Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

San Jose shooting: Body-camera footage shows tense moments as officers approach gunman

New body camera footage from the mass shooting at a San Jose light rail yard shows the moment five officers and sheriff's deputies first encountered the gunman, who killed nine people then killed himself at the VTA.

Posted: Jun 2, 2021 10:01 PM
Updated: Jun 2, 2021 10:01 PM
Posted By: By Jason Hanna and Alexandra Meeks, CNN

Body-camera footage shows officers tensely closing in on the San Jose workplace shooter and apparently hearing his final gunshots -- including two self-inflicted shots that authorities say ended his life.

"Hey! ... I've got somebody down in front of me," a law enforcement officer says in the video, peering through a door pane into the next room shortly after hearing the final shots May 26 at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority building in San Jose.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released the video, which shows deputies and police officers hunting for Samuel James Cassidy, who authorities say killed nine of his VTA co-workers in two buildings at a light rail yard before killing himself.

The video shows deputies and officers -- while searching a room -- hearing three shots in roughly 11 seconds, and, seconds afterward, barging past double doors to find what authorities said is Cassidy's body slumped in a chair with a gun in hand.

"Yeah, he's in here," an officer says as they approach the body, guns drawn.

"Oh, the gun. I see the gun in his hand, right there," another says.

Sheriff Laurie Smith said she believes the first of the three shots shattered a window leading to a separate room -- it's not clear what else that shot hit.

"The next two shots -- he shot himself once under the chin. It wasn't fatal, and then (he fired) in the side of the head," Smith said at a news conference Tuesday.

The officers encounter Cassidy's body at roughly 6:44 a.m., according to the time recorded on the video -- roughly 10 minutes after police say 911 calls came in about the killings.

Smith has said she believes the speed of the officers' response prevented Cassidy from killing more people.

Cassidy's manner of death was suicide, and the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the head, the coroner's office said in a prepared statement Tuesday.

"Although rare, this can occur in suicides in which the first shot to the head was not immediately fatal," the statement of the coroner's office reads.

The nine people Cassidy killed, authorities say, were: Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Adrian Balleza, 29; Alex Ward Fritch, 49; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; and Timothy Michael Romo, 49. All were coworkers at the VTA facility.

The cause of death for all nine victims was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death for all nine was homicide, according to autopsy reports from the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.

Video shows officers borrow worker's key card, enter building with guns drawn

The shooting happened around the time of a shift change at a light rail yard where vehicles of VTA -- a public transit operation that runs bus and light rail service -- are maintained and dispatched.

Police haven't released a definitive motive in the shooting. But Smith has said Cassidy, 57, was "highly disgruntled."

"Based on recent developments in the investigation we can say that the suspect has been a highly disgruntled VTA employee for many years, which may have contributed to why he targeted VTA employees," the sheriff's office said in a news release last week.

The body camera footage shows a hunt lasting roughly four chilling minutes.

Two sheriff's deputies and three San Jose police officers approach the building with guns drawn.

They ascend an exterior staircase to the third story. There, someone -- apparently a worker -- exits an exterior door.

Officers have that person walk backward toward them with his hands on his head. Then they ask him for -- and receive -- a key card so they'll have access to the building.

The officers go through that door and enter a narrow room with lockers and a refrigerator. They then enter a much larger, dark room with desks.

As they search that room, they hear one gunshot. An officer cusses as another reports the shots on a radio.

Ten seconds later, another shot; and a third shot follows roughly a second after that.

Officers hustle toward the sound, stopping at a set of double doors. Through glass panes, the officers see Cassidy's body.

Gunman appeared to target those he shot, sheriff's office says

Cassidy was armed with three semiautomatic handguns and 32 high-capacity magazines, the sheriff's office said.

The gunman appeared to specifically target his victims when he fired 39 rounds, Sheriff Smith said Thursday. She cited information that investigators had about the gunman telling at least one person -- someone who was there but was not an employee -- that he wouldn't shoot that person.

Authorities said Cassidy coordinated a fire at his San Jose home with the attack. They said they believe he ignited a fire inside his home by placing ammunition inside a pot on the stove, surrounding it with accelerants and then turning on the stove.

A fire was reported at the home within minutes of the first calls of the shooting at the VTA facility, located about 8 miles away.

Cassidy had been stopped in 2016 by US Customs officers and found to have books on terrorism and a memo book full of hateful writings about his workplace, a Department of Homeland Security official told CNN on Thursday.

San Jose officials said Friday that police had not been informed about this.

The Department of Homeland Security official told CNN that Cassidy was taken into secondary inspection after returning from a trip to the Philippines on August 8, 2016.

US Customs and Border Protection officers searched his belongings. Besides a black memo book filled with notes about hatred towards the VTA, officers also found books about terrorism, the official said.

Customs officials detained Cassidy in 2016 at least in part because of red flags regarding sex tourism in that part of the world, the official said, adding that there is no indication that anything related to sex tourism was found.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 601517

Reported Deaths: 7520
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1242831752
Ramsey52219888
Dakota46591464
Anoka42496452
Washington27289289
Stearns22493224
St. Louis18043310
Scott17491130
Wright16345143
Olmsted13350102
Sherburne1193291
Carver1060746
Clay824192
Rice8152108
Blue Earth760642
Crow Wing678792
Kandiyohi662884
Chisago615052
Otter Tail583281
Benton580897
Goodhue482673
Douglas473880
Mower470133
Winona459850
Itasca454560
Isanti436064
McLeod428161
Morrison423060
Nobles408548
Beltrami404959
Steele396115
Polk388071
Becker385055
Lyon363552
Carlton350756
Freeborn345331
Pine334423
Nicollet330444
Mille Lacs310354
Brown307640
Le Sueur296325
Todd284832
Cass283332
Meeker261542
Waseca237623
Martin234032
Roseau210720
Wabasha20763
Hubbard194041
Dodge18693
Renville181945
Redwood175738
Houston173616
Cottonwood167023
Wadena160522
Fillmore157210
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153619
Kanabec146227
Sibley145910
Aitkin137036
Watonwan13529
Rock128719
Jackson122412
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11266
Murray10709
Swift106618
Stevens92411
Koochiching92216
Clearwater88616
Marshall88217
Wilkin83112
Lake81920
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5479
Unassigned50093
Kittson48622
Red Lake4017
Traverse3745
Lake of the Woods3433
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369480

Reported Deaths: 5996
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58019636
Linn21057338
Scott20244244
Black Hawk15927310
Woodbury15202229
Johnson1457085
Dubuque13450209
Dallas1124999
Pottawattamie11177171
Story1068948
Warren581190
Clinton560093
Cerro Gordo550190
Sioux516174
Webster513794
Muscatine4862104
Marshall486076
Des Moines464667
Wapello4327122
Buena Vista425640
Jasper420472
Plymouth402380
Lee379455
Marion364976
Jones300857
Henry293837
Bremer286960
Carroll286752
Boone267834
Crawford267840
Benton257855
Washington255851
Dickinson249044
Mahaska231951
Jackson224542
Clay216127
Kossuth216065
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197235
Page193522
Buchanan192333
Cedar191323
Hardin186844
Wright185638
Fayette185442
Hamilton180950
Harrison179773
Clayton170557
Butler165835
Madison164019
Mills162823
Floyd162342
Cherokee159138
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156635
Allamakee152251
Iowa149724
Hancock149634
Winnebago143631
Cass138954
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet135240
Jefferson133335
Shelby131137
Sac130819
Louisa129249
Union129234
Appanoose128649
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin122521
Guthrie122432
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104722
Montgomery103538
Clarke100524
Keokuk96331
Unassigned9630
Monroe95829
Ida91335
Adair87232
Pocahontas85822
Davis84924
Monona82831
Osceola78916
Greene78010
Lucas77923
Worth7568
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6119
Van Buren56218
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51610
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Temperatures are heating up for the first weekend of June!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson stops in North Iowa

Image

Food Shelf Summer Outlook

Image

Local Park vandalism

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/2/21)

Image

To-go alcohol sales Executive Order expiring

Image

RST Bounces Back From The Pandemic

Image

Rochester Celebrates Pride Month

Image

Power Of Produce Returns To Farmers Market

Image

Building In Rural Mower Co. Destroyed By Early-Morning Fire

Image

RST Recovers From Pandemic

Community Events