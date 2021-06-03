Clear

Dr. Anthony Fauci says publicly released email about lab leak is being misconstrued

Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses some of the published emails he sent and received near the start of the coronavirus pandemic, including an email from an executive at a company that funded research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Jun 3, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that an email he received last year from an executive at the US-based EcoHealth Alliance has been misconstrued and offered a hint of regret about a February 2020 email downplaying the need to wear a mask.

Earlier this week, news outlets including CNN, BuzzFeed News and The Washington Post obtained thousands of emails Fauci sent and received since the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases became a household name early last year.

In one email sent to Fauci last April, an executive at EcoHealth Alliance, the global nonprofit that helped fund some research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, thanked Fauci for publicly stating that scientific evidence supports a natural origin for the coronavirus and not a lab release. (The origins of the virus remain unclear.)

"There are some of your critics who say this shows you have too cozy of a relationship with the people behind the Wuhan lab research," CNN's John Berman said to Fauci on New Day. "What do you say to that?"

"That's nonsense," Fauci responded. "I don't even see how they get that from that email."

Fauci then emphasized that the email was sent to him, and he noted the origins of the coronavirus are still uncertain.

"I have always said, and will say today to you, John, that I still believe the most likely origin is from an animal species to a human, but I keep an absolutely open mind that if there may be other origins of that, there may be another reason, it could have been a lab leak," Fauci told Berman. "I believe if you look historically, what happens in the animal-human interface, that in fact the more likelihood is that you're dealing with a jump of species. But I keep an open mind all the time. And that's the reason why I have been public that we should continue to look for the origin.

"You can misconstrue it however you want -- that email was from a person to me saying 'thank you' for whatever it is he thought I said, and I said that I think the most likely origin is a jumping of species. I still do think it is, at the same time as I'm keeping an open mind that it might be a lab leak."

In another email sent to Fauci on April 16, NIH director Francis Collins wrote "conspiracy theory gains momentum," a dismissive reference to the lab-leak hypothesis. But much of the email is redacted, and Fauci said he did not remember its substance.

"They only took about 10,000 emails from me, of course I remember. I remember all 10,000 of them. Give me a break," he said. "I don't remember what's in that redacted, but the idea I think is quite farfetched that the Chinese deliberately engineered something so that they could kill themselves as well as other people. I think that's a bit far out, John."

Berman also brought up a February 5, 2020, email Fauci sent to Sylvia Burwell, former secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services, in which he did not recommend wearing a mask since she was traveling to a low-risk location. The email was sent at a time before coronavirus was declared a pandemic and before the CDC advised the public to wear masks for protection.

"A lot has transpired since then. If you had to go back and do it all over again, would you tell her something different? Do you regret that?" Berman asked Fauci.

"Let's get real here -- if you look at scientific information as it accumulates, what is going on in January and February, what you know as a fact, as data, guides what you tell people and your policies. If March, April, May occur, you accumulate a lot more information and you modify and adjust your opinion and your recommendation based on the current science and current data," Fauci told Berman.

"So of course, if we knew back then that a substantial amount of transmission was asymptomatic people. If we knew that the data show that masks outside of a hospital setting actually do work when we didn't know it then. If we realize all of those things back then, of course," he said. "You're asking a question, 'Would you do something different if you know what you know now?' Of course people would have done that. That's so obvious."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 601645

Reported Deaths: 7520
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1243221752
Ramsey52233888
Dakota46604464
Anoka42506452
Washington27298289
Stearns22495224
St. Louis18047310
Scott17494130
Wright16346143
Olmsted13355102
Sherburne1193691
Carver1061146
Clay824192
Rice8155108
Blue Earth760642
Crow Wing678892
Kandiyohi662884
Chisago615152
Otter Tail583381
Benton580897
Goodhue482773
Douglas473880
Mower470133
Winona459950
Itasca454660
Isanti436064
McLeod428161
Morrison423060
Nobles408548
Beltrami404959
Steele396215
Polk388071
Becker385055
Lyon363552
Carlton350856
Freeborn345331
Pine334623
Nicollet330544
Mille Lacs310354
Brown307540
Le Sueur296425
Todd284932
Cass283432
Meeker261542
Waseca237623
Martin234132
Roseau210720
Wabasha20763
Hubbard194141
Dodge18703
Renville181945
Redwood175738
Houston173616
Cottonwood167023
Wadena160522
Fillmore157210
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153619
Kanabec146227
Sibley145910
Aitkin137036
Watonwan13529
Rock128719
Jackson122412
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114720
Pope11266
Murray10709
Swift106618
Stevens92411
Koochiching92216
Clearwater88616
Marshall88217
Wilkin83112
Lake81920
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Unassigned49993
Kittson48622
Red Lake4017
Traverse3745
Lake of the Woods3433
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369642

Reported Deaths: 6000
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58042636
Linn21080338
Scott20249244
Black Hawk15942310
Woodbury15207229
Johnson1457685
Dubuque13464209
Dallas1125199
Pottawattamie11186171
Story1069448
Warren581190
Clinton560093
Cerro Gordo550190
Sioux516174
Webster513894
Muscatine4864104
Marshall485976
Des Moines465567
Wapello4327122
Buena Vista425840
Jasper420472
Plymouth402480
Lee379656
Marion365176
Jones300857
Henry293837
Bremer287160
Carroll286752
Boone267834
Crawford267540
Benton257855
Washington256151
Dickinson249044
Mahaska231951
Jackson224742
Clay216127
Kossuth215965
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197135
Page193822
Buchanan192333
Cedar191323
Hardin187244
Wright185640
Fayette185542
Hamilton181051
Harrison179873
Clayton170657
Butler165835
Madison164219
Mills162823
Floyd162342
Cherokee159238
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156635
Allamakee152351
Hancock149834
Iowa149624
Winnebago143731
Cass139254
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet135440
Jefferson133335
Shelby131137
Sac130719
Louisa129249
Union129234
Appanoose128749
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Guthrie122732
Franklin122621
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104722
Montgomery103538
Clarke100624
Unassigned9670
Keokuk96231
Monroe95829
Ida91435
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis84924
Monona82931
Osceola78916
Greene78010
Lucas77923
Worth7568
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6129
Van Buren56218
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51710
Adams3444
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Temperatures are heating up for the first weekend of June!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Olmsted County Fair board considers performance cancellation

Image

A break down of emergency use authorization and full approval

Image

Be cautious of your surroundings

Image

1 taken by ambulance after Rochester house fire

Image

Sean's Weather 6/3

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County Fair weighs canceling upcoming concert amid controversy

Image

Developing Rochester's urban forest master plan

Image

U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson stops in North Iowa

Image

Food Shelf Summer Outlook

Image

Local Park vandalism

Community Events