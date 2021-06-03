Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Get a shot and have a beer': Biden's new glass-half-full strategy woos vaccine skeptics

President Joe Biden announced a "National Month of Action" and outlined steps to get 70% of US adults at least one Covid-19 shot by July 4. The plan includes a new partnership with Anheuser-Busch, producer of Budweiser, to offer free alcohol if the vaccination goal is met.

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 4:30 AM
Updated: Jun 3, 2021 4:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

This Bud's for you, and anyone else ready to roll up their sleeve to put the pandemic behind them.

The White House's new partnership with Anheuser-Busch offering free beers if the country reaches its goal of getting 70% of adults at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot by July 4 -- almost Prohibition in reverse -- is more than a gimmick.

It's a headline that heralds a widening, more micro-targeted approach to getting skeptical Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 and a shift from an approach that saw mass vaccination sites in stadiums earlier this year. It's also a sign of growing concern about slowing inoculation rates, fears that millions of unprotected Americans could be vulnerable to new viral spikes in the fall and a desire to preserve the miracle wrought by vaccines.

After several days in which Dr. Anthony Fauci's just-released emails painted a picture of foreboding at the beginning of the crisis last year, President Joe Biden conjured up the prospect of a Covid-free future at the White House.

"Get a shot and have a beer. Free beer for everyone 21 years or over to celebrate the independence from the virus," he said.

There's more than free booze on offer from the teetotaler Biden and his web of private-sector partnerships announced on Wednesday to convince skeptics to get vaccinated. Go for a trim in a Black-owned barbershop -- traditional community hubs -- and a Covid-19 vaccine comes at no extra cost. Parents who get the shots can get free child care while they're inoculated. Cities will compete to grow vaccination rates. Employers can cash in tax credits if they let workers feeling side effects from the vaccine take time off.

And Vice President Kamala Harris is adding to her growing portfolio of intractable issues, which includes voting rights and stemming the stream of humanity approaching the US southern border, by launching a national vaccine tour.

The raft of incentives builds on the success of states like Ohio that saw vaccine rates improve when they adopted strategies like million-dollar lotteries for those that had their injections.

Vaccine campaign reaches 'tougher' phase

Officials always knew that the country would reach a point where the supply of once-scarce shots would outstrip the demand. The fact that so many people are now at least partially protected, and the virus has by consequence ebbed, may mean that latecomers see less need to get inoculated.

"Because we have had so much success early on, we are now getting to the part of the campaign which is tougher," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" on Wednesday.

The new White House vaccine push reflected important public health, economic and political considerations. The fear of new human misery later in the year, after nearly 600,000 US deaths from Covid-19, is a powerful motivating factor. The return of the virus with a vengeance in some regions could also hamper the economic rebound, which has been halting in places amid complications in getting millions of Americans back to work. Making good on new government predictions of 5% economic growth this year is vital to Biden in a political sense, as well. The President has made ending the pandemic the core project of his administration and hopes to ride into midterm elections next year by telling Americans that he has delivered.

But the seven-day average of new vaccines administered tumbled from more than 3 million per day in early April to just over 1 million per day before the Memorial Day weekend, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Some 136 million Americans are fully vaccinated. But the percentage of US adults who have had at least one dose is at 62.8%, meaning that Biden's target of 70% before Independence Day could represent a challenge.

The President promised Americans a golden summer on Wednesday as the country reopens at a rapid pace and the economic recovery accelerates. But he leavened his cheerleading with a stark warning of a possible grim winter -- unless more citizens overcome their unwillingness to get vaccines.

"America is headed into the summer dramatically different from last year's summer: A summer of freedom, a summer of joy, a summer of get-togethers and celebrations. An all-American summer that this country deserves," he said.

But the President added: "What happens after the summer? ... For all the progress we're making as a country, if you are unvaccinated, you are still at risk of getting seriously ill or dying or spreading disease to others, especially when Americans spend more time indoors again closely gathered in the fall, and as we face the potential threat of a new, more dangerous variants."

Biden nods toward Trump's role in vaccine development

The President's warning raises a prospect that has been troubling health professionals: that there could be hot spots of infection in the winter, especially in areas of the country where vaccine take-up has been low.

In some scenarios, this could mean America's deep divides being sketched in a pattern of higher Covid-19 infections. Data shows a tendency for residents of more politically conservative states and counties to be more skeptical of vaccines, often in a way that mirrors the laxer adherence to coronavirus mitigation measures.

Former President Donald Trump won all but seven of the 50 counties with the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated adults in the country in the last election, according to a CNN Politics analysis of May 20 data from the CDC. The analysis does not include data from nine states (Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, New Mexico, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia) where less than 85% of the vaccination records had valid information about a person's county of residence or the CDC otherwise had incomplete data.

With that in mind, it was notable that Biden argued that getting a shot was not a partisan act.

"The science was done under Democratic and Republican administrations. Matter of fact, the first vaccines were authorized under a Republican President and widely developed by a Democratic President," he said.

Still, it remains unclear how effective Biden can be in addressing grassroots Trump supporters, many of whom do not believe he is a legitimate President thanks to his predecessor's campaign of lies about a stolen election. That's one reasons why the prospect of using Trump as a messenger keeps bubbling up. The former President, however, doesn't seem to have much interest in public service announcements, other than claiming the vaccines as a personal achievement that saved the country. In fact, he took his own shot behind closed doors before leaving the White House.

There are multiple reasons beyond politics, for example, why people may choose not to get a vaccine. There is mistrust of government scientists and experts in some communities. Some African Americans are suspicious of mass vaccination campaigns for historical reasons. Some rural areas that have not seen heavy concentrations of the virus and where people live further apart than in cities may see vaccines as less of a priority. Young people, who are less likely to get seriously ill or die but who can still have long-lasting effects from Covid-19, are a particular concern for health officials.

Despite public information campaigns, confusion remains among some Americans over whether they are eligible to get the shots. Relentless misinformation and politicization by some conservative media outlets hardly help in this regard.

Dr. Seema Yasmin, a former CDC disease detective, said on CNN's "Inside Politics" on Wednesday that the month of action on vaccines was important because it was targeting different communities in different ways.

"One of the things that annoys me about public health is when we have a one-size-fits-all message for everyone: 'Just go get vaccinated, it's safe,' " Yasmin said.

"In reality, you speak to six people on the fence about vaccines ... you can hear six very different reasons -- historical, geographical, cultural, faith-based reasons -- as to why they may not be very confident about getting vaccinated."

That is why government officials are now stressing almost a one-by-one approach to getting sufficient Americans vaccinated in order to beat back the virus.

"This is not just about what government can do. It's about what each of us can do. It's about you making the decision to get vaccinated and about you talking to your family and friends," Murthy told Tapper.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 601517

Reported Deaths: 7520
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1242831752
Ramsey52219888
Dakota46591464
Anoka42496452
Washington27289289
Stearns22493224
St. Louis18043310
Scott17491130
Wright16345143
Olmsted13350102
Sherburne1193291
Carver1060746
Clay824192
Rice8152108
Blue Earth760642
Crow Wing678792
Kandiyohi662884
Chisago615052
Otter Tail583281
Benton580897
Goodhue482673
Douglas473880
Mower470133
Winona459850
Itasca454560
Isanti436064
McLeod428161
Morrison423060
Nobles408548
Beltrami404959
Steele396115
Polk388071
Becker385055
Lyon363552
Carlton350756
Freeborn345331
Pine334423
Nicollet330444
Mille Lacs310354
Brown307640
Le Sueur296325
Todd284832
Cass283332
Meeker261542
Waseca237623
Martin234032
Roseau210720
Wabasha20763
Hubbard194041
Dodge18693
Renville181945
Redwood175738
Houston173616
Cottonwood167023
Wadena160522
Fillmore157210
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153619
Kanabec146227
Sibley145910
Aitkin137036
Watonwan13529
Rock128719
Jackson122412
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11266
Murray10709
Swift106618
Stevens92411
Koochiching92216
Clearwater88616
Marshall88217
Wilkin83112
Lake81920
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5479
Unassigned50093
Kittson48622
Red Lake4017
Traverse3745
Lake of the Woods3433
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369480

Reported Deaths: 5996
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58019636
Linn21057338
Scott20244244
Black Hawk15927310
Woodbury15202229
Johnson1457085
Dubuque13450209
Dallas1124999
Pottawattamie11177171
Story1068948
Warren581190
Clinton560093
Cerro Gordo550190
Sioux516174
Webster513794
Muscatine4862104
Marshall486076
Des Moines464667
Wapello4327122
Buena Vista425640
Jasper420472
Plymouth402380
Lee379455
Marion364976
Jones300857
Henry293837
Bremer286960
Carroll286752
Boone267834
Crawford267840
Benton257855
Washington255851
Dickinson249044
Mahaska231951
Jackson224542
Clay216127
Kossuth216065
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197235
Page193522
Buchanan192333
Cedar191323
Hardin186844
Wright185638
Fayette185442
Hamilton180950
Harrison179773
Clayton170557
Butler165835
Madison164019
Mills162823
Floyd162342
Cherokee159138
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156635
Allamakee152251
Iowa149724
Hancock149634
Winnebago143631
Cass138954
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet135240
Jefferson133335
Shelby131137
Sac130819
Louisa129249
Union129234
Appanoose128649
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin122521
Guthrie122432
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104722
Montgomery103538
Clarke100524
Keokuk96331
Unassigned9630
Monroe95829
Ida91335
Adair87232
Pocahontas85822
Davis84924
Monona82831
Osceola78916
Greene78010
Lucas77923
Worth7568
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6119
Van Buren56218
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51610
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Temperatures are heating up for the first weekend of June!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 6/3

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County Fair weighs canceling upcoming concert amid controversy

Image

Developing Rochester's urban forest master plan

Image

U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson stops in North Iowa

Image

Food Shelf Summer Outlook

Image

Local Park vandalism

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/2/21)

Image

To-go alcohol sales Executive Order expiring

Image

RST Bounces Back From The Pandemic

Image

Rochester Celebrates Pride Month

Community Events