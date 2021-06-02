Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Is Amazon the spark that reignites cannabis stocks?

Amazon is supporting the federal legalization of marijuana and also revising its "Time off Task" policy. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.

Posted: Jun 2, 2021 10:00 PM
Updated: Jun 2, 2021 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

After struggling in recent months, companies that focus on the booming marijuana sector could be primed for a takeoff.

What's happening: Everyday investors are increasingly excited about legislation in Washington that could dramatically change US marijuana policy. And on Tuesday,Amazon announced its support for the federal legalization of marijuana — indicating a growing willingness in Corporate America to throw its weight behind the issue.

In recent days, names like Cronos, Tilray and Sundial Growers have seen a pickup in purchases by amateur traders, according to analysts at Vanda Research.

Driving much of the action is the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, or MORE Act, which was reintroduced by Democratic House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler last Friday.

The bill would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level by removing it from a list of controlled substances and reassess previous marijuana convictions.

"Despite the low chances that the Act is passed [in] the Senate (due to the filibuster), increasing media coverage is likely to attract the attention of the average retail investor," Vanda's Ben Onatibia and Giacomo Pierantoni told clients on Wednesday.

They noted that Sundial and Tilray were the fourth and seventh most mentioned stocks in the popular Reddit WallStreetBets forum on Tuesday.

Amazon's big announcement could feed the hype. In a blog post, Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon's worldwide consumer division, said changing state laws on marijuana mean the company will no longer include the substance in pre-employment drug tests. The internet giant is also endorsing the MORE Act.

"We hope other employers will join us, and that policymakers will act swiftly to pass this law," Clark said.

Cannabis companies are paying close attention.

"We remain focused on advancing our US ecosystem and expect significant cannabis reform to take place during this Congress," Canopy Growth CEO David Klein told analysts on Tuesday. He said that there has been "substantial bipartisan momentum over the last couple of months."

What's next: The S&P/TSX Cannabis Index has been in the red for the past three months, but remains up 33% year-to-date after soaring in January and February. Will Reddit love and Amazon's shift be enough to trigger another buying spree?

The latest corporate hack is roiling the meat market

Shoppers may need to brace themselves for yet another supply crunch, my CNN Business colleagues Danielle Wiener-Bronner and Angus Watson report.

The details: Major beef and pork producer JBS was the latest company to suffer a cyberattack over the weekend, prompting shutdowns at plants in North America and Australia. The White House has said that the ransomware attack was likely carried out by a Russia-based criminal organization.

The company, authorities and trade groups are offering assurances that operations will be back to normal as soon as possible. JBS has said that "the vast majority" of its food plants will be open Wednesday.

But closures could still be felt across supply chains.

"Even one day of disruption will significantly impact the beef market and wholesale beef prices," Steiner Consulting Group, which specializes in commodity prices, wrote in a research note.

David Littleproud, the Australian minister for agriculture, drought and emergency management, told CNN Business Wednesday that the country does not believe there will be a red meat shortage, even though JBS accounts for about a quarter of the country's red meat processing.

"But we are obviously concerned that there are today limited operations at JBS facilities in New South Wales and Victoria," he said. "Some work may resume in Queensland tomorrow. We're hoping that they will get back to full capacity soon, but there is no definitive timeline."

Steve Meyer, an economist with commodity firm Kerns and Associates, agreed that a one or two day disruption could cause wholesale meat prices to jump. But if the problem is resolved within a few days, he said, restaurants and grocery stores are unlikely to pass those costs onto consumers.

Investor insight: While the price of meat could temporarily rise, cattle futures have dropped, since JBS has had to stop slaughtering cows while it deals with the hack.

'Baby Shark' backer gets the Elon Musk treatment

Elon Musk has turned his attention from Shiba Inu dogs to baby sharks — and investors are singing along.

The Tesla CEO's tweet late Tuesday about the viral YouTube song "Baby Shark" boosted the stock of Samsung Publishing, a major shareholder in the tune's producer, my CNN Business colleague Diksha Madhok reports.

"Baby Shark crushes all! More views than humans," Musk wrote, referring to the catchy children's song, which became the most viewed video ever on YouTube in November.

Soon after the tweet, Samsung Publishing's stock surged as much as 10% to 49,000 won ($44) in South Korea. It lost some of those gains later, but still closed up some 6%, its best day in nearly a month.

Musk's tweets notoriously move markets. For months, the billionaire has been plugging dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency featuring a dog face. His backing helped feed astronomical price gains ahead of the recent crypto crash.

But Musk's online musings are being watched closely. Previous tweets about his own businesses landed him in trouble with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla lawyers are now required to pre-approve his tweets if they concern the company's financial condition, production numbers or new business lines.

This just in: The SEC notified Tesla that two of Musk's tweets from 2019 and 2020 — one about Tesla's solar roof production volumes and one about the company's stock price — hadn't received the required pre-approval, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Up next

Advance Auto reports earnings before US markets open.

Also today: The Federal Reserve releases its "Beige Book" tracking US economic conditions at 2 p.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: Earnings from J.M. Smucker, Broadcom, Lululemon and Slack.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 601517

Reported Deaths: 7520
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1242831752
Ramsey52219888
Dakota46591464
Anoka42496452
Washington27289289
Stearns22493224
St. Louis18043310
Scott17491130
Wright16345143
Olmsted13350102
Sherburne1193291
Carver1060746
Clay824192
Rice8152108
Blue Earth760642
Crow Wing678792
Kandiyohi662884
Chisago615052
Otter Tail583281
Benton580897
Goodhue482673
Douglas473880
Mower470133
Winona459850
Itasca454560
Isanti436064
McLeod428161
Morrison423060
Nobles408548
Beltrami404959
Steele396115
Polk388071
Becker385055
Lyon363552
Carlton350756
Freeborn345331
Pine334423
Nicollet330444
Mille Lacs310354
Brown307640
Le Sueur296325
Todd284832
Cass283332
Meeker261542
Waseca237623
Martin234032
Roseau210720
Wabasha20763
Hubbard194041
Dodge18693
Renville181945
Redwood175738
Houston173616
Cottonwood167023
Wadena160522
Fillmore157210
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153619
Kanabec146227
Sibley145910
Aitkin137036
Watonwan13529
Rock128719
Jackson122412
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11266
Murray10709
Swift106618
Stevens92411
Koochiching92216
Clearwater88616
Marshall88217
Wilkin83112
Lake81920
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5479
Unassigned50093
Kittson48622
Red Lake4017
Traverse3745
Lake of the Woods3433
Cook1700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369480

Reported Deaths: 5996
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58019636
Linn21057338
Scott20244244
Black Hawk15927310
Woodbury15202229
Johnson1457085
Dubuque13450209
Dallas1124999
Pottawattamie11177171
Story1068948
Warren581190
Clinton560093
Cerro Gordo550190
Sioux516174
Webster513794
Muscatine4862104
Marshall486076
Des Moines464667
Wapello4327122
Buena Vista425640
Jasper420472
Plymouth402380
Lee379455
Marion364976
Jones300857
Henry293837
Bremer286960
Carroll286752
Boone267834
Crawford267840
Benton257855
Washington255851
Dickinson249044
Mahaska231951
Jackson224542
Clay216127
Kossuth216065
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197235
Page193522
Buchanan192333
Cedar191323
Hardin186844
Wright185638
Fayette185442
Hamilton180950
Harrison179773
Clayton170557
Butler165835
Madison164019
Mills162823
Floyd162342
Cherokee159138
Lyon158641
Poweshiek156635
Allamakee152251
Iowa149724
Hancock149634
Winnebago143631
Cass138954
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet135240
Jefferson133335
Shelby131137
Sac130819
Louisa129249
Union129234
Appanoose128649
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin122521
Guthrie122432
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104722
Montgomery103538
Clarke100524
Keokuk96331
Unassigned9630
Monroe95829
Ida91335
Adair87232
Pocahontas85822
Davis84924
Monona82831
Osceola78916
Greene78010
Lucas77923
Worth7568
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6119
Van Buren56218
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51610
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Temperatures are heating up for the first weekend of June!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson stops in North Iowa

Image

Food Shelf Summer Outlook

Image

Local Park vandalism

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/2/21)

Image

To-go alcohol sales Executive Order expiring

Image

RST Bounces Back From The Pandemic

Image

Rochester Celebrates Pride Month

Image

Power Of Produce Returns To Farmers Market

Image

Building In Rural Mower Co. Destroyed By Early-Morning Fire

Image

RST Recovers From Pandemic

Community Events