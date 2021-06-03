Clear

5 things to know for June 3: Coronavirus, cyberattacks, Israel, Capitol riots, Taliban

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reports on how Trump supporters are turning to a platform called "Telegram" to push Donald Trump's big lie.

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Jun 3, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Add another unexpected pandemic effect to the list: According to a new study, lockdowns led to reduced crime in several global cities.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

President Joe Biden has announced a "National Month of Action" as part of a plan to get 70% of the US adult population at least partially vaccinated by July 4. The White House initiative includes new outreach efforts to educate Americans about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, new steps to make it easier to get the shot, and new vaccine incentives, like the possibility of free beer (really!). Biden has also finalized a long-awaited plan to distribute about 80 million coronavirus vaccines worldwide and is expected to release more details today or Friday. So far, the US has contributed about $2 billion to the World Health Organization vaccination effort, COVAX, and pledged another $2 billion between now and the end of 2022.

2. Cyberattacks

JBS, the major meat supplier targeted by a cyberattack this week, is getting some of its North American and Australian plants up and running again. However, serious concerns remain about meat shortages and employee pay as well as the larger specter of similar attacks in the future. The White House says the ransomware attack likely originated from Russia, prompting Secretary of State Antony Blinken to say Russia has an obligation to curb hacking groups within the country. Biden will also discuss the attack with Russian President Vladimir Putin when the two meet later this month in Geneva. Yet another ransomware attack yesterday disrupted service for a Martha's Vineyard ferry in Cape Cod. The company says IT professionals are currently assessing the full impact of the attack.

3. Israel

A coalition of Israeli political parties have agreed to a deal to form a new government, paving the way for the exit of Israel's longest serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The coalition, which was fully organized just 38 minutes before a midnight deadline, marks a seismic event in recent Israeli political history. If the agreement holds, it would bring about the end of a long cycle of fruitless elections in the country, as well as the end of Netanyahu's 12 years in office. The coalition agreement must now pass a vote of confidence in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, before a new government and prime minister are sworn in. However, Netanyahu could still disrupt the process or convince some parties to defect from the bloc, since the only thing really holding them all together is the desire to oust Netanyahu and get a formal government on the books.

4. Capitol riots

Renewed conversations among QAnon believers and supporters of former President Donald Trump are stoking fears of another event similar to January's Capitol riots. The social messaging platform Telegram has emerged as a particular source of concern among law enforcement officials, who say large groups of conspiracy theorists are entertaining false beliefs that Trump will somehow be reinstated as President in the coming months. Rhetoric from the Trump camp has reinforced these beliefs. Over the weekend, Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser, appeared to endorse the idea of a Myanmar-style military coup in the US. A DC Metropolitan Police officer who was attacked during January's insurrection said comments like Flynn's could directly lead to more violence.

5. Taliban

The United Nations Security Council is sounding the alarm over the threat posed by an emboldened Taliban in Afghanistan. With the last remaining US troops due to leave the country in the coming months, the UN Monitoring Team has concluded the Taliban remains close to al Qaeda, and could return to power in Afghanistan by force. As part of last year's agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban, the militant Islamist organization promised to instruct its members "not to cooperate with groups or individuals threatening the security of the United States and its allies" in exchange for US troop withdrawal. That withdrawal is scheduled to be completed by September 11, but the UN Monitoring Team says there's no real indication the Taliban has kept its word.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire in 2022

41 seasons, five national championships, one huge college basketball legacy

Here's a preview of the new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park

Get a feel for the rides, vibes, food and merch before you decide if they're Fast Pass-worthy.

Two new NASA missions will uncover the secrets of Venus

What are you hiding on your sweltering, gassy surface, oh Bringer of Peace?

A four-day weekend, a pageant and a concert announced for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

Have you ever heard a fancier pair of words than "Platinum Jubilee?"

FDA says to avoid eating cicadas 'if you're allergic to seafood'

..................noted.

TODAY'S NUMBER

10,000

That's about how many volunteers have pulled out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in recent weeks, organizers said, fueling concerns Japan may not be ready to host the rescheduled Games as the country struggles to rein in a new wave of Covid-19 cases.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We will regroup, re-operate and fight them back. We believe completely that we will defeat the dictatorship and the revolution must win. We will fight patiently until we get our victory."

A member of the Chinland Defense Force, one of several local militia groups in Myanmar that are fighting the Myanmar military as the junta continues its violent suppression of citizens following February's coup.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Sunrise, Sunset

NASA captured a cool 10-year time lapse of the sun, and it only took 425 million high-resolution images to make! (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 601645

Reported Deaths: 7520
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1243221752
Ramsey52233888
Dakota46604464
Anoka42506452
Washington27298289
Stearns22495224
St. Louis18047310
Scott17494130
Wright16346143
Olmsted13355102
Sherburne1193691
Carver1061146
Clay824192
Rice8155108
Blue Earth760642
Crow Wing678892
Kandiyohi662884
Chisago615152
Otter Tail583381
Benton580897
Goodhue482773
Douglas473880
Mower470133
Winona459950
Itasca454660
Isanti436064
McLeod428161
Morrison423060
Nobles408548
Beltrami404959
Steele396215
Polk388071
Becker385055
Lyon363552
Carlton350856
Freeborn345331
Pine334623
Nicollet330544
Mille Lacs310354
Brown307540
Le Sueur296425
Todd284932
Cass283432
Meeker261542
Waseca237623
Martin234132
Roseau210720
Wabasha20763
Hubbard194141
Dodge18703
Renville181945
Redwood175738
Houston173616
Cottonwood167023
Wadena160522
Fillmore157210
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153619
Kanabec146227
Sibley145910
Aitkin137036
Watonwan13529
Rock128719
Jackson122412
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114720
Pope11266
Murray10709
Swift106618
Stevens92411
Koochiching92216
Clearwater88616
Marshall88217
Wilkin83112
Lake81920
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Unassigned49993
Kittson48622
Red Lake4017
Traverse3745
Lake of the Woods3433
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369642

Reported Deaths: 6000
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58042636
Linn21080338
Scott20249244
Black Hawk15942310
Woodbury15207229
Johnson1457685
Dubuque13464209
Dallas1125199
Pottawattamie11186171
Story1069448
Warren581190
Clinton560093
Cerro Gordo550190
Sioux516174
Webster513894
Muscatine4864104
Marshall485976
Des Moines465567
Wapello4327122
Buena Vista425840
Jasper420472
Plymouth402480
Lee379656
Marion365176
Jones300857
Henry293837
Bremer287160
Carroll286752
Boone267834
Crawford267540
Benton257855
Washington256151
Dickinson249044
Mahaska231951
Jackson224742
Clay216127
Kossuth215965
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197135
Page193822
Buchanan192333
Cedar191323
Hardin187244
Wright185640
Fayette185542
Hamilton181051
Harrison179873
Clayton170657
Butler165835
Madison164219
Mills162823
Floyd162342
Cherokee159238
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156635
Allamakee152351
Hancock149834
Iowa149624
Winnebago143731
Cass139254
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet135440
Jefferson133335
Shelby131137
Sac130719
Louisa129249
Union129234
Appanoose128749
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Guthrie122732
Franklin122621
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104722
Montgomery103538
Clarke100624
Unassigned9670
Keokuk96231
Monroe95829
Ida91435
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis84924
Monona82931
Osceola78916
Greene78010
Lucas77923
Worth7568
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6129
Van Buren56218
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51710
Adams3444
Rochester
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Temperatures are heating up for the first weekend of June!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

1 taken by ambulance after Rochester house fire

Image

Sean's Weather 6/3

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County Fair weighs canceling upcoming concert amid controversy

Image

Developing Rochester's urban forest master plan

Image

U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson stops in North Iowa

Image

Food Shelf Summer Outlook

Image

Local Park vandalism

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/2/21)

Image

To-go alcohol sales Executive Order expiring

Image

RST Bounces Back From The Pandemic

Community Events