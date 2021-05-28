Clear
BREAKING NEWS Bahena Rivera found guilty in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts Full Story
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts

Farm worker found guilty of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

Hundreds turned out for the funeral service for 20-year old Mollie Tibbetts, who's body was found after being missing since July 18th. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports.

Posted: May 28, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: May 28, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, Madeline Holcombe and Hannah Sarisohn, CNN

A 26-year-old farm worker was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the abduction and fatal stabbing of college student Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018.

The verdict comes nearly three years after the body of the 20-year-old woman was found in an Iowa cornfield.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, wearing headphones as interpreters translated the decision, stood in court and nodded slightly as the verdict was announced. Sentencing was set for July 15.

The jury of five women and seven men deliberated about three hours on Thursday and about fours hours on Friday, according to a pool report.

Rivera, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, admitted in an August 2018 interview with police that he followed Tibbetts while she was out for an evening run, got angry at her and "blacked out," according to an arrest affidavit and testimony at trial. He said he later came to and realized she was bleeding in his vehicle's trunk and then buried her in a remote Iowa cornfield, prosecutors said.

Bahena Rivera then led police to the cornfield, where investigators found her body with fatal stab wounds, prosecutors said.

Defendant takes the stand

In testimony Wednesday, Bahena Rivera -- speaking through an interpreter -- told a very different story. He said two masked mystery men kidnapped him, forced him to participate in their plot to kill Tibbetts, threatened his family and told him to remain silent.

In closing arguments, prosecutor Scott Brown dismissed that testimony and said it did not fit with the evidence.

"There weren't two other guys. That's a figment of his imagination," Brown told jurors. "All of the credible evidence in this case points at him."

Defense attorney Chad Frese said the prosecution had no murder weapon, no crime scene, no eyewitnesses, no confession, no motive and no scientific evidence to prove his client's guilt. He said Bahena Rivera's original statements to investigators were made under duress during an 11-hour interrogation.

"We think Cristhian's 'confession,' or statement, was inaccurate or false," Frese said.

Tibbetts disappeared after a run

Tibbetts disappeared after a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, sparking an extensive search that drew national attention.

She had been studying psychology at the University of Iowa and wanted to get a doctorate and write books, her father said. Bahena Rivera, meanwhile, had worked for four years at Yarrabee Farms, a nearby dairy farm.

Her death and Rivera's undocumented status pushed the tragic story into the rancorous partisan political debate around immigration. Former President Donald Trump brought up her story as part of his push to vilify undocumented immigrants as rapists and killers, though the existing evidence shows undocumented status does not correlate with criminality.

Rob Tibbetts, Mollie's father, has repeatedly called on politicians to stop using his daughter's death to make points against immigration, saying she believed these views were "profoundly racist."

Surprise testimony about masked men

The prosecution based its case on three key aspects: surveillance video of Bahena Rivera's vehicle near Tibbetts, his admissions to investigators in August 2018, and her DNA found in his trunk.

"When you put this evidence together, there can be no other conclusion than that the defendant killed Mollie Tibbetts," Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver said at the start of the trial.

After over a month of searching for her, the break in the case came when home surveillance video from the night of July 18, 2018, spotted the silhouette of a woman running -- as well as repeated sightings of a black Chevy Malibu, prosecutors said. An investigator later spotted the vehicle and identified the driver as Bahena Rivera, Klaver said.

After initially denying knowing about Tibbetts, he then admitted he had seen her the night she disappeared, said he found her attractive and said he circled back for a second look, Klaver told the jury. He allegedly admitted he had followed Tibbetts and jogged next to her. She had threatened to call the police, and Rivera admitted he got angry and fought with her, Klaver told the court.

"The next thing he remembers" was that he was driving and realized Tibbetts was in his trunk, Klaver said. Rivera allegedly admitted he took her bloody body out of the trunk, carried her into a field and placed corn stalks over her body, according to Klaver.

He then led investigators to the scene, where her body was found hidden under corn stalks, prosecutors said.

Although Bahena Rivera did not explicitly tell investigators he stabbed Tibbetts, prosecutors said that was the only conclusion.

"He says that he blacked out. He didn't black out. He just didn't tell (an investigator)," Brown said Thursday.

"He's telling the officers, in telling those statements, 'I killed Mollie Tibbetts.' That's what he's saying. That's what the statements all point to," he added.

Bahena Rivera's testimony in his own defense Wednesday sharply contradicted his earlier admissions, though.

He testified he was taking a shower when two unknown, masked men broke into his trailer and demanded his help. One had a knife and the other had a gun, he said.

He testified that they forced themselves into his black Chevy Malibu and told him to drive toward town. That was when he said they came across a young woman he now knows to be Tibbetts.

Bahena Rivera testified that he was told to stop, while the man with the knife exited the car. He said both men then got out of the vehicle and he heard them opening and closing the trunk. When the men left, he said he found Tibbetts' body in the trunk of the car. He said he took her body out of the trunk, placed her in a corn field and covered her body with corn stalks.

Bahena Rivera said he didn't know why the men sought his help. He testified that he falsely confessed to police because he feared the men would harm his daughter and ex-girlfriend and because he thought telling investigators what they wanted to hear would help him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 600408

Reported Deaths: 7496
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1240411751
Ramsey52104887
Dakota46492462
Anoka42427448
Washington27248288
Stearns22468223
St. Louis18002307
Scott17466130
Wright16317143
Olmsted13338102
Sherburne1191091
Carver1059446
Clay823092
Rice8144108
Blue Earth759941
Crow Wing676392
Kandiyohi660984
Chisago612352
Otter Tail581679
Benton579897
Goodhue482272
Douglas473279
Mower469833
Winona459050
Itasca452560
Isanti434164
McLeod427860
Morrison422360
Nobles408548
Beltrami403659
Steele395415
Polk387371
Becker384554
Lyon363252
Carlton349655
Freeborn345130
Pine333423
Nicollet329844
Mille Lacs309954
Brown307540
Le Sueur295825
Todd284632
Cass281932
Meeker260841
Waseca237323
Martin233532
Roseau210719
Wabasha20733
Hubbard193541
Dodge18633
Renville181645
Redwood175438
Houston173216
Cottonwood166823
Wadena159522
Fillmore157110
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153619
Kanabec145827
Sibley145710
Aitkin136836
Watonwan13509
Rock128719
Jackson122412
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11256
Murray10699
Swift106618
Stevens92311
Koochiching91516
Clearwater88316
Marshall88217
Wilkin82912
Lake81720
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5928
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5469
Unassigned49193
Kittson48622
Red Lake4017
Traverse3735
Lake of the Woods3413
Cook1680

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369145

Reported Deaths: 5986
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57980634
Linn21036337
Scott20201244
Black Hawk15906309
Woodbury15194228
Johnson1455785
Dubuque13443209
Dallas1124098
Pottawattamie11176171
Story1068248
Warren580590
Clinton559493
Cerro Gordo548589
Sioux515974
Webster513494
Marshall485576
Muscatine4851104
Des Moines463667
Wapello4326122
Buena Vista425540
Jasper420472
Plymouth402380
Lee378955
Marion364776
Jones300257
Henry293337
Carroll286752
Bremer286560
Crawford267740
Boone267434
Benton257355
Washington255351
Dickinson248944
Mahaska231551
Jackson224442
Clay216026
Kossuth215865
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197135
Page193422
Buchanan192033
Cedar191123
Hardin186544
Fayette185442
Wright185137
Hamilton180750
Harrison179773
Clayton170456
Butler165735
Madison163719
Mills162823
Floyd161842
Cherokee159138
Lyon158541
Poweshiek156335
Allamakee152151
Hancock149634
Iowa149624
Winnebago143431
Calhoun138813
Cass138854
Grundy136633
Emmet135040
Jefferson133235
Shelby131237
Sac130719
Louisa129249
Union129034
Appanoose128549
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin122321
Guthrie122332
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113423
Howard104722
Montgomery103438
Clarke100424
Keokuk96431
Unassigned9640
Monroe95829
Ida91235
Adair87132
Pocahontas85822
Davis84324
Monona82731
Osceola78916
Greene77910
Lucas77923
Worth7558
Taylor66312
Fremont6269
Decatur6119
Van Buren56318
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51610
Adams3424
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Warmer conditions expected through next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 5/28

Image

Rochester and Olmsted county reopenings for the summer

Image

Zumbro Falls farm shed suffers total loss in fire, owners ask for community's support in rebuilding

${item.thumbnail.title}

Sen. Smith urges DOJ to look into possible antitrust violations by nation's biggest beef processors

Image

Teen sentenced in killing of younger brother in Eyota

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/27/21)

Image

Sen. Smith calls for DOJ investigation

Image

Preparations underway for the 2021 North Iowa Band Festival

Image

Birdsall's Reopening

Image

Rochester Rapid Transit Project

Community Events