image

Sean's Weather 6/3

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County Fair weighs canceling upcoming concert amid controversy

Image

Developing Rochester's urban forest master plan

Image

U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson stops in North Iowa

Image

Food Shelf Summer Outlook

Image

Local Park vandalism

Community Events