Clear
BREAKING NEWS Bahena Rivera found guilty in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts Full Story
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts

5 things to know for May 21: Mideast ceasefire, Covid, Congress, Myanmar, South Korea

"The longer we listen, the more we relax," says Gordon Hempton, co-founder of Quiet Parks International. Watch - and listen - to some of the group's top-rated places to do just that in nature.

Posted: May 28, 2021 2:00 PM
Updated: May 28, 2021 2:00 PM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins in less than two weeks, and NOAA is already predicting we'll see above-average storm activity for a sixth year in a row.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Mideast violence

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire after more than a week of intense violence that left hundreds dead, mostly Palestinians. While the agreement may end the immediate bloodshed, it likely won't end long-term conflict between the two sides. Still, people in Gaza and Tel Aviv celebrated the much-needed respite. The UN Secretary General welcomed the ceasefire but said a return to negotiations between Israel and Palestinians -- as well as more humanitarian aid to the battered region -- is necessary. Since the latest fighting began, Palestinian militants fired thousands of rockets into Israel, and Israel Defense Forces carried out numerous airstrikes in the Gaza region. About 72,000 Gazans have been displaced by the violence, according to UNICEF.

2. Coronavirus

The average daily pace of US coronavirus vaccinations is down almost 50% from its April peak. This could spell trouble for states like Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Wyoming, Idaho, Georgia and Tennessee, which have the lowest vaccine rates per capita. The concern is that clusters of new outbreaks could pepper underprotected areas over the summer. Some states are getting creative in their bid to increase vaccine rates. New York, Maryland and Ohio are all giving away millions of dollars in vaccine "lotteries" available to those who get a shot. Meanwhile, India has surpassed 26 million Covid-19 cases. However, daily infection numbers are slightly down from the height of the resurgent outbreak that has devastated the country for weeks.

3. Congress

Several high-profile pieces of legislation have reached critical junctures in Congress. The White House had hoped to pass a police reform bill by May 25, the anniversary of George Floyd's death. The Democratic-led House passed it, and bipartisan talks are ongoing with the Senate. But the House won't be back in session until June, so it's not likely the bill will hit the deadline. A bipartisan group of senators has introduced legislation to reform the US Postal Service after the financially struggling agency asked Congress for help. The reforms could save the USPS $45 billion over the next 10 years. Meantime, hope is fading for a bipartisan deal on gun background checks, one of several gun control measures championed by Democrats. And the chances of the Senate agreeing to create a body to investigate this year's fatal assault on the Capitol are rapidly falling to zero.

4. Myanmar

Myanmar's junta-appointed election commission will dissolve the political party of the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The junta, which took over in a brutal February coup, has claimed the country's November elections, which were swept by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy Party, were fraudulent. Suu Kyi has been in detention since she was arrested hours before the coup. More than 800 people have died in the ensuing violence. Now, opponents of the military's rule have formed an undercover National Unity Government and hope to set up a People's Defense Force to challenge the junta.

5. South Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the White House today for an important summit that may set the tone for how the longtime allies work together over the next several months. Moon is in need of more Covid-19 vaccines for his country, while Washington needs Seoul's help in pressuring China on areas of mutual concern, like human rights and trade. Both allies are also keen on discussing diplomatic solutions regarding North Korea. Moon's visit will be only the second time Biden has hosted another world leader in person since taking office in January. The first, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, came last month.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Sebastián Muñoz hit a golf ball into a trash can during the PGA Championship and asked, 'Do I have to get it?'

Unfortunately for him, the answer was yes.

Tim Tebow is back in the NFL after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars

His illustrious minor league baseball career with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will ne'er be forgotten.

Panera cafes are getting a whole new modern look

As long as they don't ever change the tomato soup.

Pringles is partnering with Wendy's for a spicy chicken sandwich chip

What's this? An unexpected challenger in the fried chicken wars appears!

Alaska man survives encounter with a brown bear that bit his head

This man deserves whatever fried chicken sandwich he wants.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$4.4 million

That's the amount of the ransom Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount authorized after a cyberattack caused a major pipeline stoppage and subsequent gas shortage. Blount will testify before Congress next month about the cyberattack.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"(T)oward the end of their time in office they used this route to intrude into the very heart of what newsgathering is about."

Bruce Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, on the revelation that the Trump administration secretly obtained phone calls and email records of CNN correspondent Barbara Starr. The Justice Department can secretly obtain journalists' records through a court order, without the journalists knowing.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The most calming sounds in nature

It's been a long week. Take a deep breath and listen in on some of the quietest, most peaceful places on Earth. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 600408

Reported Deaths: 7496
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1240411751
Ramsey52104887
Dakota46492462
Anoka42427448
Washington27248288
Stearns22468223
St. Louis18002307
Scott17466130
Wright16317143
Olmsted13338102
Sherburne1191091
Carver1059446
Clay823092
Rice8144108
Blue Earth759941
Crow Wing676392
Kandiyohi660984
Chisago612352
Otter Tail581679
Benton579897
Goodhue482272
Douglas473279
Mower469833
Winona459050
Itasca452560
Isanti434164
McLeod427860
Morrison422360
Nobles408548
Beltrami403659
Steele395415
Polk387371
Becker384554
Lyon363252
Carlton349655
Freeborn345130
Pine333423
Nicollet329844
Mille Lacs309954
Brown307540
Le Sueur295825
Todd284632
Cass281932
Meeker260841
Waseca237323
Martin233532
Roseau210719
Wabasha20733
Hubbard193541
Dodge18633
Renville181645
Redwood175438
Houston173216
Cottonwood166823
Wadena159522
Fillmore157110
Pennington153919
Chippewa153638
Faribault153619
Kanabec145827
Sibley145710
Aitkin136836
Watonwan13509
Rock128719
Jackson122412
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11256
Murray10699
Swift106618
Stevens92311
Koochiching91516
Clearwater88316
Marshall88217
Wilkin82912
Lake81720
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5928
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5469
Unassigned49193
Kittson48622
Red Lake4017
Traverse3735
Lake of the Woods3413
Cook1680

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 369145

Reported Deaths: 5986
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57980634
Linn21036337
Scott20201244
Black Hawk15906309
Woodbury15194228
Johnson1455785
Dubuque13443209
Dallas1124098
Pottawattamie11176171
Story1068248
Warren580590
Clinton559493
Cerro Gordo548589
Sioux515974
Webster513494
Marshall485576
Muscatine4851104
Des Moines463667
Wapello4326122
Buena Vista425540
Jasper420472
Plymouth402380
Lee378955
Marion364776
Jones300257
Henry293337
Carroll286752
Bremer286560
Crawford267740
Boone267434
Benton257355
Washington255351
Dickinson248944
Mahaska231551
Jackson224442
Clay216026
Kossuth215865
Tama210971
Delaware210841
Winneshiek197135
Page193422
Buchanan192033
Cedar191123
Hardin186544
Fayette185442
Wright185137
Hamilton180750
Harrison179773
Clayton170456
Butler165735
Madison163719
Mills162823
Floyd161842
Cherokee159138
Lyon158541
Poweshiek156335
Allamakee152151
Hancock149634
Iowa149624
Winnebago143431
Calhoun138813
Cass138854
Grundy136633
Emmet135040
Jefferson133235
Shelby131237
Sac130719
Louisa129249
Union129034
Appanoose128549
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin122321
Guthrie122332
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113423
Howard104722
Montgomery103438
Clarke100424
Keokuk96431
Unassigned9640
Monroe95829
Ida91235
Adair87132
Pocahontas85822
Davis84324
Monona82731
Osceola78916
Greene77910
Lucas77923
Worth7558
Taylor66312
Fremont6269
Decatur6119
Van Buren56318
Ringgold55924
Wayne54323
Audubon51610
Adams3424
Rochester
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Mason City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Warmer conditions expected through next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 5/28

Image

Rochester and Olmsted county reopenings for the summer

Image

Zumbro Falls farm shed suffers total loss in fire, owners ask for community's support in rebuilding

${item.thumbnail.title}

Sen. Smith urges DOJ to look into possible antitrust violations by nation's biggest beef processors

Image

Teen sentenced in killing of younger brother in Eyota

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/27/21)

Image

Sen. Smith calls for DOJ investigation

Image

Preparations underway for the 2021 North Iowa Band Festival

Image

Birdsall's Reopening

Image

Rochester Rapid Transit Project

Community Events