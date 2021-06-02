Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Americans are celebrating steps toward normalcy. But the real test of Covid-19 progress is 2 weeks away, expert says

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta breaks down the technology that allowed for rapid development of safe and effective mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could lead to breakthroughs for other diseases.

Posted: Jun 2, 2021 9:51 PM
Updated: Jun 2, 2021 9:51 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

While Memorial Day was a milestone for a return to a sense of normalcy from the Covid-19 pandemic, it could take another two weeks to determine where the US really stands, an expert said.

"In some ways, this was the first big stress test," CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said. "We have restrictions lifted en masse, people going about their normal lives. We know that in the past, after major holidays and an increase in travel, that we then had a substantial uptick in the rate of infections."

The US has had a lot to celebrate when it comes to recovery from the pandemic: More than half of the US has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 12 states have reached President Joe Biden's goal of having 70% of Americans getting at least one dose by July 4.

While the rate of vaccinations has slowed from a peak of 3.3 million doses to a seven-day average of about 1.1 million doses a day over the past week, an average of more than 615,000 people became fully vaccinated per day and an average of almost 523,000 additional people got a first shot each day, according to data published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, more than 136 million people -- about 41% of the US population -- are fully vaccinated, and about 51% have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to CDC data.

And along with increased vaccinations has come a decrease in cases.

For the first time since March 2020, the US recorded a seven-day average of fewer than 20,000 new daily cases Tuesday. Less than 5% of the population lives in a county considered to have high Covid-19 transmission, according to CDC data.

But Wen cautioned the US will have to wait to see if the protection of a country still not fully vaccinated can overpower the risk of forgoing masks and engaging in public settings.

Even if cases plateau or taper off from their current falling rate, Wen said she worries some communities will remain vulnerable.

"You have parts of the country with very low vaccination rates," she said. "I really worry about the unvaccinated people in those areas spreading coronavirus to one another."

Incentives and precaution loosening in the coming weeks

As the country waits to see how a weekend of celebration affects new case rates, some leaders are focusing on offering vaccine incentives while others continue to drop pandemic precautions.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced a vaccination incentive lottery with prizes that include $1 million, two full four-year scholarships to eligible students and 25 weekend getaways.

"On Father's Day, we are going to make one of you a millionaire," Justice said.

Meanwhile, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed an order rescinding a number of Covid-19-related health orders, including lifting a statewide mask mandate and opening up access to jail and detention facilities.

In Kentucky, senior centers will be allowed to reopen at full capacity starting June 11, Gov. Andy Beshear said. "The reason that we can do that are vaccines. These things are miracles," he said in a statement.

Dropping precautions could mean more cases

But as important as vaccinations are, they might not be enough to safely drop precautions just yet, researchers reported Tuesday.

Even with the majority of the population vaccinated, the removal of precautions could lead to an increase in virus spread, they reported in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.

Mehul Patel, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues used a mathematical model to simulate a coronavirus spread within the population of North Carolina.

They found that infections, hospitalizations and deaths would continue to rise if pandemic precautions such as quarantine, school closures, social distancing and mask-wearing were lifted while vaccines were being rolled out.

"Our study suggests that, for a population of 10.5 million, approximately 1.8 million infections and 8,000 deaths could be prevented during 11 months with more efficacious COVID-19 vaccines, higher vaccination coverage, and maintaining NPIs (non-pharmaceutical interventions), such as distancing and use of face masks," they wrote.

Patel and colleagues said their findings suggest it will take a coordinated effort of maximizing vaccine coverage and practicing pandemic precautions "to reduce COVID-19 burden to a level that could safely allow a resumption of many economic, educational, and social activities."

Cases also decline in children

Fortunately, cases also appear to be declining in children.

The US reported the lowest number of new weekly Covid-19 cases among children since early October, with roughly 34,500 new child cases reported last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics said in a Tuesday report.

As of May 27, nearly 4 million children had tested positive since the pandemic's start.

Children made up between 6% and 19.6% of those who were tested for Covid-19, according to the states that reported numbers, and between 5.2%-34.6% of children tested were positive for the virus, depending on the state.

"At this time, it still appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children," the report said. "However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 601517

Reported Deaths: 7520
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1242831752
Ramsey52219888
Dakota46591464
Anoka42496452
Washington27289289
Stearns22493224
St. Louis18043310
Scott17491130
Wright16345143
Olmsted13350102
Sherburne1193291
Carver1060746
Clay824192
Rice8152108
Blue Earth760642
Crow Wing678792
Kandiyohi662884
Chisago615052
Otter Tail583281
Benton580897
Goodhue482673
Douglas473880
Mower470133
Winona459850
Itasca454560
Isanti436064
McLeod428161
Morrison423060
Nobles408548
Beltrami404959
Steele396115
Polk388071
Becker385055
Lyon363552
Carlton350756
Freeborn345331
Pine334423
Nicollet330444
Mille Lacs310354
Brown307640
Le Sueur296325
Todd284832
Cass283332
Meeker261542
Waseca237623
Martin234032
Roseau210720
Wabasha20763
Hubbard194041
Dodge18693
Renville181945
Redwood175738
Houston173616
Cottonwood167023
Wadena160522
Fillmore157210
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153619
Kanabec146227
Sibley145910
Aitkin137036
Watonwan13529
Rock128719
Jackson122412
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11266
Murray10709
Swift106618
Stevens92411
Koochiching92216
Clearwater88616
Marshall88217
Wilkin83112
Lake81920
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5479
Unassigned50093
Kittson48622
Red Lake4017
Traverse3745
Lake of the Woods3433
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369480

Reported Deaths: 5996
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58019636
Linn21057338
Scott20244244
Black Hawk15927310
Woodbury15202229
Johnson1457085
Dubuque13450209
Dallas1124999
Pottawattamie11177171
Story1068948
Warren581190
Clinton560093
Cerro Gordo550190
Sioux516174
Webster513794
Muscatine4862104
Marshall486076
Des Moines464667
Wapello4327122
Buena Vista425640
Jasper420472
Plymouth402380
Lee379455
Marion364976
Jones300857
Henry293837
Bremer286960
Carroll286752
Boone267834
Crawford267840
Benton257855
Washington255851
Dickinson249044
Mahaska231951
Jackson224542
Clay216127
Kossuth216065
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197235
Page193522
Buchanan192333
Cedar191323
Hardin186844
Wright185638
Fayette185442
Hamilton180950
Harrison179773
Clayton170557
Butler165835
Madison164019
Mills162823
Floyd162342
Cherokee159138
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156635
Allamakee152251
Iowa149724
Hancock149634
Winnebago143631
Cass138954
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet135240
Jefferson133335
Shelby131137
Sac130819
Louisa129249
Union129234
Appanoose128649
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin122521
Guthrie122432
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104722
Montgomery103538
Clarke100524
Keokuk96331
Unassigned9630
Monroe95829
Ida91335
Adair87232
Pocahontas85822
Davis84924
Monona82831
Osceola78916
Greene78010
Lucas77923
Worth7568
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6119
Van Buren56218
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51610
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Temperatures are heating up for the first weekend of June!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson stops in North Iowa

Image

Food Shelf Summer Outlook

Image

Local Park vandalism

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/2/21)

Image

To-go alcohol sales Executive Order expiring

Image

RST Bounces Back From The Pandemic

Image

Rochester Celebrates Pride Month

Image

Power Of Produce Returns To Farmers Market

Image

Building In Rural Mower Co. Destroyed By Early-Morning Fire

Image

RST Recovers From Pandemic

Community Events